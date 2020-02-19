Find Me a 100 Winner: Outsider picks for Mexico and Puerto Rico

Good news! The early season losses have been retrieved and the column now slightly ahead for the year after a tremendous weekend's entertainment at Riviera. 559-1 pick Joel Dahmen and 899-1 Talor Gooch spent all week around the contention zone, if only very, very rarely making the TV coverage.

Dahmen's late run was enough to get the lay target matched at [20.0] but once again, we saw the limitations of following that strategy with outsiders in the biggest events. Thanks to the presence of Scott, McIlroy, Dustin et al, it felt near impossible to get the lay orders matched. Gooch never even hit [50.0].

We will likely face a similar problem at this week's WGC Mexico Championship. It looks the type of event where at least one of the top-four market leaders will pull clear of a largely predictable, elite leaderboard. Nonetheless, we earned a nice profit last year from Kiradech Aphibarnrat getting placed at big odds, despite losing by ten strokes, so our task is not hopeless.

Scrambling the key stat to follow in Mexico

If memory serves, that selection was based on the Thai star's excellent scrambling, as was a place for Cameron Smith. I see Steve Rawlings also identifies scrambling as the key stat to follow in his comprehensive preview, so let's stick with that thesis.

I'm not entirely clear whether this course suits the bombers. One wouldn't think so much given that it is tree-lined, but the leaderboards from three renewals at Chapultepec would indicate otherwise. Either way Kurt Kitayama is nicely priced at [200.0], given that his form hasn't always come on bomber-friendly tracks.

Kitayama thriving in elite events

The 27 year-old American looks just the type for the big events. He finished top-four in a trio of Rolex Series events that weren't far off this calibre, including at the more accuracy-orientated Le Golf National. Sixth in Dubai prior to a top-20 at Pebble represents a solid start to 2020.

So far as short game is concerned, 22nd for strokes gained: around the green on the PGA Tour, plus a 56% scrambling success rate on the European Tour, bode well. The case for Kitayama is reinforced in Dave Tindall's each-way column.

Consistent Schwab to go well

As the leading scrambler among these on the European Tour over the past 12 months, Matthias Schwab is definitely worth keeping onside. Numerous Europeans (and not front-rank by any means), have gone well in this event and the Austrian made a cracking WGC debut when fourth in the HSBC Champions last autumn.

Indeed he looked a winner-in-waiting last autumn, but has yet to convert his excellent form into a win. Nevertheless he has been impressively consistent for two seasons, thanks to accurate iron play and great scrambling. A combination that will deliver plenty of high finishes.

Two others on my Mexico shortlist were Brandt Snedeker at [130.0] - a great scrambler who finished very strongly for a top-seven on his sole attempt here in 2017 - and Charles Howell [210.0]. The latter has the right skills-set for this and was 14th last year.

Cejka the best value play in Puerto Rico

Due to the lack of TV coverage, the Puerto Rico Open plays second fiddle this week, but don't dismiss it as a punting heat. As Steve explains in his preview, there are numerous indicators to exploit and the tournament has never yielded a winner starting at less than 50/1.

Naturally those down at triple-figures are not likely to boast much in the way of recent form but I'm surprised to see Alex Cejka at [170.0]. This is a former champion and thrice top-11 finisher at the course. Plus as Steve points out, the 49 year-old's veteran status isn't a negative in this event.

Cejka's recent numbers are respectable. Superior in fact to many above him in the betting. Eight of his last ten cuts made. Top-40s at Pebble Beach and Sea Island read well enough and the latter correlates well with this track. So does fifth in the Indonesian Masters. Try a back-to-lay on the German.



