The Players Championship 2020: Course and current form stats for the 'Fifth Major'

The world's best pros are in Jacksonville for the 47th staging of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Commonly referred to as 'The Fifth Major,' the tournament has been held here since 1982 and has always prided itself in having one of the strongest fields in world golf.

Opened in 1980, the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is laid out among the north Florida swamps and is a layout which demands intense accuracy from tee-to-green.

It's putting surfaces are smaller than the Tour average, along with narrower than normal fairways.

In 2016, the course underwent a revamp with the purpose of increasing the number of occasions water came into play during a round.

At present, and depending how inaccurate a shot is, this means 14 out of 18 holes.

Water and sand are a constant threat and, according to the PGA Tour: "Short grass was added around some greens to promote creativity, while several greens were expanded to add new hole locations."

Just 12 months ago, after a dozen seasons of being staged during May, The Players Championship returned to March.

This allowed the PGA Championship to take over its slot in mid-May, having traditionally been the final major of the year in August.

Venue changes

To accommodate the new date, and take into account changing weather conditions, organisers decided to overseed greens, tees, fairways and rough with rye grass.

According to Jeff Plotts, who is the director of golf course operations at TPC Sawgrass, "overseeding the golf course will help produce the best playing surfaces possible.

"Divots and ball marks will recover quicker, and rye grass will handle foot traffic better than Bermuda grass on its own."

Story of the stats

Greens in Regulation have usually been a key statistic for likely Sawgrass contenders: In 2019, five of the leading 11 players from this particular category over 72 holes, finished inside the top 10, with another three of this group earning a top-25 finish. These include the champion Rory McIlroy.

The 2018 winner Webb Simpson enjoyed the fifth best GiR for the week, while also topping the Driving Accuracy stats.

The data was even more pronounced for 2017, when nine of the best 16 GiR figures belonged to players who were among the top-12 finishers, while only three of these 16 finished outside the top 25.

And the story goes on. Four years ago six of the leading seven GiR performers finished inside the top 20.

Defending woe

But McIlroy, the world No 1, will have to break with tradition if he is to successfully defend his title at Ponte Vedra Beach this Sunday.

History is against him, as no one has yet won The Players Championship back-to-back.

The best finish by a defending champion is fifth - most recently in 2001 - while the last winner to post a top-10 on his return was 15 years ago.

McIlroy has failed to convert some excellent opening rounds in recent weeks, and has finished fifth in each of his last three PGA Tour starts.

Course form

One particularly strange Sawgrass stat, is that you have to go back to the 2010 champion Tim Clark to find a winner who had posted a top-10 the previous year.

Although defending champ McIlroy has had three other T-10s at Sawgrass, he went into last year's event with finishes of MC-35-12 in 2018-17-16 respectively.

For not one of the last nine winners, not to register a top-10 in the year prior to their success, is unusual indeed.

Check out latest betting ahead of this week's Players Championship

Whether this is just coincidence is hard to fathom - although it probably is.

But if this trend continues this week, it will be music to the ears of quite a few big name American pros, such as Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas.

With the exception of Thomas, none of the other five golfers have ever registered a top-10 at TPC Sawgrass.

Of this group Reed and DeChambeau are in the best current form, while Cantlay and Thomas are presently ranked within the top dozen of this season's Greens in Regulation category.

Two other players not to ignore are Spain's Jon Rahm and Aussie Adam Scott - champion over the Stadium Course as long ago as 2004.

Both tied-for-12th last year, with the incredibly consistent world No 2 Rahm just one big title away from becoming part of golf's elite.

As for the Brits, Tommy Fleetwood should be ready to challenge again after dusting himself down from his Honda Classic disappointment.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves