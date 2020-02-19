To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Find Me a 100 Winner: Outsider picks for Mexico and Puerto Rico

Golfer Kurt Kitayama
Kurt Kitayama excelled in big European Tour events last term
Fresh off a profitable weekend, Paul Krishnamurty provides his best three bets at 99-1 or better on this week's events from Mexico and Puerto Rico...

"As the leading scrambler among these on the European Tour over the past 12 months, Matthias Schwab is definitely worth keeping onside."

Back Matthias Schwab 0.5u @ [220.0]

Good news! The early season losses have been retrieved and the column now slightly ahead for the year after a tremendous weekend's entertainment at Riviera. 559-1 pick Joel Dahmen and 899-1 Talor Gooch spent all week around the contention zone, if only very, very rarely making the TV coverage.

Dahmen's late run was enough to get the lay target matched at [20.0] but once again, we saw the limitations of following that strategy with outsiders in the biggest events. Thanks to the presence of Scott, McIlroy, Dustin et al, it felt near impossible to get the lay orders matched. Gooch never even hit [50.0].

We will likely face a similar problem at this week's WGC Mexico Championship. It looks the type of event where at least one of the top-four market leaders will pull clear of a largely predictable, elite leaderboard. Nonetheless, we earned a nice profit last year from Kiradech Aphibarnrat getting placed at big odds, despite losing by ten strokes, so our task is not hopeless.

Scrambling the key stat to follow in Mexico

If memory serves, that selection was based on the Thai star's excellent scrambling, as was a place for Cameron Smith. I see Steve Rawlings also identifies scrambling as the key stat to follow in his comprehensive preview, so let's stick with that thesis.

I'm not entirely clear whether this course suits the bombers. One wouldn't think so much given that it is tree-lined, but the leaderboards from three renewals at Chapultepec would indicate otherwise. Either way Kurt Kitayama is nicely priced at [200.0], given that his form hasn't always come on bomber-friendly tracks.

Kitayama thriving in elite events

The 27 year-old American looks just the type for the big events. He finished top-four in a trio of Rolex Series events that weren't far off this calibre, including at the more accuracy-orientated Le Golf National. Sixth in Dubai prior to a top-20 at Pebble represents a solid start to 2020.

So far as short game is concerned, 22nd for strokes gained: around the green on the PGA Tour, plus a 56% scrambling success rate on the European Tour, bode well. The case for Kitayama is reinforced in Dave Tindall's each-way column.

Consistent Schwab to go well

As the leading scrambler among these on the European Tour over the past 12 months, Matthias Schwab is definitely worth keeping onside. Numerous Europeans (and not front-rank by any means), have gone well in this event and the Austrian made a cracking WGC debut when fourth in the HSBC Champions last autumn.

Indeed he looked a winner-in-waiting last autumn, but has yet to convert his excellent form into a win. Nevertheless he has been impressively consistent for two seasons, thanks to accurate iron play and great scrambling. A combination that will deliver plenty of high finishes.

Two others on my Mexico shortlist were Brandt Snedeker at [130.0] - a great scrambler who finished very strongly for a top-seven on his sole attempt here in 2017 - and Charles Howell [210.0]. The latter has the right skills-set for this and was 14th last year.

Cejka the best value play in Puerto Rico

Due to the lack of TV coverage, the Puerto Rico Open plays second fiddle this week, but don't dismiss it as a punting heat. As Steve explains in his preview, there are numerous indicators to exploit and the tournament has never yielded a winner starting at less than 50/1.

Naturally those down at triple-figures are not likely to boast much in the way of recent form but I'm surprised to see Alex Cejka at [170.0]. This is a former champion and thrice top-11 finisher at the course. Plus as Steve points out, the 49 year-old's veteran status isn't a negative in this event.

Cejka's recent numbers are respectable. Superior in fact to many above him in the betting. Eight of his last ten cuts made. Top-40s at Pebble Beach and Sea Island read well enough and the latter correlates well with this track. So does fifth in the Indonesian Masters. Try a back-to-lay on the German.


Follow Paul on Twitter @paulmotty


Profit/Loss

2020: +4 units
2019: +70.5 units

Recommended bets

Back Kurt Kitayama 0.5u @ [200.0]
Back Kurt Kitayama for a Top Ten Finish 1.5u @ [11.0]
Back Matthias Schwab 0.5u @ [220.0]
Back Matthias Schwab for a Top Ten Finish 1u @ [11.5]
Back Alex Cejka 2u @ [170.0]
Place order to lay 20u @ [12.5]

WGC - Mexico Championship 2020: WGC - Mexico Championship 2020 (Winner)

Thursday 20 February, 5.03pm

Back Lay
Rory McIlroy
Dustin Johnson
Jon Rahm
Justin Thomas
Webb Simpson
Adam Scott
Hideki Matsuyama
Tommy Fleetwood
Xander Schauffele
Bryson Dechambeau
Paul Casey
Louis Oosthuizen
Patrick Reed
Collin Morikawa
Sergio Garcia
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Gary Woodland
Matt Kuchar
Sungjae Im
Jordan Spieth
Bubba Watson
Marc Leishman
Abraham Ancer
Shane Lowry
Byeong Hun An
Brandt Snedeker
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Billy Horschel
Tyrrell Hatton
Kevin Kisner
Victor Perez
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Corey Conners
Scottie Scheffler
Graeme McDowell
Lee Westwood
Sung Kang
Bernd Wiesberger
Chez Reavie
Cameron Smith
Kurt Kitayama
Jason Kokrak
Robert MacIntyre
Charles Howell III
Carlos Ortiz
Lucas Glover
Sebastian Munoz
Branden Grace
Jazz Janewattananond
Danny Willett
Kevin Na
Matthias Schwab
Michael Lorenzo-Vera
Lanto Griffin
Erik Van Rooyen
Lucas Herbert
Francesco Molinari
Brendon Todd
Matt Wallace
Ryan Fox
Marcus Kinhult
Pablo Larrazabal
Benjamin Hebert
Justin Harding
Zander Lombard
Shaun Norris
Ryo Ishikawa
Shugo Imahira
Scott Hend
Jorge Campillo
Tae Hee Lee
Zach Murray
WGC - Mexico Championship 2020: WGC - Mexico Championship 2020 (Top 10 Finish)

Thursday 20 February, 5.03pm

Rory McIlroy
Dustin Johnson
Jon Rahm
Justin Thomas
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Hideki Matsuyama
Tommy Fleetwood
Xander Schauffele
Bryson Dechambeau
Paul Casey
Patrick Reed
Louis Oosthuizen
Matt Kuchar
Collin Morikawa
Sergio Garcia
Marc Leishman
Gary Woodland
Jordan Spieth
Sungjae Im
Bubba Watson
Abraham Ancer
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Shane Lowry
Byeong Hun An
Brandt Snedeker
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Billy Horschel
Tyrrell Hatton
Corey Conners
Victor Perez
Branden Grace
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Kevin Na
Cameron Smith
Kurt Kitayama
Kevin Kisner
Bernd Wiesberger
Graeme McDowell
Robert MacIntyre
Chez Reavie
Danny Willett
Lee Westwood
Lucas Herbert
Francesco Molinari
Charles Howell III
Jason Kokrak
Carlos Ortiz
Erik Van Rooyen
Jazz Janewattananond
Matthias Schwab
Brendon Todd
Lanto Griffin
Lucas Glover
Sebastian Munoz
Ryan Fox
Matt Wallace
Michael Lorenzo-Vera
Marcus Kinhult
Benjamin Hebert
Justin Harding
Pablo Larrazabal
Shugo Imahira
Shaun Norris
Zander Lombard
Scott Hend
Ryo Ishikawa
Jorge Campillo
Tae Hee Lee
Zach Murray
Scottie Scheffler
Sung Kang
Puerto Rico Open 2020: Puerto Rico Open 2020 (Winner)

Thursday 20 February, 11.10am

Viktor Hovland
Alex Noren
Scott Brown
Tom Lewis
Maverick McNealy
Patrick Rodgers
Emiliano Grillo
Cameron Davis
Jhonattan Vegas
Chesson Hadley
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Schenk
Beau Hossler
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Martin Laird
Grayson Murray
Xinjun Zhang
Peter Uihlein
Henrik Norlander
Tyler McCumber
D.J. Trahan
Ben Martin
Cameron Percy
Zac Blair
Kyle Stanley
Sam Ryder
Brandon Hagy
Joseph Bramlett
Davis Thompson
Brice Garnett
Andrea Pavan
David Hearn
Alex Cejka
Seamus Power
Tim Wilkinson
Chase Seiffert
Fabián Gómez
Sebastian Cappelen
Richy Werenski
Bo Hoag
Will Gordon
Shawn Stefani
Martin Trainer
Robert Streb
Anirban Lahiri
Mark Anderson
Doug Ghim
Hank Lebioda
Justin Suh
Lucas Bjerregaard
Roger Sloan
Robby Shelton
Roberto Castro
Austin Cook
Bill Haas
Sam Saunders
Kramer Hickok
Ted Potter Jr.
Vincent Whaley
Johnson Wagner
Andres Romero
Wes Roach
Rob Oppenheim
Dominic Bozzelli
Jonathan Byrd
Josh Teater
Kristoffer Ventura
Chad Campbell
Robert Garrigus
Julián Etulain
Sangmoon Bae
Ben Taylor
Michael Gligic
George McNeill
Rhein Gibson
Zack Sucher
Chris Baker
David Lingmerth
Ryan Brehm
Chandler Phillips
Bryson Nimmer
John Senden
Ricky Barnes
Satoshi Kodaira
Smylie Kaufman
D.A. Points
J.J. Henry
Michael Gellerman
MJ Daffue
Nelson Ledesma
Arjun Atwal
John Merrick
Chris Couch
Parker Gillam
Justin Doeden
Freddie Jacobson
Brendon de Jonge
Bo Van Pelt
Charlie Beljan
Derek Ernst
Robert Allenby
Alex Beach
Carlos Franco
Chris Nido
Daniel Chopra
Derek Gillespie
Domenico Geminiani
Edward Figueroa
Hiram Silfa
Jay McLuen
John Rollins
Justin Bertsch
Parker McLachlin
Ted Purdy
Dicky Pride
Omar Uresti
Andrew Loupe
Carl Yuan
Brian Davis
Paul Krishnamurty,

