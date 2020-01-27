Waste Management Phoenix Open 2020: Your course and current form guides
Andy Swales supplies the stats for this week's PGA Tour event at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona...
"Fairways are generously wide which, together with the normally placid desert breeze, means scoring is usually low. The average winning score since the beginning of 2000 is 265.95, while the highest 72-hole total among the most recent 20 champions is 270."
The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing heads to Arizona where the desert city of Scottsdale hosts the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
This popular and well-attended event was first staged as far back as 1932, with TPC Scottsdale taking over as host venue 55 years later.
The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale was opened 34 years ago and, following the 2014 instalment of the Phoenix Open, was given a $12m facelift.
Former Open champion Tom Weiskopf, who designed the course during the mid-1980s, also took charge of the revamp.
During this renovation, every bunker was either rebuilt or removed, while the greens were resurfaced, although fairways and routing remains untouched.
Water, trees and dog-legs are not a massive issue at the Stadium Course, although there is plenty of scrub and waste ground to threaten any errant shot.
It is a venue where aggressive long hitters will certainly get plenty of opportunity to adopt their natural attacking game.
Fairways are generously wide which, together with the normally placid desert breeze, means scoring is usually low.
Water comes into play on seven holes, with only four of these affecting approach shots into the pin.
The average winning score since the beginning of 2000 is 265.95, while the highest 72-hole total among the most recent 20 champions is 270.
Those who played on the California coast at San Diego last week, have travelled 360 miles inland to take up the challenge of the Arizona desert.
It is not unknown for the tournament to attract more than half-a-million spectators throughout the week, with the atmosphere often boisterous at best, and a little rowdy at worst.
Alternative View
Despite being a venue where the big hitters can confidently smash their drives, it is certainly not all doom and gloom for those who don't or can't.
Medium-length pros Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson have each posted a number of top-10s at Scottsdale where, in recent years, Greens in Regulation and Driving Accuracy have been more reliable statistical categories than any other.
One big hitter to struggle here is Tony Finau who has missed the cut on his last four visits.
However, the world No 13 American is in good form right now having started 2020 with finishes of 5th-14th-6th.
Jon Rahm's impressive run goes on. Despite dropping four shots in his opening five holes of Sunday's closing round at Torrey Pines, the world No 3 covered the final six in five under par to finish runner-up over the South Course.
Since last year's US Open, Rahm has won three times, while adding five other podium performances.
Another in-form pro is Tom Hoge who has posted a trio of top-12 finishes during January and is now a career-high 142 in the world.
Despite missing the cut by one stroke last week, defending champion Rickie Fowler has performed pretty well of late as he adjusts to a few swing changes.
Others to keep an eye on are Bubba Watson, Sungjae Im and Brendan Steele.
Watson, who tied-for-sixth in San Diego at the weekend, has had four top-six finishes at Scottsdale over the years, as has this year's Hawaiian Open runner-up Steele.
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old South Korean Im tied-for-seventh on his Scottsdale debut last year and is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with on the PGA Tour - following three podium finishes during 2019.
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|W49
|W48
|W47
|Jon Rahm
|2
|10
|2
|1
|Justin Thomas
|MC
|1
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|MC
|2
|10
|Webb Simpson
|3
|10
|2
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|7
|7
|20
|Tony Finau
|6
|14
|5
|10
|Bryson DeChambeau
|8
|MC
|15
|Matt Kuchar
|1
|MC
|14
|14
|MC
|Hideki Matsuyama
|45
|12
|8
|Rickie Fowler
|MC
|10
|5
|9
|Kevin Na
|17
|32
|Cameron Smith
|64
|1
|10
|27
|Sung Jae Im
|36
|10
|21
|Billy Horschel
|68
|MC
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|MC
|27
|13
|Jordan Spieth
|55
|16
|Byeong Hun An
|68
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|3
|12
|Andrew Putnam
|10
|57
|Scottie Scheffler
|MC
|3
|5
|Adam Hadwin
|68
|Keegan Bradley
|16
|12
|Collin Morikawa
|21
|21
|7
|5
|Bubba Watson
|6
|18
|Corey Conners
|12
|19
|Jason Kokrak
|21
|MC
|JT Poston
|37
|MC
|11
|14
|Branden Grace
|17
|1
|3
|Ryan Palmer
|21
|4
|17
|CT Pan
|MC
|MC
|Rory Sabbatini
|MC
|48
|21
|53
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|Sung Kang
|16
|MC
|25
|Nate Lashley
|Wd
|53
|19
|Ryan Moore
|6
|Danny Lee
|Wd
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|7
|13
|MC
|Vaughn Taylor
|43
|12
|10
|Viktor Hovland
|23
|MC
|Sebastian Munoz
|MC
|21
|MC
|17
|3
|Matt Jones
|73
|38
|1
|72
|Joel Dahmen
|55
|12
|MC
|Matthew Wolff
|21
|61
|11
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|MC
|32
|14
|Andrew Landry
|1
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|73
|MC
|31
|35
|JB Holmes
|16
|30
|Russell Knox
|21
|37
|32
|20
|Scott Piercy
|61
|45
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|21
|Adam Long
|MC
|MC
|23
|35
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|42
|39
|Si Woo Kim
|Wd
|MC
|Aaron Wise
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kyle Stanley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|Brian Harman
|21
|32
|14
|Max Homa
|9
|48
|25
|5
|Kevin Streelman
|45
|MC
|MC
|Harold Varner
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|30
|MC
|Xin Jun Zhang
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brian Stuard
|72
|53
|10
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|4
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|68
|MC
|30
|Carlos Ortiz
|MC
|48
|53
|Harry Higgs
|9
|MC
|57
|35
|Denny McCarthy
|64
|48
|8
|Daniel Berger
|29
|38
|Doc Redman
|64
|29
|MC
|23
|Luke List
|36
|MC
|MC
|53
|Tyler Duncan
|64
|MC
|19
|1
|Brendan Steele
|MC
|43
|2
|MC
|Sepp Straka
|MC
|4
|53
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|9
|61
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|5
|6
|12
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|29
|MC
|50
|Brian Gay
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Burns
|49
|6
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|43
|MC
|53
|Harris English
|71
|48
|MC
|Talor Gooch
|36
|17
|63
|23
|Ryan Armour
|MC
|MC
|23
|Adam Schenk
|14
|MC
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|28
|61
|Satoshi Kodaira
|MC
|66
|8
|74
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|68
|9
|5
|Cameron Tringale
|49
|43
|5
|20
|Scott Harrington
|MC
|MC
|57
|43
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zac Blair
|21
|55
|63
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|32
|MC
|Russell Henley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Fabian Gomez
|MC
|55
|MC
|23
|Charl Schwartzel
|MC
|MC
|3
|Jimmy Walker
|30
|MC
|45
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|29
|28
|MC
|Chris Stroud
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richy Werenski
|73
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|64
|MC
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|Hank Lebioda
|MC
|17
|MC
|30
|Ted Potter
|MC
|37
|7
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|21
|MC
|5
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|61
|Matt Every
|74
|Wd
|Cameron Percy
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|DJ Trahan
|MC
|68
|28
|8
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Sebastian Cappelen
|21
|6
|MC
|Martin Laird
|55
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|Grayson Murray
|55
|10
|Patrick Rodgers
|9
|64
|38
|MC
|David Hearn
|37
|MC
|30
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|78
|58
|KJ Choi
|MC
|21
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|MC
|Luke Donald
|43
|Hudson Swafford
|MC
|57
|MC
|Brandon Hagy
|MC
|48
|MC
|35
|Sean O`Hair
|13
|4
|Greg Chalmers
|MC
|15
|5
|Jamie Lovemark
|36
|MC
|MC
|Steve Stricker
|MC
|MC
|John Huh
|45
|48
|James Hahn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Colt Knost
|MC
|Seung-Yul Noh
|MC
|MC
|Marty Jertson
|Kevin Stadler
|MC
|MC
|Bo Van Pelt
|MC
|MC
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Player
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|`13
|`12
|`11
|`10
|Jon Rahm
|10
|11
|16
|5
|Justin Thomas
|3
|17
|MC
|MC
|17
|Xander Schauffele
|10
|17
|Webb Simpson
|20
|MC
|2
|14
|10
|8
|8
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|7
|1
|MC
|33
|MC
|37
|16
|26
|5
|Tony Finau
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5
|Matt Kuchar
|4
|5
|9
|30
|33
|43
|Hideki Matsuyama
|15
|Wd
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Rickie Fowler
|1
|11
|4
|2
|46
|MC
|MC
|26
|13
|2
|Kevin Na
|60
|48
|16
|24
|26
|19
|36
|5
|MC
|53
|Cameron Smith
|15
|48
|42
|MC
|Sung Jae Im
|7
|Billy Horschel
|39
|43
|24
|24
|30
|MC
|11
|Chez Reavie
|4
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|41
|MC
|Jordan Spieth
|MC
|9
|7
|Byeong Hun An
|20
|23
|6
|Brandt Snedeker
|55
|23
|33
|10
|61
|2
|50
|8
|43
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Hadwin
|44
|43
|12
|17
|MC
|Keegan Bradley
|67
|43
|MC
|24
|17
|MC
|24
|15
|Collin Morikawa
|Bubba Watson
|4
|40
|MC
|14
|2
|2
|15
|5
|29
|36
|Corey Conners
|Jason Kokrak
|20
|31
|MC
|MC
|40
|15
|MC
|MC
|JT Poston
|26
|Branden Grace
|2
|Ryan Palmer
|60
|MC
|MC
|24
|2
|48
|5
|55
|MC
|14
|CT Pan
|60
|62
|MC
|Rory Sabbatini
|MC
|31
|22
|MC
|49
|22
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Sung Kang
|MC
|MC
|12
|40
|Nate Lashley
|Ryan Moore
|MC
|MC
|61
|11
|17
|6
|4
|78
|73
|14
|Danny Lee
|44
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|Vaughn Taylor
|MC
|11
|52
|49
|7
|Viktor Hovland
|Sebastian Munoz
|Matt Jones
|36
|60
|59
|12
|40
|MC
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|Matthew Wolff
|50
|Keith Mitchell
|73
|Andrew Landry
|60
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|JB Holmes
|26
|MC
|24
|6
|66
|58
|MC
|45
|5
|43
|Russell Knox
|10
|MC
|MC
|15
|Scott Piercy
|20
|MC
|73
|45
|MC
|15
|3
|50
|8
|Emiliano Grillo
|33
|57
|63
|45
|Adam Long
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|33
|67
|Si Woo Kim
|MC
|62
|MC
|67
|Aaron Wise
|Kyle Stanley
|MC
|MC
|36
|45
|MC
|MC
|74
|1
|Brian Harman
|39
|24
|58
|66
|MC
|32
|Max Homa
|26
|Kevin Streelman
|50
|40
|MC
|MC
|30
|53
|MC
|73
|MC
|36
|Harold Varner
|10
|38
|68
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|57
|MC
|Xin Jun Zhang
|Brian Stuard
|55
|65
|16
|10
|53
|70
|Bud Cauley
|26
|MC
|47
|24
|50
|Troy Merritt
|24
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|Carlos Ortiz
|60
|MC
|53
|Harry Higgs
|Denny McCarthy
|33
|Daniel Berger
|MC
|11
|7
|58
|10
|Doc Redman
|Luke List
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|MC
|Brendan Steele
|MC
|3
|16
|17
|26
|6
|6
|5
|53
|Sepp Straka
|Robby Shelton
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|20
|26
|24
|51
|53
|61
|MC
|76
|29
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|44
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|20
|5
|60
|MC
|Brian Gay
|55
|9
|47
|64
|61
|24
|MC
|18
|68
|Sam Burns
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|42
|60
|Harris English
|MC
|MC
|57
|3
|40
|9
|57
|15
|Talor Gooch
|MC
|Ryan Armour
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|55
|Zach Johnson
|39
|57
|12
|14
|10
|24
|Satoshi Kodaira
|72
|Henrik Norlander
|Cameron Tringale
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|43
|MC
|73
|Scott Harrington
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|MC
|Zac Blair
|MC
|33
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|52
|MC
|65
|59
|Russell Henley
|15
|MC
|16
|MC
|59
|MC
|67
|Fabian Gomez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Charl Schwartzel
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|44
|54
|MC
|49
|24
|Sam Ryder
|60
|Chris Stroud
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|62
|12
|MC
|MC
|Roger Sloan
|Richy Werenski
|60
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|17
|48
|65
|65
|37
|74
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hank Lebioda
|Ted Potter
|MC
|MC
|24
|70
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|Austin Cook
|MC
|31
|Matt Every
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|37
|9
|8
|Cameron Percy
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|50
|Wd
|4
|DJ Trahan
|4
|MC
|14
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|31
|57
|60
|Sebastian Cappelen
|Martin Laird
|26
|9
|7
|41
|5
|19
|MC
|61
|3
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|Grayson Murray
|59
|70
|36
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|David Hearn
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|16
|65
|Chris Kirk
|50
|11
|34
|37
|76
|24
|Wd
|41
|Trey Mullinax
|15
|KJ Choi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|22
|42
|36
|Kevin Chappell
|31
|75
|MC
|30
|MC
|24
|MC
|Luke Donald
|MC
|Hudson Swafford
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Hagy
|MC
|MC
|Sean O`Hair
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|53
|Greg Chalmers
|MC
|MC
|15
|36
|19
|Wd
|24
|Jamie Lovemark
|52
|71
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Steve Stricker
|MC
|31
|42
|MC
|John Huh
|70
|38
|34
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|James Hahn
|67
|11
|MC
|17
|59
|MC
|16
|Colt Knost
|MC
|62
|24
|43
|Seung-Yul Noh
|57
|69
|46
|33
|Marty Jertson
|Kevin Stadler
|1
|11
|70
|MC
|70
|Bo Van Pelt
|51
|MC
|MC
|16
|8
|18
|MC
|Kyle Westmoreland