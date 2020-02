Find Me a 100 Winner: Three cracks at a Riviera miracle

Major-esque may be the best way to describe this year's Genesis Invitational field and a formidable leading dozen or so in the betting firmly points to a winner worthy of major champion status emerging.

On the plus side, their strength pushes everybody else's odds out - there are all sorts of proven winners trading at 500 plus. And as Steve Rawlings points out in his preview, plenty have either won or contended very strongly at Riviera despite starting at massive odds.

Course form a big positive for Ortiz

Steve also emphasises the importance of previous course experience. Anyone who fared well immediately at Riviera is worth considering and that logic informs two of this week's three selections.

Back Carlos Ortiz 0.5u @ [210.0]

Back Carlos Ortiz for a Top 10 Finish 1u @ [14.0]

No doubt, top-30 on your first three attempts is an enviable record and particularly eyecatching when the player is now on an upward curve.

Carlos Ortiz was four times a top-five finisher in 2019, twice at the end in the new season. At 28, he could be ready to start fulfilling the potential first noted when winning three times on the 2014 Web.com Tour.

For an outsider, Ortiz ranks pretty well in the top-30 of two very important stats for this test - strokes gained: tee to green and bogey avoidance. He finished ninth last year, after coming in with much less to recommend.

Dahmen's long game bodes well for Riviera

Back Joel Dahmen 0.5u @ [560.0]

Place order to lay 10u @ [20.0]

Back Joel Dahmen for a Top 10 Finish 1u @ [23.0]

Having missed both previous Riviera cuts, the same case can't be made for Dahmen but I'm willing to forgive, on the basis of his progress, other indicators and enormous odds.

This late developer has made solid strides, finishing runner-up in each of the past two seasons, notably at the Wells Fargo. He's well capable of having a good run at another event of this stature and four top-15s already this season bodes well.

So do his stats. Dahmen is 18th for strokes gained: tee to green and tenth for proximity. Good news for Riviera.

Back Talor Gooch 0.5u @ [900.0]

Place order to lay 5u @ [50.0]

Back Talor Gooch for a Top 10 Finish 0.5u @ [24.0]

It isn't often possible to make a case for [900.0] chances but such is the strength of this field, Talor Gooch wasn't alone (see below). This is a player coming in off nine straight cuts, who made the top-20 on debut last year.

Gooch is long enough to thrive at Riviera

and has registered a lot of impressive stats for approach and gir over the past season and a half. Two of last season's trio of top-five finishes came in California and he fared respectably here last month.

Rodgers best among numerous alternatives

The other [900.0] chance on my radar is Sepp Straka. A crazy price about a long-hitting ball-striker. The fact he's making his Riviera debut is a big negative though, which also deterred me from Lanto Griffin at [250.0] and Wyndham Clark at [380.0].

First reserve is Patrick Rodgers [190.0]. His power is a huge asset here, helping to yield top-30s on his last three visits, and he was in form prior to missing last week's cut. Finally Cameron Tringale [410.0] has a good course record stretching way back.



