Waste Management Phoenix Open 2020: Your course and current form guides

The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing heads to Arizona where the desert city of Scottsdale hosts the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

This popular and well-attended event was first staged as far back as 1932, with TPC Scottsdale taking over as host venue 55 years later.

The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale was opened 34 years ago and, following the 2014 instalment of the Phoenix Open, was given a $12m facelift.

Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf, who designed the course during the mid-1980s, also took charge of the revamp.

During this renovation, every bunker was either rebuilt or removed, while the greens were resurfaced, although fairways and routing remains untouched.

Water, trees and dog-legs are not a massive issue at the Stadium Course, although there is plenty of scrub and waste ground to threaten any errant shot.

It is a venue where aggressive long hitters will certainly get plenty of opportunity to adopt their natural attacking game.

Fairways are generously wide which, together with the normally placid desert breeze, means scoring is usually low.

Water comes into play on seven holes, with only four of these affecting approach shots into the pin.

The average winning score since the beginning of 2000 is 265.95, while the highest 72-hole total among the most recent 20 champions is 270.

Those who played on the California coast at San Diego last week, have travelled 360 miles inland to take up the challenge of the Arizona desert.

It is not unknown for the tournament to attract more than half-a-million spectators throughout the week, with the atmosphere often boisterous at best, and a little rowdy at worst.

Alternative View

Despite being a venue where the big hitters can confidently smash their drives, it is certainly not all doom and gloom for those who don't or can't.

Medium-length pros Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson have each posted a number of top-10s at Scottsdale where, in recent years, Greens in Regulation and Driving Accuracy have been more reliable statistical categories than any other.

One big hitter to struggle here is Tony Finau who has missed the cut on his last four visits.

However, the world No 13 American is in good form right now having started 2020 with finishes of 5th-14th-6th.

Jon Rahm's impressive run goes on. Despite dropping four shots in his opening five holes of Sunday's closing round at Torrey Pines, the world No 3 covered the final six in five under par to finish runner-up over the South Course.

Since last year's US Open, Rahm has won three times, while adding five other podium performances.

Another in-form pro is Tom Hoge who has posted a trio of top-12 finishes during January and is now a career-high 142 in the world.

Despite missing the cut by one stroke last week, defending champion Rickie Fowler has performed pretty well of late as he adjusts to a few swing changes.

Others to keep an eye on are Bubba Watson, Sungjae Im and Brendan Steele.

Watson, who tied-for-sixth in San Diego at the weekend, has had four top-six finishes at Scottsdale over the years, as has this year's Hawaiian Open runner-up Steele.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old South Korean Im tied-for-seventh on his Scottsdale debut last year and is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with on the PGA Tour - following three podium finishes during 2019.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves