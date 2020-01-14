Abu Dhabi Championship: Back-to-back Branden can go in again

Tournament History

Chris DiMarco won the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi Championship as recently as 2006 so it's a fairly new event on the European Tour and this is just the 15th edition.

It's a tournament that continues to grow in stature year on year and we've got a cracking field once again with a number of the world's best in attendance. World number one, Brooks Koepka, returns to the fray for the first time since he withdrew from the CJ Cup with a knee injury in October and the Open Champion, Shane Lowry, is back to defend following his wire-to wire success 12 months ago.

The Abu Dhabi Championship is the European Tour's first Rolex Series event of the new season..

Venue

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Course Details

Par 72, 7,583 yards

Stroke Index in 2019 - 71.11

Designed by Peter Harradine and opened in 1998, Abu Dhabi Golf Club is a long, flat, heavily bunkered and fairly exposed track. The fairways are Paspalum and the greens, which usually run at around 12.5 on the stimpmeter, are Bermuda.

The rough is usually over-seeded with Rye grass to provide a proper test and the course is usually tinkered with in some way in-between editions.

Weather Forecast

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days, beginning at 03:30 on Thursday.

Last Five Winners

2019 - Shane Lowry -18

2018 - Tommy Fleetwood -22

2017 - Tommy Fleetwood -17

2016 - Rickie Fowler -16

2015 - Gary Stal -19

What Will it Take to Win the Abu Dhabi Championship?

The driving stats are barely worth looking at here. Shane Lowry ranked 30th for Driving Distance and 55th for Driving Accuracy and nobody inside the top eight ranked any better than 30th for DD. Joost Luiten and Louis Oosthuizen, who finished third and fourth, ranked tied second for DA and I'd marginally favour accuracy over power. The longer hitters did appear to be favoured in the early years, when the course was still maturing, but that's not been the case of late.

Lowry only ranked 18th for Greens in Regulation but the three men to finish immediately behind him ranked fourth, first and third and when Tommy Fleetwood successfully defended the title two years ago he hit more greens than anyone else for a second year running so that's a key stat. Rory McIlroy didn't play in the tournament in 2017 but he'd been placed in the three editions previously when rankng first for Greens In Regulation and in addition to Fleetwood ranking first in 2017, joint runner-up, Pablo Larrazabal, ranked fourth for GIR and the third round leader, Tyrrell Hatton, who finished poorly to finish tied for 13th, ranked second for GIR. As many as nine of the last 13 winners have ranked inside the top ten for GIR and that's the key stat.

Is There an Angle In?

This is a confusing tournament to assess. After Chris DiMarco had won the inaugural event in 2006, Paul Casey (twice) and Martin Kaymer (three times) were the only two players to win the event over the next five years and Fleetwood has won the event back-to-back so course form clearly stands up well but prior to 2018, we had six winners in-a-row that didn't have a previous top-ten finish at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club between them before they won. Lowry had kept away for four years prior to his win 12 months ago, and his form figures read MC-MC-MC. And that's nothing new...

Fleetwood's figures were woeful before 2017, reading MC-MC-19-MC-MC, the 2016 winner, Fowler, had finished 66th on debut the year before, Gary Stal had missed the cut 12 months earlier on his only previous visit, Pablo Larrazabal's form figures read 42-42-11-MC-39 before he won here in 2014, Jamie Donaldson, the 2013 winner, had course form figures reading MC-23-50-20-11-30 and the 2012 victor, Robert Rock, had figures of 59-47-MC-MC.

Given three men have won the title at least twice in 14 years, it would be easy to assume that you have to concentrate on those with strong course form but it's clearly not that simple.

Desert golf is quite unique so favour those that have already shown an aptitude for it. Look at results for the Dubai Desert Classic and the DP World Tour Championship. Anyone already possessing a good record in the UAE is worthy of close inspection.

Are we seeing a change with the Rolex Series events?

As this is the first Rolex Series event of the season, I've listed all the previous series winners to date below. They tend to go to fancied players and six of the last seven have now been won by someone who had previously won one.

Rolex Series Winners

BMW PGA Championship 2017 - Alex Noren [22.0] 1/2

Open de France 2017 - Tommy Fleetwood [25.0]

Irish Open 2017 - Jon Rahm [18.0] 1/3

Scottish Open 2017 - Rafa Cabrera-Bello [65.0]

Italian Open 2017 - Tyrrell Hatton [20.0]

Turkish Airlines Open 2017 - Justin Rose [9.2] 1/2

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2017 - Branden Grace [18.0]

DP World Championship 2017 - Jon Rahm [13.0] 2/3

BMW PGA Championship 2018 - Francesco Molinari [22.0]

Italian Open 2018 - Thorbjorn Olesen [130.0]

Open de France 2018 - Alex Noren [19.5] 2/2

Irish Open 2018 - Russell Knox [27.0]

Scottish Open 2018 - Brandon Stone [1000.0]

Turkish Airlines Open 2018 - Justin Rose [5.8] 2/2

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2018 - Lee Westwood [55.0]

DP World Championship 2018 - Danny Willett [150.0] 1/2

Abu Dhabi Championship 2019 - Shane Lowry [90.0]

Irish Open 2019 - Jon Rahm [10.0] 3/3

Scottish Open 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger [46.0]

BMW PGA Championship 2019 - Danny Willett [80.0] 2/2

Italian Open 2019 - Bernd Wiesberger [55.0] 2/2

Turkish Airlines Open 2019 - Tyrrell Hatton [20.0] 2/2

Nedbank Golf Challenge 2019 - Tommy Fleetwood [20.0] 2/2

DP World Championship 2019 - Jon Rahm [8.0] 4/4

Is There an Identikit Winner?

Chris DiMarco and Rickie Fowler have both won the tournament, Dustin Johnson contended two years ago, and Phil Mickelson traded at odds-on in 2014 so the Americans are to be respected but 12 of the 14 winners to date have been European and some of them have been a big price...

Lowry was matched at high of [100.0] 12 months ago but he was generally a [90.0] chance at the off. Fleetwood was a [34.0] chance two years ago when defending and he was matched at [80.0] before the off three years ago. Rickie Fowler went off at around the 20/1 mark when successful four years ago but the four winners before him were all huge outsiders. Stal was matched at [320.0] before the 2015 edition and Pablo Larrazabal, Jamie Donaldson and Robert Rock were all matched at a triple-figure price.

In-Play Tactics

Lowry won wire-to wire last year and Tommy Fleetwood led after round one in 2018. He was never more than two adrift in-between rounds and never outside the top-four places thereafter. In 2017, he sat tied sixth and three off the lead after round one but was inside the top-three places throughout after that so up with the pace has been the place to be in last three editions but a fast start isn't essential.

Paul Casey was eight back and tied for 43rd after round one in 2007 and Fowler trailed by six after the opening day's play four years ago. And Dustin Johnson finished second three years ago having sat tied 75th after round one and tied 38th at halfway. He was fully eight adrift after both opening rounds.

We've seen plenty of drama here over the years, many a player has hit odds-on without winning and it was the turn of Richard Sterne 12 months ago. He led by four with seven to play and he hit a low of [1.07] and Ross Fisher was matched at just [1.34] at the halfway stage of round four in 2018 but both collapsed on the back-nine. Their flaky finishes are nothing compared to poor Martin Kaymer's in 2015 though. The three-time winner, who also finished tied for fourth in 2017, having traded as short as [1.85] early on in round four, has never recovered from what happened to him here five years ago.

Having led after rounds one, two and three, when Kaymer birdied three of the first four holes to take a ten-stroke lead in round four, he was matched for over £50k at [1.01] and I'm not surprised. He looked an absolute certainty to go on and win the title for a fourth time but a bogey at the sixth, a double-bogey at the ninth and a triple at the 13th, saw him come back to the field. It was an horrendous collapse. He's still not won since and it wasn't a surprise to see him trip up again three years ago. Capitulations like that can leave a permanent scar and this one has.

Kaymer's collapse allowed Stal to win from eight shots adrift after 54 holes and not surprisingly, that's the furthest any winner has trailed by after three rounds. Three shots adrift is the furthest any other winner has trailed by.

And finally, in the 14 editions to date, there has never been a playoff.

Market Leaders

The market is struggling to split Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay but I much prefer the former. Fleetwood hasn't played since he was narrowly beaten by Jon Rahm in Dubai in November, just a week after he'd rallied from off the pace to win the Nedbank Challenge so how close he is to that exceptional level of form is anyone's guess but we know he loves the venue. The Englishman finished only 42nd here 12 months ago but that was perhaps understandable given he was attempting to win the event for a third year in-a-row.

Patrick Cantlay is a wonderful golfer who's now up to number six in the Official World Rankings and he does have some very recent form in the bag, having finished fourth at the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago in Hawaii. The 27-year-old Californian's class is unquestioned but his ruthlessness has to be. Despite his rise in the rankings, he's still only won two professional events - the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2017 and the memorial Tournament last year and for that reason alone I'm happy to swerve him. This is also his first appearance in Abu Dhabi, and indeed in the region, so that's another slight negative, although his Shriners win in Nevada does advertise his liking for desert golf.

World number one, Brooks Koepka, returns to the fray after an absence of nearly three months following his withdrawal at the CJ Cup due to a knee injury. It's always hard to gauge just how competitive Brooks is going to be in a non-major and while he's still won more majors (four) than non-majors (three), he has shown signs that he's more interested in competing in earnest at every level. Quite how he's fare on his first start back is hard to fathom though and his course form figures are nothing to write home about. He missed the cut on debut back in 2015 and he was ninth 12 months ago. He's not for me.

Louis Oosthuizen couldn't really be criticized for not defending his South African Open title last week. He led with a round to go but he couldn't compete with Branden Grace's red-hot putting on Sunday. Even so, it was another missed opportunity and Louis has too many of those for my liking. He arrives in Abu Dhabi with current form figures reading 3-6-20-2-2 and course form figures that read 65-2-5-MC-4 so it's hard to argue with his price and with eight places on offer with the Sportsbook, Louis fans will be lapping up the industry-best 16/1. A place at least looks highly likely.

Selections

This isn't an event I like to invest in too heavily before the off and I'm going with just two - Branden Grace and Andy Sullivan.

Winning back-to-back is never easy and as general rule of thumb, ignoring last week's winner is usually a decent strategy but there are exceptions and Grace has already proved the exception to the rule twice. He's nearly always plays very well immediately after a win and he tends to hold his form once it's found.

He could only finish 21st after his first ever win on the Sunshine Tour back in 2010 but his second and third victories, the Joburg Open and the Volvo Golf Champions, in 2012, were back-to-back wins and he then won the Vodacom Origins Final and the Alfred Dunhill Links in consecutive weeks at the end of the year.

He didn't win again for more than two years and he didn't win back-to-back but it's fair to say that when he's hot, he's red-hot. After winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December 2014, he returned in January to finish 15th in the South African Open and 20th here before winning the Qatar Masters at the end of January and a month later he won the Dimension Data in South Africa. His 55th at the Dubai Desert Classic in-between those two victories is his worst performance immediately after a win and he even managed a ninth placed finish at the Texas Open just seven days after winning his sole PGA Tour title at the Heritage in 2016.

This is the ninth time in-a-row that Grace has played the event so he clearly targets the tournament and, baring in mind he hasn't always been in the best of form, his form figures here are very respectable, reading MC-5-52-20-5-13-15-27. His only weakness last week was his driving accuracy and the stats suggest that won't really be an issue so he's a confident pick at [36.0].

My only other selection is Andy Sullivan who is also my each-way selection. He really caught the eye last week and but for strange spell at the end of the front nine on Sunday, he would have pushed Grace all the way.

Selections:

Branden Grace @ [36.0]

Andy Sullivan @ [130.0]

I'll be back later with my American Express preview.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

