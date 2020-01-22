Find Me a 100 Winner: Outsider picks for Dubai and Torrey Pines

I'll start with a warning - this has never been a fertile week for outsider-hunting. The world's best come out for either the Dubai Desert Classic or Farmers Insurance Open, and invariably dominate both.

Of course that means inflated prices about the rest but the best chance of getting a return is to back each-way or some sort of win and place combination.

Follow and persist with Migliozzi in 2020

Back Guido Migliozzi 0.5u @ [230.0]

Back Guido Migliozzi for a Top 10 Finish 1u @ [13.0]

First to Dubai and a player likely to appear regularly in this column throughout 2020. Migliozzi's rookie season was very impressive including two wins and he closed out 2019 with four solid efforts (nothing worse than 21st) in high-class events. One of those was the DP World Tour Championship - indicating he's at home on a long course in the desert.

Never mind last week's missed cut. The 22 year-old Italian ticks all the stats boxes mentioned in Steve Rawlings' tournament preview and more. Over the last 12 months among these, he ranks top-20 for distance and par-five performance, top-30 for putting average. Most notably on last year's tour, he ranked sixth for strokes gained: tee to green and ninth for strokes gained: approach.

Another Italian outsider made the shortlist for Dubai. Renato Paratore [160.0] made an eyecatching debut here as an 18 year-old and is a much better player five years on. He's on a nice run, finishing runner-up in Mauritius and 21st in Abu Dhabi last week.

Long, straight drivers preferred at Torrey

Although the Farmers Insurance is equally likely to be won by a big name, I feel there's a slightly better chance of picking out an outsider here, because the demands of Torrey Pines are so clear - we're looking for long game excellence, particularly off the tee.

Back Brendan Steele 0.5u @ [270.0]

Back Brendan Steele for a Top 10 Finish 1u @ [12.5]

That should bode well for Steele, who started the year well with second place at the Sony and produced a couple of decent rounds last week. He ranks fifth among these for total driving over the past year.

His Torrey Pines record isn't anything special but seven cuts from nine, including five top-30s, is respectable enough. Given that his best golf has tended to come in his home state of California (twice a winner at Silverado), this tough long game test seems as likely place as any to yield dividends.

Redman ready to demonstrate potential

Back Doc Redman 0.5u @ [300.0]

Back Doc Redman for a Top 10 Finish 1u @ [19.5]

Redman has been on my shortlist frequently in recent months, again thanks to his long game. The 22 year-old former US Amateur champion tops those total driving stats and ranks fourth among these for greens in regulation over the past year.

That hasn't yielded any place payouts since finishing second in the Rocket Mortgage last June but five top-30s (most notably at the Open Championship) represents a promising start to his PGA Tour career. It will only take a slight improvement in one or two events, and his odds will crash as we've seen with other youngsters.

Dahmen is first reserve

With that in mind, Brandon Wu is tempting at [640.0]. This level is a huge ask after only a handful of starts but he played really well at the US Open and was in contention for a long way at the Houston Open. Again, keep this prospect in mind.

Two more made the shortlist. Joel Dahmen [270.0] finished top-ten last year and looks the right type for Torrey. Steve notes a correlation with Glen Abbey - where he made the top-ten on his last visit. Finally Talor Gooch played very well here last year on debut and warmed up nicely with a top-20.

