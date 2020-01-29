Find Me a 100 Winner: Outsider picks for Saudi and the Phoenix

There's a clear common thread running through both of this week's events. Both are played in the desert and, on recent evidence at least, involve a significant advantage to big-hitters.

A good week to back bombers

In last year's inaugural Saudi Invitational, none of the top-five finishers ranked worse than 13th for driving distance. Among 30 top-five finishers in the last five renewals of the Phoenix Open, two-thirds were ranked in the top-20 and only five were outside the top-40.

Starting with Saudi, that is going to make it very difficult to get the likes of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka out of the frame. I note Steve Rawlings has taken [10.0] about Dustin - I wholeheartedly agree! Nevertheless, there are plenty of bombers available at big prices that might work for win and place combinations.

Eyecatching effort from Paratore last year

Back Renato Paratore 0.5u @ [170.0]

Back Renato Paratore for a Top 10 Finish 1.5u @ [12.5]

I nearly picked Renato Paratore last week for Dubai on the same grounds, following a solid 21st in Abu Dhabi, in keeping with pre-Christmas form that saw him finish runner-up in Mauritius. As it transpired, the Italian missed the cut but I'm not overly concerned - having the weekend off might even help.

Paratore's effort last year is definitely worthy of inspection. He was second after day one, but ruined all chance with 74 on Friday - 13 shots worse than the winner and higher than anyone to finish top-50. He then duly fought back with 65/68 to finish 18th.

Back Julien Guerrier 0.5u @ [660.0]

Place order to lay 10u @ [20.0]

Back Julien Guerrier for a Top 10 Finish 0.5u @ [24.0]

Next an extremely speculative punt on a bomber whose best would be competitive. Guerrier was third in the Oman Open - a similar standard Gulf Swing event only two years ago before injury set his career back.

He's only played eight times since nearly a year off and faring well enough, making six cuts, generally in decent company. The Frenchman finished top-ten in Mauritius and a respectable 32nd last week in Dubai. Of course this level is a huge ask but he certainly has the power to make headway on this course.

Three alternative outsiders made our each-way column. Steve tips Grant Forrest, Joe Dyer has gone for the promising Jack Singh Brar while Mike Norman is backing an old favourite of this column, Mikko Korhonen.

Harris English the sole Phoenix pick

Back in the day, the Phoenix Open was one of my favourite tournaments for outsiders. Not any more. Recent leaderboards have been very high-class and the top-ten or so on this year's betting list contain numerous rock-solid cases.

Of course, there was a shortlist. In the 100-200 zone, JB Holmes [130.0], Beau Hossler [170.0] and Bud Cauley [170.0] all came under consideration. Lack of course experience deterred bets on Lanto Griffin [210.0] and Sepp Straka [350.0], despite good claims at ridiculous prices on their recent form.

Back Harris English 1.5u @ [230.0]

Place order to lay 15u @ [16.0]

Instead Harris English makes the plan, based on previous course form and statistical suitability. He ranks fifth among these over the past year for distance and finished third in 2016, ninth in 2014, 15th in 2012.

Can he find that level? Well, he finished 2020 in superb form, registering four top-six finishes and hitting greens in regulation for fun. In his preview, Steve Rawlings notes the deep importance of that stat, along with par-four scoring. He ranks top-20 over the past year for the latter category too.

My choice of first reserve rather contradicts those comments about power. Brian Stuard is probably too short for this test but his [670.0] odds are ridiculous. He's never missed a cut in six tries, finishing tenth and 16th since Scottsdale was toughened up. He ranked tenth and 16th for proximity in the past two years - another very useful indicator here - and could certainly threaten the places.



