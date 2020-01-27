To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2020: Your course and current form guides

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2020, TPC Scottsdale
The Phoenix Open always attracts large crowds
Join today
View market

Andy Swales supplies the stats for this week's PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona...

"Fairways are generously wide which, together with the normally placid desert breeze, means scoring is usually low. The average winning score since the beginning of 2000 is 265.95, while the highest 72-hole total among the most recent 20 champions is 270."

The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing heads to Arizona where the desert city of Scottsdale hosts the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

This popular and well-attended event was first staged as far back as 1932, with TPC Scottsdale taking over as host venue 55 years later.

The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale was opened 34 years ago and, following the 2014 instalment of the Phoenix Open, was given a $12m facelift.

Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf, who designed the course during the mid-1980s, also took charge of the revamp.

During this renovation, every bunker was either rebuilt or removed, while the greens were resurfaced, although fairways and routing remains untouched.

Water, trees and dog-legs are not a massive issue at the Stadium Course, although there is plenty of scrub and waste ground to threaten any errant shot.

It is a venue where aggressive long hitters will certainly get plenty of opportunity to adopt their natural attacking game.

Fairways are generously wide which, together with the normally placid desert breeze, means scoring is usually low.

Water comes into play on seven holes, with only four of these affecting approach shots into the pin.

Check out latest betting ahead of this week's Waste Management Phoenix Open

The average winning score since the beginning of 2000 is 265.95, while the highest 72-hole total among the most recent 20 champions is 270.

Those who played on the California coast at San Diego last week, have travelled 360 miles inland to take up the challenge of the Arizona desert.

It is not unknown for the tournament to attract more than half-a-million spectators throughout the week, with the atmosphere often boisterous at best, and a little rowdy at worst.

Alternative View

Despite being a venue where the big hitters can confidently smash their drives, it is certainly not all doom and gloom for those who don't or can't.

Medium-length pros Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson have each posted a number of top-10s at Scottsdale where, in recent years, Greens in Regulation and Driving Accuracy have been more reliable statistical categories than any other.

One big hitter to struggle here is Tony Finau who has missed the cut on his last four visits.

However, the world No 13 American is in good form right now having started 2020 with finishes of 5th-14th-6th.

Jon Rahm's impressive run goes on. Despite dropping four shots in his opening five holes of Sunday's closing round at Torrey Pines, the world No 3 covered the final six in five under par to finish runner-up over the South Course.

Since last year's US Open, Rahm has won three times, while adding five other podium performances.

Another in-form pro is Tom Hoge who has posted a trio of top-12 finishes during January and is now a career-high 142 in the world.

Despite missing the cut by one stroke last week, defending champion Rickie Fowler has performed pretty well of late as he adjusts to a few swing changes.

Others to keep an eye on are Bubba Watson, Sungjae Im and Brendan Steele.

Watson, who tied-for-sixth in San Diego at the weekend, has had four top-six finishes at Scottsdale over the years, as has this year's Hawaiian Open runner-up Steele.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old South Korean Im tied-for-seventh on his Scottsdale debut last year and is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with on the PGA Tour - following three podium finishes during 2019.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47
Jon Rahm 2 10 2 1
Justin Thomas MC 1 5
Xander Schauffele MC 2 10
Webb Simpson 3 10 2
Gary Woodland MC 7 7 20
Tony Finau 6 14 5 10
Bryson DeChambeau 8 MC 15
Matt Kuchar 1 MC 14 14 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 45 12 8
Rickie Fowler MC 10 5 9
Kevin Na 17 32
Cameron Smith 64 1 10 27
Sung Jae Im 36 10 21
Billy Horschel 68 MC MC
Chez Reavie MC MC 27 13
Jordan Spieth 55 16
Byeong Hun An 68 MC
Brandt Snedeker 3 12
Andrew Putnam 10 57
Scottie Scheffler MC 3 5
Adam Hadwin 68
Keegan Bradley 16 12
Collin Morikawa 21 21 7 5
Bubba Watson 6 18
Corey Conners 12 19
Jason Kokrak 21 MC
JT Poston 37 MC 11 14
Branden Grace 17 1 3
Ryan Palmer 21 4 17
CT Pan MC MC
Rory Sabbatini MC 48 21 53
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC
Sung Kang 16 MC 25
Nate Lashley Wd 53 19
Ryan Moore 6
Danny Lee Wd MC
Lanto Griffin MC 7 13 MC
Vaughn Taylor 43 12 10
Viktor Hovland 23 MC
Sebastian Munoz MC 21 MC 17 3
Matt Jones 73 38 1 72
Joel Dahmen 55 12 MC
Matthew Wolff 21 61 11
Keith Mitchell MC MC 32 14
Andrew Landry 1 MC MC
Dylan Frittelli 73 MC 31 35
JB Holmes 16 30
Russell Knox 21 37 32 20
Scott Piercy 61 45
Emiliano Grillo MC 21
Adam Long MC MC 23 35
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 42 39
Si Woo Kim Wd MC
Aaron Wise MC MC MC
Kyle Stanley MC MC MC 30
Brian Harman 21 32 14
Max Homa 9 48 25 5
Kevin Streelman 45 MC MC
Harold Varner MC MC
Kevin Tway 30 MC
Xin Jun Zhang 55 MC MC MC
Brian Stuard 72 53 10
Bud Cauley MC 4 MC
Troy Merritt 68 MC 30
Carlos Ortiz MC 48 53
Harry Higgs 9 MC 57 35
Denny McCarthy 64 48 8
Daniel Berger 29 38
Doc Redman 64 29 MC 23
Luke List 36 MC MC 53
Tyler Duncan 64 MC 19 1
Brendan Steele MC 43 2 MC
Sepp Straka MC 4 53 MC
Robby Shelton 36 MC MC MC
Wyndham Clark MC MC
Charley Hoffman 9 61 MC
Tom Hoge 5 6 12 MC
Chesson Hadley MC 29 MC 50
Brian Gay MC MC MC
Sam Burns 49 6 MC
Mark Hubbard 43 MC 53
Harris English 71 48 MC
Talor Gooch 36 17 63 23
Ryan Armour MC MC 23
Adam Schenk 14 MC MC
Zach Johnson MC 28 61
Satoshi Kodaira MC 66 8 74
Henrik Norlander MC 68 9 5
Cameron Tringale 49 43 5 20
Scott Harrington MC MC 57 43
Brice Garnett MC MC MC
Zac Blair 21 55 63 MC
Nick Taylor MC 32 MC
Russell Henley MC MC MC
Fabian Gomez MC 55 MC 23
Charl Schwartzel MC MC 3
Jimmy Walker 30 MC 45
Sam Ryder MC 29 28 MC
Chris Stroud MC MC MC
Roger Sloan MC MC MC
Richy Werenski 73 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC 12 MC
Aaron Baddeley 64 MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC MC 65
Hank Lebioda MC 17 MC 30
Ted Potter MC 37 7 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 21 MC 5
Austin Cook MC MC 61
Matt Every 74 Wd
Cameron Percy 36 MC MC MC MC
JJ Spaun 30 MC MC MC
DJ Trahan MC 68 28 8
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC 68
Sebastian Cappelen 21 6 MC
Martin Laird 55 MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC 34 MC
Grayson Murray 55 10
Patrick Rodgers 9 64 38 MC
David Hearn 37 MC 30
Chris Kirk MC MC
Trey Mullinax 78 58
KJ Choi MC 21 MC
Kevin Chappell MC MC
Luke Donald 43
Hudson Swafford MC 57 MC
Brandon Hagy MC 48 MC 35
Sean O`Hair 13 4
Greg Chalmers MC 15 5
Jamie Lovemark 36 MC MC
Steve Stricker MC MC
John Huh 45 48
James Hahn MC MC MC
Colt Knost MC
Seung-Yul Noh MC MC
Marty Jertson
Kevin Stadler MC MC
Bo Van Pelt MC MC
Kyle Westmoreland
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Jon Rahm 10 11 16 5
Justin Thomas 3 17 MC MC 17
Xander Schauffele 10 17
Webb Simpson 20 MC 2 14 10 8 8 MC
Gary Woodland 7 1 MC 33 MC 37 16 26 5
Tony Finau MC MC MC MC 22
Bryson DeChambeau 5
Matt Kuchar 4 5 9 30 33 43
Hideki Matsuyama 15 Wd 1 1 2 4
Rickie Fowler 1 11 4 2 46 MC MC 26 13 2
Kevin Na 60 48 16 24 26 19 36 5 MC 53
Cameron Smith 15 48 42 MC
Sung Jae Im 7
Billy Horschel 39 43 24 24 30 MC 11
Chez Reavie 4 2 MC MC MC 45 41 MC
Jordan Spieth MC 9 7
Byeong Hun An 20 23 6
Brandt Snedeker 55 23 33 10 61 2 50 8 43
Andrew Putnam MC
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Hadwin 44 43 12 17 MC
Keegan Bradley 67 43 MC 24 17 MC 24 15
Collin Morikawa
Bubba Watson 4 40 MC 14 2 2 15 5 29 36
Corey Conners
Jason Kokrak 20 31 MC MC 40 15 MC MC
JT Poston 26
Branden Grace 2
Ryan Palmer 60 MC MC 24 2 48 5 55 MC 14
CT Pan 60 62 MC
Rory Sabbatini MC 31 22 MC 49 22 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard
Sung Kang MC MC 12 40
Nate Lashley
Ryan Moore MC MC 61 11 17 6 4 78 73 14
Danny Lee 44 MC MC 4 MC MC MC
Lanto Griffin
Vaughn Taylor MC 11 52 49 7
Viktor Hovland
Sebastian Munoz
Matt Jones 36 60 59 12 40 MC MC
Joel Dahmen MC
Matthew Wolff 50
Keith Mitchell 73
Andrew Landry 60 MC
Dylan Frittelli
JB Holmes 26 MC 24 6 66 58 MC 45 5 43
Russell Knox 10 MC MC 15
Scott Piercy 20 MC 73 45 MC 15 3 50 8
Emiliano Grillo 33 57 63 45
Adam Long MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 33 67
Si Woo Kim MC 62 MC 67
Aaron Wise
Kyle Stanley MC MC 36 45 MC MC 74 1
Brian Harman 39 24 58 66 MC 32
Max Homa 26
Kevin Streelman 50 40 MC MC 30 53 MC 73 MC 36
Harold Varner 10 38 68 MC
Kevin Tway MC 57 MC
Xin Jun Zhang
Brian Stuard 55 65 16 10 53 70
Bud Cauley 26 MC 47 24 50
Troy Merritt 24 MC 53 MC MC
Carlos Ortiz 60 MC 53
Harry Higgs
Denny McCarthy 33
Daniel Berger MC 11 7 58 10
Doc Redman
Luke List MC 26 MC MC MC
Tyler Duncan MC MC
Brendan Steele MC 3 16 17 26 6 6 5 53
Sepp Straka
Robby Shelton
Wyndham Clark MC
Charley Hoffman 20 26 24 51 53 61 MC 76 29 MC
Tom Hoge 44 MC
Chesson Hadley 20 5 60 MC
Brian Gay 55 9 47 64 61 24 MC 18 68
Sam Burns MC
Mark Hubbard 42 60
Harris English MC MC 57 3 40 9 57 15
Talor Gooch MC
Ryan Armour MC MC
Adam Schenk 55
Zach Johnson 39 57 12 14 10 24
Satoshi Kodaira 72
Henrik Norlander
Cameron Tringale MC MC MC MC 12 43 MC 73
Scott Harrington MC
Brice Garnett MC MC
Zac Blair MC 33
Nick Taylor MC 52 MC 65 59
Russell Henley 15 MC 16 MC 59 MC 67
Fabian Gomez MC MC MC
Charl Schwartzel MC
Jimmy Walker 44 54 MC 49 24
Sam Ryder 60
Chris Stroud 7 MC MC MC 19 62 12 MC MC
Roger Sloan
Richy Werenski 60 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC
Aaron Baddeley MC 26 MC MC 17 48 65 65 37 74
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC MC
Hank Lebioda
Ted Potter MC MC 24 70
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Austin Cook MC 31
Matt Every MC MC 24 MC 37 9 8
Cameron Percy MC
JJ Spaun 50 Wd 4
DJ Trahan 4 MC 14
Patton Kizzire MC 31 57 60
Sebastian Cappelen
Martin Laird 26 9 7 41 5 19 MC 61 3 MC
Martin Trainer
Grayson Murray 59 70 36
Patrick Rodgers MC MC MC 17
David Hearn 33 MC MC MC 58 16 65
Chris Kirk 50 11 34 37 76 24 Wd 41
Trey Mullinax 15
KJ Choi MC MC MC 17 22 42 36
Kevin Chappell 31 75 MC 30 MC 24 MC
Luke Donald MC
Hudson Swafford MC MC
Brandon Hagy MC MC
Sean O`Hair MC 47 MC MC 45 MC 53
Greg Chalmers MC MC 15 36 19 Wd 24
Jamie Lovemark 52 71 MC MC MC
Steve Stricker MC 31 42 MC
John Huh 70 38 34 6 MC MC MC 12
James Hahn 67 11 MC 17 59 MC 16
Colt Knost MC 62 24 43
Seung-Yul Noh 57 69 46 33
Marty Jertson
Kevin Stadler 1 11 70 MC 70
Bo Van Pelt 51 MC MC 16 8 18 MC
Kyle Westmoreland

Andy Swales,

More Golf Form Guide

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles