South African Open 2020: Form guide for this week's event in the city of Johannesburg

South African Open 2020 at Randpark
Randpark: A traditional parkland venue in north-west Johannesburg
Check out the stats ahead of this week's South African Open at Randpark, with course and current form guides compiled by Andy Swales...

"Since mid-September, Shaun Norris has posted seven top-four finishes on the Japan Tour, including one victory, while Zander Lombard enjoyed back-to-back top-10s in co-sanctioned European Tour events on home soil."

The European Tour is off to Johannesburg for the opening event of the new decade.

For a second season in a row, the South African Open is being staged at Randpark Golf Club which is situated in the north-west suburbs of the country's most populated city.

Once again, this super-sized event with 240 competitors will be contested over the club's two courses - Bushwillow and Firethorn.

On Thursday and Friday, the golfers will play one round at each course, before the longer and tougher Firethorn layout becomes the sole focus for rounds three and four.

At 7,500 yards Firethorn is almost 400 yards longer than Bushwillow.

Randpark Golf Club, which opened its doors in 1940, is a lush, parkland venue with Kikuyu grass fairways, and putting surfaces sown with hard-wearing ostrich grass.

Strong Home Challenge

As to be expected, the South Africans are out in force for their own national open.

Only one of South Africa's top 25 ranked players is absent, with Dylan Frittelli preferring to contest back-to-back tournaments in Hawaii as a member of the PGA Tour.

Defending champion Louis Oosthuizen is the only member of the world's top 40 taking part.

Oosthuizen, who collected 2½ points from four matches at last month's Presidents Cup in Australia, closed 2019 in decent shape, as did a number of his compatriots.

Since mid-September, Shaun Norris has posted seven top-four finishes on the Japan Tour, including one victory, while Zander Lombard enjoyed back-to-back top-10s in co-sanctioned European Tour events on home soil.

Belgium's Rising Star

Eddie Pepperell is the highest-ranked European in the field, although Belgian Thomas Detry might offer a better deal this weekend.

The world No 119 enjoyed some solid performances during autumn, including a podium finish in the prestigious Nedbank Challenge at Sun City.

Experience of South Africa's unique playing conditions is always valuable, which could help Andy Sullivan kick-start the winning habit.

The Englishman has not tasted victory since 2015, but he is a two-time winner in South Africa where both of his successes came in the province of Gauteng - home of this week's tournament.

However, Sullivan is probably more of an each-way contender, than a potential victor this Sunday. He ended 2019 with a tie-for-10th at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: Last season's event was staged in December 2018.

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47 W46 W45 W44
Louis Oosthuizen 2 20 6 3
Erik Van Rooyen 28 30 2 38
Eddie Pepperell 19 Dq
Shaun Norris 4 2 Wd 2 3 25
Justin Harding MC 7 36 48 25 53
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 21 MC 12 24 56 17
Thomas Detry 2 4 28 3 32
Francesco Laporta MC 1
Branden Grace 3 39 MC
Andy Sullivan 10 61
Joachim B Hansen 36 17 10
Richard Sterne 14 20 60 50 70
Masahiro Kawamura 7 44 59 46 22
JC Ritchie 52 55
Antoine Rozner 2 36 40
Sebastian Heisele 2
George Coetzee 21 24 30 66 1
Zander Lombard 26 7 8 17 72
Rasmus Hojgaard 1 49 13
Brandon Stone 13 59
Robin Roussel MC 14 42
Jaco Ahlers 33 24 25
Sam Horsfield 53
Charl Schwartzel 3
Gavin Green 35 2 21 50
Jack Senior 33 60 MC 4
Maverick Antcliff 44 21 3 6
Dean Burmester MC MC
Chris Paisley 44 62
Min Woo Lee 3 MC 3
Sean Crocker 25
Wil Besseling 3 11
Louis De Jager 41 4 MC
Ricardo Santos 65 MC 21
Joel Sjoholm 26 2 25
Thriston Lawrence 17 49 32
Richard Bland 60 42 15
Justin Walters 33 MC 67
Connor Syme 9 11 15
Oliver Farr 63 MC 6
Daniel Van Tonder 33 6 8
Ewen Ferguson 15
Callum Shinkwin
Rhys Enoch 38 MC 15
Jose-Filipe Lima MC 11
Jeff Winther MC 49
Johannes Veerman 10 MC 21 7
Bryce Easton 10 43 MC 6 43
Adilson Da Silva MC 61
Steve Surry MC MC
Lars Van Meijel 24 25
Nino Bertasio 28
Jbe Kruger 30 53 49 36 42 60
David Law 43 59
Chris Wood
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 8 MC 2
Tapio Pulkkanen
Jean-Paul Strydom 38 MC MC
Nicolai Hojgaard MC
Sami Valimaki 64 MC
Darren Fichardt 60 MC
Ross McGowan 57 21
Daan Huizing 21
David Drysdale MC 36 73
Dale Whitnell 64 MC 27
Neil Schietekat 38 MC 57
Niklas Lemke 69
Gregory Havret 54 49 27
Philip Eriksson MC MC
Jake Roos MC MC 5
Peter Karmis MC MC 29 35
Martin Rohwer MC 61 3
Jamie Donaldson
Garrick Higgo 21 MC 14
Lee Slattery 43 64
Anton Karlsson
Michael G Palmer MC MC
Merrick Bremner MC MC
Ockie Strydom 38 MC 28
Bernd Ritthammer
Toto Thimba MC MC MC
Benjamin Poke MC 36 27
Jean Hugo MC MC 10
Lorenzo Scalise 41
Laurie Canter 14 27
Rikard Karlberg
Jaco Van Zyl MC 14
Dave Coupland MC
Clement Sordet MC MC 24
Hurly Long MC
Daniel Greene 24
Matthew Baldwin 37
Gavin Moynihan
Haydn Porteous 20 26 55
Damien Perrier 19 13
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC MC MC
Richard McEvoy MC MC
Jarryd Felton MC 52 MC
Jonathan Caldwell 14
Ruan Conradie MC MC 32
James Morrison 55
Keith Horne 15 54 24 71
Stephen Ferreira MC MC
Adrien Saddier MC 36
Oliver Bekker 9 71 MC
Alex Haindl MC 22 MC
Hennie Du Plessis MC MC 10
MJ Viljoen 7 2
Anthony Michael 69 MC MC
Trevor Fisher 43 MC
Hennie Otto 54 49 16
Julien Guerrier 9 MC
Jacques Kruyswijk
Martin Simonsen 37
Keenan Davidse 63 64 3
Jaco Prinsloo MC MC MC
Clinton Grobler MC MC
Max Schmitt
James Allan
Jacques Blaauw 36
Ben Evans
Alejandro Canizares 33 MC 24
JJ Senekal MC MC 42
Ruan De Smidt MC MC
Garrick Porteous 11
Kyle Barker MC MC 32
Estiaan Conradie 72 MC
James Hart Du Preez MC MC 20
David Micheluzzi MC 33 MC
Callum Mowat MC MC
Luke Jerling MC 8
Pedro Figueiredo 54 42
Marcel Siem 25 MC
Madalitso Muthiya MC
Pieter Moolman MC
Christiaan Basson 65 19 MC
Daniel Gavins MC
Jonathan Agren
Raphael Jacquelin MC
Carlos Pigem 49 68 21
Andre De Decker MC MC 5
Vaughn Groenewald MC
Lyle Rowe MC MC MC
Brett Rumford 15 33 MC
Christopher Cannon
Gary Stal MC
Daniel Young MC
Matias Calderon MC MC
Robin Petersson MC
Paul Boshoff MC
Jordan Wrisdale
Deon Germishuys MC 5
Riekus Nortje MC MC 36
Marc Warren
Harry Hall
Garth Mulroy MC MC 28
Toby Tree MC 64
Juran Dreyer MC
David Dixon
Fredrik From 10
Morten Orum Madsen
Rourke Van der Spuy MC MC
Jake Redman MC MC 20
Peetie Van Der Merwe
Titch Moore MC
Craig Howie
Gregory Bourdy
Allister De Kock MC
Ryan Cairns MC
Chase Hanna MC 14
Andre Nel MC
Derick Petersen MC
Jacques de Villiers MC MC
Andrew Van Der Knaap MC
Yurav Premlall
Heinrich Bruiners MC Wd
Marcus Armitage MC 42
Philip Geerts MC
Aron Zemmer MC
Stanislav Matus
Tyrone Ryan MC
Doug McGuigan 69 MC 16
Thabi Ngcobo
Kyle McClatchie 28
Combrinck Smit MC 16
Jacquin Hess MC MC
Wallie Coetsee MC
Chris Swanepoel MC MC
CJ Du Plessis 25
Martin Vorster
Wilco Nienaber 24
Tom Gandy
Keelan Van Wyk MC
Jesper Sandborg MC
David Howell MC MC Wd
Teaghan Gauche MC MC
Jovan Rebula
David McIntyre MC
Duane Keun 36
Louis Albertse MC
Marc Cayeux
Mark Williams MC
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
Anton Haig MC 14
Ryan Tipping 32
Christo Lamprecht
Makhetha Mazibuko MC
Dwayne Basson
Musiwalo Nethunzwi
James Kingston
Dylan Naidoo MC 22 MC
Wynand Dingle MC
Franklin Manchest 16
Jayden Trey Schaper 42
Casey Jarvis
Jordan Duminy
Stefan Wears Taylor 20
Conor Purcell
Player 2018 2017
Louis Oosthuizen 1
Erik Van Rooyen 2
Eddie Pepperell
Shaun Norris 54 3
Justin Harding MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 30
Thomas Detry
Francesco Laporta
Branden Grace 7
Andy Sullivan
Joachim B Hansen MC 6
Richard Sterne MC
Masahiro Kawamura MC MC
JC Ritchie 27
Antoine Rozner
Sebastian Heisele 57
George Coetzee MC 30
Zander Lombard 15 Dq
Rasmus Hojgaard
Brandon Stone 7
Robin Roussel
Jaco Ahlers MC 19
Sam Horsfield MC
Charl Schwartzel 3
Gavin Green 19
Jack Senior MC
Maverick Antcliff
Dean Burmester MC 19
Chris Paisley 24
Min Woo Lee
Sean Crocker MC
Wil Besseling
Louis De Jager MC MC
Ricardo Santos
Joel Sjoholm
Thriston Lawrence MC
Richard Bland
Justin Walters MC MC
Connor Syme MC MC
Oliver Farr MC 49
Daniel Van Tonder 59 MC
Ewen Ferguson 29
Callum Shinkwin 33
Rhys Enoch MC
Jose-Filipe Lima MC MC
Jeff Winther 7 27
Johannes Veerman MC*
Bryce Easton 3 MC
Adilson Da Silva 29 MC
Steve Surry MC Dq
Lars Van Meijel
Nino Bertasio
Jbe Kruger 7 MC
David Law MC
Chris Wood
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Tapio Pulkkanen 15 3
Jean-Paul Strydom MC MC
Nicolai Hojgaard
Sami Valimaki
Darren Fichardt MC MC
Ross McGowan MC 13
Daan Huizing
David Drysdale Ret MC
Dale Whitnell
Neil Schietekat 29 MC
Niklas Lemke MC
Gregory Havret MC
Philip Eriksson MC
Jake Roos 37 MC
Peter Karmis MC
Martin Rohwer MC
Jamie Donaldson
Garrick Higgo
Lee Slattery
Anton Karlsson
Michael G Palmer 48 MC
Merrick Bremner MC
Ockie Strydom MC 30
Bernd Ritthammer 24
Toto Thimba MC MC
Benjamin Poke
Jean Hugo MC 57
Lorenzo Scalise
Laurie Canter 24 MC
Rikard Karlberg
Jaco Van Zyl 37
Dave Coupland
Clement Sordet MC
Hurly Long
Daniel Greene 37 8
Matthew Baldwin 19
Gavin Moynihan MC MC
Haydn Porteous 7 49
Damien Perrier
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC
Richard McEvoy 30
Jarryd Felton
Jonathan Caldwell
Ruan Conradie MC
James Morrison 6
Keith Horne 48 MC
Stephen Ferreira MC 69
Adrien Saddier MC 57
Oliver Bekker 13
Alex Haindl 37 MC
Hennie Du Plessis MC 13
MJ Viljoen MC 30
Anthony Michael 7 MC
Trevor Fisher MC
Hennie Otto 33 13
Julien Guerrier
Jacques Kruyswijk MC 49
Martin Simonsen
Keenan Davidse MC 67
Jaco Prinsloo MC 49
Clinton Grobler MC
Max Schmitt 33
James Allan MC
Jacques Blaauw 65 MC
Ben Evans MC MC
Alejandro Canizares 54
JJ Senekal 69 57
Ruan De Smidt MC MC
Garrick Porteous 72
Kyle Barker MC
Estiaan Conradie
James Hart Du Preez
David Micheluzzi
Callum Mowat 64 MC
Luke Jerling MC MC
Pedro Figueiredo 48
Marcel Siem MC
Madalitso Muthiya 7 MC
Pieter Moolman MC
Christiaan Basson MC MC
Daniel Gavins MC
Jonathan Agren MC MC
Raphael Jacquelin
Carlos Pigem MC 72
Andre De Decker MC MC
Vaughn Groenewald MC 19
Lyle Rowe MC Dq
Brett Rumford
Christopher Cannon MC 49
Gary Stal MC
Daniel Young
Matias Calderon 21 MC
Robin Petersson
Paul Boshoff
Jordan Wrisdale
Deon Germishuys 43
Riekus Nortje MC MC
Marc Warren 24
Harry Hall
Garth Mulroy MC MC
Toby Tree MC*
Juran Dreyer
David Dixon
Fredrik From MC
Morten Orum Madsen MC
Rourke Van der Spuy MC 61
Jake Redman 59 MC*
Peetie Van Der Merwe
Titch Moore MC MC
Craig Howie
Gregory Bourdy 43
Allister De Kock MC
Ryan Cairns MC MC
Chase Hanna
Andre Nel 69 72
Derick Petersen MC
Jacques de Villiers
Andrew Van Der Knaap MC
Yurav Premlall 43
Heinrich Bruiners MC Dq
Marcus Armitage 5
Philip Geerts
Aron Zemmer
Stanislav Matus
Tyrone Ryan MC 42
Doug McGuigan MC MC
Thabi Ngcobo
Kyle McClatchie MC
Combrinck Smit MC
Jacquin Hess MC*
Wallie Coetsee MC MC
Chris Swanepoel MC*
CJ Du Plessis 59
Martin Vorster
Wilco Nienaber 54
Tom Gandy
Keelan Van Wyk
Jesper Sandborg
David Howell MC
Teaghan Gauche MC
Jovan Rebula 24
David McIntyre 29
Duane Keun 65
Louis Albertse MC
Marc Cayeux MC MC
Mark Williams 48 MC
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
Anton Haig 65
Ryan Tipping MC
Christo Lamprecht MC
Makhetha Mazibuko MC MC
Dwayne Basson MC
Musiwalo Nethunzwi MC MC
James Kingston
Dylan Naidoo MC
Wynand Dingle MC MC
Franklin Manchest MC
Jayden Trey Schaper
Casey Jarvis
Jordan Duminy
Stefan Wears Taylor
Conor Purcell

Andy Swales,

