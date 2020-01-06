South African Open 2020: Form guide for this week's event in the city of Johannesburg
Check out the stats ahead of this week's South African Open at Randpark, with course and current form guides compiled by Andy Swales...
"Since mid-September, Shaun Norris has posted seven top-four finishes on the Japan Tour, including one victory, while Zander Lombard enjoyed back-to-back top-10s in co-sanctioned European Tour events on home soil."
The European Tour is off to Johannesburg for the opening event of the new decade.
For a second season in a row, the South African Open is being staged at Randpark Golf Club which is situated in the north-west suburbs of the country's most populated city.
Once again, this super-sized event with 240 competitors will be contested over the club's two courses - Bushwillow and Firethorn.
On Thursday and Friday, the golfers will play one round at each course, before the longer and tougher Firethorn layout becomes the sole focus for rounds three and four.
At 7,500 yards Firethorn is almost 400 yards longer than Bushwillow.
Randpark Golf Club, which opened its doors in 1940, is a lush, parkland venue with Kikuyu grass fairways, and putting surfaces sown with hard-wearing ostrich grass.
Strong Home Challenge
As to be expected, the South Africans are out in force for their own national open.
Only one of South Africa's top 25 ranked players is absent, with Dylan Frittelli preferring to contest back-to-back tournaments in Hawaii as a member of the PGA Tour.
Defending champion Louis Oosthuizen is the only member of the world's top 40 taking part.
Oosthuizen, who collected 2½ points from four matches at last month's Presidents Cup in Australia, closed 2019 in decent shape, as did a number of his compatriots.
Belgium's Rising Star
Eddie Pepperell is the highest-ranked European in the field, although Belgian Thomas Detry might offer a better deal this weekend.
The world No 119 enjoyed some solid performances during autumn, including a podium finish in the prestigious Nedbank Challenge at Sun City.
Experience of South Africa's unique playing conditions is always valuable, which could help Andy Sullivan kick-start the winning habit.
The Englishman has not tasted victory since 2015, but he is a two-time winner in South Africa where both of his successes came in the province of Gauteng - home of this week's tournament.
However, Sullivan is probably more of an each-way contender, than a potential victor this Sunday. He ended 2019 with a tie-for-10th at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: Last season's event was staged in December 2018.
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|W49
|W48
|W47
|W46
|W45
|W44
|Louis Oosthuizen
|2
|20
|6
|3
|Erik Van Rooyen
|28
|30
|2
|38
|Eddie Pepperell
|19
|Dq
|Shaun Norris
|4
|2
|Wd
|2
|3
|25
|Justin Harding
|MC
|7
|36
|48
|25
|53
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|21
|MC
|12
|24
|56
|17
|Thomas Detry
|2
|4
|28
|3
|32
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|1
|Branden Grace
|3
|39
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|10
|61
|Joachim B Hansen
|36
|17
|10
|Richard Sterne
|14
|20
|60
|50
|70
|Masahiro Kawamura
|7
|44
|59
|46
|22
|JC Ritchie
|52
|55
|Antoine Rozner
|2
|36
|40
|Sebastian Heisele
|2
|George Coetzee
|21
|24
|30
|66
|1
|Zander Lombard
|26
|7
|8
|17
|72
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|1
|49
|13
|Brandon Stone
|13
|59
|Robin Roussel
|MC
|14
|42
|Jaco Ahlers
|33
|24
|25
|Sam Horsfield
|53
|Charl Schwartzel
|3
|Gavin Green
|35
|2
|21
|50
|Jack Senior
|33
|60
|MC
|4
|Maverick Antcliff
|44
|21
|3
|6
|Dean Burmester
|MC
|MC
|Chris Paisley
|44
|62
|Min Woo Lee
|3
|MC
|3
|Sean Crocker
|25
|Wil Besseling
|3
|11
|Louis De Jager
|41
|4
|MC
|Ricardo Santos
|65
|MC
|21
|Joel Sjoholm
|26
|2
|25
|Thriston Lawrence
|17
|49
|32
|Richard Bland
|60
|42
|15
|Justin Walters
|33
|MC
|67
|Connor Syme
|9
|11
|15
|Oliver Farr
|63
|MC
|6
|Daniel Van Tonder
|33
|6
|8
|Ewen Ferguson
|15
|Callum Shinkwin
|Rhys Enoch
|38
|MC
|15
|Jose-Filipe Lima
|MC
|11
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|49
|Johannes Veerman
|10
|MC
|21
|7
|Bryce Easton
|10
|43
|MC
|6
|43
|Adilson Da Silva
|MC
|61
|Steve Surry
|MC
|MC
|Lars Van Meijel
|24
|25
|Nino Bertasio
|28
|Jbe Kruger
|30
|53
|49
|36
|42
|60
|David Law
|43
|59
|Chris Wood
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|8
|MC
|2
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|38
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|64
|MC
|Darren Fichardt
|60
|MC
|Ross McGowan
|57
|21
|Daan Huizing
|21
|David Drysdale
|MC
|36
|73
|Dale Whitnell
|64
|MC
|27
|Neil Schietekat
|38
|MC
|57
|Niklas Lemke
|69
|Gregory Havret
|54
|49
|27
|Philip Eriksson
|MC
|MC
|Jake Roos
|MC
|MC
|5
|Peter Karmis
|MC
|MC
|29
|35
|Martin Rohwer
|MC
|61
|3
|Jamie Donaldson
|Garrick Higgo
|21
|MC
|14
|Lee Slattery
|43
|64
|Anton Karlsson
|Michael G Palmer
|MC
|MC
|Merrick Bremner
|MC
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|38
|MC
|28
|Bernd Ritthammer
|Toto Thimba
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Poke
|MC
|36
|27
|Jean Hugo
|MC
|MC
|10
|Lorenzo Scalise
|41
|Laurie Canter
|14
|27
|Rikard Karlberg
|Jaco Van Zyl
|MC
|14
|Dave Coupland
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|24
|Hurly Long
|MC
|Daniel Greene
|24
|Matthew Baldwin
|37
|Gavin Moynihan
|Haydn Porteous
|20
|26
|55
|Damien Perrier
|19
|13
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richard McEvoy
|MC
|MC
|Jarryd Felton
|MC
|52
|MC
|Jonathan Caldwell
|14
|Ruan Conradie
|MC
|MC
|32
|James Morrison
|55
|Keith Horne
|15
|54
|24
|71
|Stephen Ferreira
|MC
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|36
|Oliver Bekker
|9
|71
|MC
|Alex Haindl
|MC
|22
|MC
|Hennie Du Plessis
|MC
|MC
|10
|MJ Viljoen
|7
|2
|Anthony Michael
|69
|MC
|MC
|Trevor Fisher
|43
|MC
|Hennie Otto
|54
|49
|16
|Julien Guerrier
|9
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|Martin Simonsen
|37
|Keenan Davidse
|63
|64
|3
|Jaco Prinsloo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Clinton Grobler
|MC
|MC
|Max Schmitt
|James Allan
|Jacques Blaauw
|36
|Ben Evans
|Alejandro Canizares
|33
|MC
|24
|JJ Senekal
|MC
|MC
|42
|Ruan De Smidt
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|11
|Kyle Barker
|MC
|MC
|32
|Estiaan Conradie
|72
|MC
|James Hart Du Preez
|MC
|MC
|20
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|33
|MC
|Callum Mowat
|MC
|MC
|Luke Jerling
|MC
|8
|Pedro Figueiredo
|54
|42
|Marcel Siem
|25
|MC
|Madalitso Muthiya
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|Christiaan Basson
|65
|19
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|Jonathan Agren
|Raphael Jacquelin
|MC
|Carlos Pigem
|49
|68
|21
|Andre De Decker
|MC
|MC
|5
|Vaughn Groenewald
|MC
|Lyle Rowe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brett Rumford
|15
|33
|MC
|Christopher Cannon
|Gary Stal
|MC
|Daniel Young
|MC
|Matias Calderon
|MC
|MC
|Robin Petersson
|MC
|Paul Boshoff
|MC
|Jordan Wrisdale
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|5
|Riekus Nortje
|MC
|MC
|36
|Marc Warren
|Harry Hall
|Garth Mulroy
|MC
|MC
|28
|Toby Tree
|MC
|64
|Juran Dreyer
|MC
|David Dixon
|Fredrik From
|10
|Morten Orum Madsen
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|MC
|MC
|Jake Redman
|MC
|MC
|20
|Peetie Van Der Merwe
|Titch Moore
|MC
|Craig Howie
|Gregory Bourdy
|Allister De Kock
|MC
|Ryan Cairns
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|14
|Andre Nel
|MC
|Derick Petersen
|MC
|Jacques de Villiers
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Van Der Knaap
|MC
|Yurav Premlall
|Heinrich Bruiners
|MC
|Wd
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|42
|Philip Geerts
|MC
|Aron Zemmer
|MC
|Stanislav Matus
|Tyrone Ryan
|MC
|Doug McGuigan
|69
|MC
|16
|Thabi Ngcobo
|Kyle McClatchie
|28
|Combrinck Smit
|MC
|16
|Jacquin Hess
|MC
|MC
|Wallie Coetsee
|MC
|Chris Swanepoel
|MC
|MC
|CJ Du Plessis
|25
|Martin Vorster
|Wilco Nienaber
|24
|Tom Gandy
|Keelan Van Wyk
|MC
|Jesper Sandborg
|MC
|David Howell
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Teaghan Gauche
|MC
|MC
|Jovan Rebula
|David McIntyre
|MC
|Duane Keun
|36
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|Marc Cayeux
|Mark Williams
|MC
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|Anton Haig
|MC
|14
|Ryan Tipping
|32
|Christo Lamprecht
|Makhetha Mazibuko
|MC
|Dwayne Basson
|Musiwalo Nethunzwi
|James Kingston
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|22
|MC
|Wynand Dingle
|MC
|Franklin Manchest
|16
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|42
|Casey Jarvis
|Jordan Duminy
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|20
|Conor Purcell
|Player
|2018
|2017
|Louis Oosthuizen
|1
|Erik Van Rooyen
|2
|Eddie Pepperell
|Shaun Norris
|54
|3
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|30
|Thomas Detry
|Francesco Laporta
|Branden Grace
|7
|Andy Sullivan
|Joachim B Hansen
|MC
|6
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|MC
|JC Ritchie
|27
|Antoine Rozner
|Sebastian Heisele
|57
|George Coetzee
|MC
|30
|Zander Lombard
|15
|Dq
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Brandon Stone
|7
|Robin Roussel
|Jaco Ahlers
|MC
|19
|Sam Horsfield
|MC
|Charl Schwartzel
|3
|Gavin Green
|19
|Jack Senior
|MC
|Maverick Antcliff
|Dean Burmester
|MC
|19
|Chris Paisley
|24
|Min Woo Lee
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|Wil Besseling
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Santos
|Joel Sjoholm
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|Richard Bland
|Justin Walters
|MC
|MC
|Connor Syme
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Farr
|MC
|49
|Daniel Van Tonder
|59
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|29
|Callum Shinkwin
|33
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|Jose-Filipe Lima
|MC
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|7
|27
|Johannes Veerman
|MC*
|Bryce Easton
|3
|MC
|Adilson Da Silva
|29
|MC
|Steve Surry
|MC
|Dq
|Lars Van Meijel
|Nino Bertasio
|Jbe Kruger
|7
|MC
|David Law
|MC
|Chris Wood
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|15
|3
|Jean-Paul Strydom
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Sami Valimaki
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|Ross McGowan
|MC
|13
|Daan Huizing
|David Drysdale
|Ret
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|Neil Schietekat
|29
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|Gregory Havret
|MC
|Philip Eriksson
|MC
|Jake Roos
|37
|MC
|Peter Karmis
|MC
|Martin Rohwer
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|Garrick Higgo
|Lee Slattery
|Anton Karlsson
|Michael G Palmer
|48
|MC
|Merrick Bremner
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|30
|Bernd Ritthammer
|24
|Toto Thimba
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Poke
|Jean Hugo
|MC
|57
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Laurie Canter
|24
|MC
|Rikard Karlberg
|Jaco Van Zyl
|37
|Dave Coupland
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|Hurly Long
|Daniel Greene
|37
|8
|Matthew Baldwin
|19
|Gavin Moynihan
|MC
|MC
|Haydn Porteous
|7
|49
|Damien Perrier
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|Richard McEvoy
|30
|Jarryd Felton
|Jonathan Caldwell
|Ruan Conradie
|MC
|James Morrison
|6
|Keith Horne
|48
|MC
|Stephen Ferreira
|MC
|69
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|57
|Oliver Bekker
|13
|Alex Haindl
|37
|MC
|Hennie Du Plessis
|MC
|13
|MJ Viljoen
|MC
|30
|Anthony Michael
|7
|MC
|Trevor Fisher
|MC
|Hennie Otto
|33
|13
|Julien Guerrier
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|49
|Martin Simonsen
|Keenan Davidse
|MC
|67
|Jaco Prinsloo
|MC
|49
|Clinton Grobler
|MC
|Max Schmitt
|33
|James Allan
|MC
|Jacques Blaauw
|65
|MC
|Ben Evans
|MC
|MC
|Alejandro Canizares
|54
|JJ Senekal
|69
|57
|Ruan De Smidt
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|72
|Kyle Barker
|MC
|Estiaan Conradie
|James Hart Du Preez
|David Micheluzzi
|Callum Mowat
|64
|MC
|Luke Jerling
|MC
|MC
|Pedro Figueiredo
|48
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|Madalitso Muthiya
|7
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|Christiaan Basson
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|Jonathan Agren
|MC
|MC
|Raphael Jacquelin
|Carlos Pigem
|MC
|72
|Andre De Decker
|MC
|MC
|Vaughn Groenewald
|MC
|19
|Lyle Rowe
|MC
|Dq
|Brett Rumford
|Christopher Cannon
|MC
|49
|Gary Stal
|MC
|Daniel Young
|Matias Calderon
|21
|MC
|Robin Petersson
|Paul Boshoff
|Jordan Wrisdale
|Deon Germishuys
|43
|Riekus Nortje
|MC
|MC
|Marc Warren
|24
|Harry Hall
|Garth Mulroy
|MC
|MC
|Toby Tree
|MC*
|Juran Dreyer
|David Dixon
|Fredrik From
|MC
|Morten Orum Madsen
|MC
|Rourke Van der Spuy
|MC
|61
|Jake Redman
|59
|MC*
|Peetie Van Der Merwe
|Titch Moore
|MC
|MC
|Craig Howie
|Gregory Bourdy
|43
|Allister De Kock
|MC
|Ryan Cairns
|MC
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|Andre Nel
|69
|72
|Derick Petersen
|MC
|Jacques de Villiers
|Andrew Van Der Knaap
|MC
|Yurav Premlall
|43
|Heinrich Bruiners
|MC
|Dq
|Marcus Armitage
|5
|Philip Geerts
|Aron Zemmer
|Stanislav Matus
|Tyrone Ryan
|MC
|42
|Doug McGuigan
|MC
|MC
|Thabi Ngcobo
|Kyle McClatchie
|MC
|Combrinck Smit
|MC
|Jacquin Hess
|MC*
|Wallie Coetsee
|MC
|MC
|Chris Swanepoel
|MC*
|CJ Du Plessis
|59
|Martin Vorster
|Wilco Nienaber
|54
|Tom Gandy
|Keelan Van Wyk
|Jesper Sandborg
|David Howell
|MC
|Teaghan Gauche
|MC
|Jovan Rebula
|24
|David McIntyre
|29
|Duane Keun
|65
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|Marc Cayeux
|MC
|MC
|Mark Williams
|48
|MC
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|Anton Haig
|65
|Ryan Tipping
|MC
|Christo Lamprecht
|MC
|Makhetha Mazibuko
|MC
|MC
|Dwayne Basson
|MC
|Musiwalo Nethunzwi
|MC
|MC
|James Kingston
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|Wynand Dingle
|MC
|MC
|Franklin Manchest
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|Casey Jarvis
|Jordan Duminy
|Stefan Wears Taylor
|Conor Purcell