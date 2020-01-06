To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Sony Open in Hawaii 2020: Course and current form stats for Waialae

Sony Open in Hawaii 2020 at Waialae
Waialae Country Club: One of the lowest-scoring venues on the PGA Tour
Andy Swales supplies the stats and words for this week's PGA Tour event in the Hawaiian capital.

"Greens in Regulation have usually been an important statistic at this course, with defending champion Matt Kuchar topping this category 12 months ago."

The PGA Tour heads to Honolulu for the Sony Open in Hawaii, which is being staged at Waialae Country Club for a 55th time.

As many as 23 of the 34 golfers who played at Kapalua on Sunday, have travelled 80 miles west to tee-up on the central Pacific island of Oahu.

Waialae has been in existence since 1927, and is one of the lowest-scoring venues on the pro calendar.

The average winning 72-hole total since the turn of the millennium is 262.3, with four of the last seven champions shooting lower than 260.

The course underwent a revamp during the late 1990s and provides a sharp contrast to the venue which hosted last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions on the island of Maui.

Contrast With Kapalua

From the wide open fairways of Kapalua, the players will now be tested by the shorter, tighter layout of Waialae.

Fairways are narrower and greens are smaller, placing a greater emphasis on accuracy from tee to green.

Unlike the many undulating fairways of the Plantation course, those at Waialae are generally flat.

One feature which should remain constant from last week is the coastal breezes, which blow across these vulnerable Pacific islands.

There are more than 80 bunkers at Waialae, a course which is yet to crown a European champion.

Greens in Regulation have usually been an important statistic at this course, with defending champion Matt Kuchar topping this category 12 months ago. He was also fourth in Driving Accuracy and fifth for Putting (GiR).

It is also worth noting that the last six winners at Waialae, had competed the week before at Kapalua.

Course Form

Winner on Sunday, Justin Thomas, tees-up again as does fellow American Patrick Reed who lost a play-off to his compatriot over the Plantation Course.

Thomas is a former champion at Waialae, while Reed appears to be regaining the sort of form which made him a much-feared opponent earlier in his career.

In addition to Thomas, others with decent course histories include Webb Simpson, Kuchar, Chez Reavie, Charles Howell, Brian Stuard and Brian Harman.

Although he is yet to win here, Howell has a remarkable Waialae record that features 10 top-10s, of which four were podium finishes.

With the exception of Howell, who on average belts the ball just over 300 yards, the others in this list cannot be considered long hitters, and the same goes for Jordan Spieth and Brandt Snedeker.

Spieth makes his first FedEx Cup start since early November, while Snedeker hasn't teed up since the first week of October.

Another golfer who doesn't fire the ball long distances is Kevin Na. Although he hasn't got a great record at Waialae, the world No 27 did play at Kapalua last week, so should be better placed than most to hit the ground running on Thursday.

Finally, two other names to consider are Kevin Kisner and Corey Conners, both of whom are teeing-up for the second week in a row.

The consistent Kisner is another of those players who regularly drives the ball less than 290 yards, while the mid-range Connors topped the category for hitting most (77%) Greens or Fringes in Regulation last season.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47 W46 W45 W44
Justin Thomas 1 5
Webb Simpson 10 2
Patrick Reed 2 3 28 10 8
Hideki Matsuyama 8 11
Matt Kuchar 14 14 MC 14
Kevin Na 32
Marc Leishman 10
Shugo Imahira 3 39 1 36 2 2
Sung Jae Im 11
Kevin Kisner 14 7 MC 76 28
Chez Reavie 27 13 26 60
Abraham Ancer 33 8 4
Jordan Spieth 16 43
Brandt Snedeker
Andrew Putnam 36
Keegan Bradley MC 24
Cameron Smith 10 27 60
Charles Howell MC 20 36
Joaquin Niemann 5 MC
Corey Conners 19 20
Brendon Todd 29 4 1 1
Collin Morikawa 7 5
Alexander Noren 10 44 28 15
JT Poston 11 14 41 24
Rory Sabbatini 53 33
Sung Kang 25
Nate Lashley 19
Ryan Palmer 17
Keith Mitchell 32 14 MC
Matt Jones 1 72 33
Joel Dahmen MC 6
Dylan Frittelli 31 35 11
Vaughn Taylor 10 2
Sebastian Munoz 17 3 MC
Rikuya Hoshino 8 32 19 49 17
Emiliano Grillo 41
Scott Piercy 26
Russell Knox 20 33 11
Aaron Wise MC MC 3
Kyle Stanley 30 MC
Adam Long 23 35 2
Lanto Griffin 13 MC 76 18
Graeme McDowell 23 23
Brian Harman 14 72
Pat Perez 8
Kevin Tway 60
Xin Jun Zhang MC 48 38
Brian Stuard 10 23 51
Mikumu Horikawa 44 8 58 26 4 MC 49
Harry Higgs 35 33 2
Troy Merritt 30
Carlos Ortiz 2
Luke List 53 MC
Ryuko Tokimatsu 8 18 34 10 8 51
Kazuki Higa 22 MC 13 13 32 MC
Daniel Berger
Doc Redman 23 MC 35
Charley Hoffman MC
Robby Shelton MC 6 MC
Zack Sucher MC MC
Tyler Duncan 19 1 48 18
Kristoffer Ventura MC MC 41
Chesson Hadley 50
Bud Cauley
Brian Gay MC 14 3
Harris English MC 5
Mark Hubbard 53 58 41
Ryan Armour 23 33 8
Satoshi Kodaira 8 74 80 3
Stewart Cink 22 43
Zach Johnson 61 23
Brice Garnett MC 11
Scott Harrington 43 72 53
Michael Thompson 68
Sepp Straka MC MC MC
Talor Gooch 23 55
Sam Burns
Zac Blair MC 14 57
Adam Schenk MC MC
Russell Henley MC MC
Kramer Hickok 53 MC 15
Andrew Landry MC MC
Jimmy Walker
Fabian Gomez 23 MC 7
Nick Taylor MC 26
Tom Hoge MC MC
Robert Streb MC 14 35
Roger Sloan MC 41
Henrik Norlander 5 41 28
Aaron Baddeley MC 26
Jason Dufner MC
Sam Ryder MC 66 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 65 MC
Peter Uihlein 72 MC
Cameron Percy MC MC 48
Matthew NeSmith 14 48
JJ Spaun MC 80
Peter Malnati MC 58
Wes Roach 61 66 8
Matt Every
Chase Seiffert 23 41 62
Nelson Ledesma MC MC 28
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 5 MC 58
Hank Lebioda 30 MC 3
Cameron Davis 3 66 MC MC
Jim Herman 27 35 80
Patton Kizzire 68 58
Ryan Brehm 50 72 51
DJ Trahan 8 24
Scott Brown 14 76
Shawn Stefani 68 79 11
Bo Hoag 75 20 11
Rhein Gibson 49 MC MC 43 MC 35
Ted Potter MC
Martin Trainer 34 MC
Patrick Rodgers MC 58 MC
Chris Kirk MC 33
Tyler McCumber 53 Wd 41
Mark Anderson 43 MC
Michael Gellerman MC MC
Brendan Steele MC 41
David Hearn 30 41 8
Anirban Lahiri 50 Wd
Doug Ghim 65 MC
Hudson Swafford MC 66
Dominic Bozzelli MC 35
Michael Gligic MC MC 53
Chris Baker MC 26 31
Brandon Hagy 35
Tim Wilkinson 30 48
Joseph Bramlett MC 31
Vince Covello MC MC
Rafael Campos MC 66 18
Vincent Whaley 65
Ben Taylor MC MC 28
Jamie Lovemark MC
Rob Oppenheim 53 MC 24
Vijay Singh
James Hahn MC 58
Will Gordon 10 55
Ben Martin MC 20
Colt Knost
Graham DeLaet 58 MC
Smylie Kaufman MC Wd 27 MC
Bo Van Pelt MC MC
Parker McLachlin 65
Jerry Kelly
Tyler Ota
Eric Dugas
Alex Beach
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Justin Thomas 16 14 1 MC 6
Webb Simpson 4 13 13 13 20 38 46 MC*
Patrick Reed 13 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 51 27 MC* MC MC MC
Matt Kuchar 1 13 3 8 5 5 MC
Kevin Na MC 36 28 64 8 MC MC 20 52
Marc Leishman 3 47 20 28 37 5 9 27 20
Shugo Imahira 33 54
Sung Jae Im 16
Kevin Kisner 69 25 4 5 MC* MC MC MC
Chez Reavie 3 18 8 42 26 MC MC
Abraham Ancer 29 MC
Jordan Spieth MC 18 3 MC
Brandt Snedeker 16 MC 2
Andrew Putnam 2 69 MC
Keegan Bradley 29 39 MC MC 49 13 MC
Cameron Smith 22 18 27 MC*
Charles Howell 8 32 8 13 26 8 3 2 MC 5
Joaquin Niemann
Corey Conners 3 39
Brendon Todd MC 44 20 13
Collin Morikawa
Alexander Noren
JT Poston 20 64
Rory Sabbatini 33 32 45 MC 6 MC 59 29 13 39
Sung Kang 10 MC MC MC MC
Nate Lashley 39
Ryan Palmer 58 MC 13 17 8 66 MC 52 1
Keith Mitchell 16 25
Matt Jones 29 39 70 15 MC MC
Joel Dahmen 22 73
Dylan Frittelli 51
Vaughn Taylor MC 76 57
Sebastian Munoz 10
Rikuya Hoshino 67
Emiliano Grillo 22 47 33
Scott Piercy 33 25 57 13 2 MC 15 23 MC
Russell Knox 43 10 11 MC 13 MC MC MC
Aaron Wise MC
Kyle Stanley 22 10 36 13 67 23 MC
Adam Long MC
Lanto Griffin 58
Graeme McDowell MC
Brian Harman MC 4 20 13 13 32 MC 59
Pat Perez MC 69 MC* 17 8 9 46 MC 46
Kevin Tway MC 69 MC MC
Xin Jun Zhang 25
Brian Stuard 8 4 45 MC 6 5 25
Mikumu Horikawa
Harry Higgs
Troy Merritt MC MC MC MC 30 MC MC 20
Carlos Ortiz 29 MC MC
Luke List MC 13 MC MC
Ryuko Tokimatsu
Kazuki Higa
Daniel Berger 14 45 42 13
Doc Redman
Charley Hoffman
Robby Shelton
Zack Sucher
Tyler Duncan 57 MC
Kristoffer Ventura
Chesson Hadley MC
Bud Cauley MC MC MC 29
Brian Gay 22 58 13 MC 32 31 6 13 25
Harris English 22 64 MC 56 3 4 9 67
Mark Hubbard MC 56 60
Ryan Armour 22 39
Satoshi Kodaira MC MC 49 MC*
Stewart Cink 20 32 36 42 37 20 MC 29 52
Zach Johnson MC 14 6 9 64 8 MC 54 MC 12
Brice Garnett 33 MC MC 38
Scott Harrington
Michael Thompson 69 MC 20 56 MC MC 6 MC
Sepp Straka MC
Talor Gooch MC 18
Sam Burns MC
Zac Blair 57 3 6
Adam Schenk MC 39
Russell Henley 66 MC 13 MC 17 51 1
Kramer Hickok MC
Andrew Landry MC MC
Jimmy Walker 51 MC MC 13 1 1 26 MC 4 MC
Fabian Gomez 57 MC 72 1 MC* 67 MC
Nick Taylor MC MC 74 68
Tom Hoge MC 3 MC MC*
Robert Streb MC MC 49 17 68 73
Roger Sloan 33 67
Henrik Norlander 20 MC 41
Aaron Baddeley MC 34
Jason Dufner MC* 18 MC 9 29 MC 56 20
Sam Ryder MC 58
Mackenzie Hughes MC* MC 27
Peter Uihlein MC
Cameron Percy MC* MC 59 MC
Matthew NeSmith
JJ Spaun 47 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC 27 MC* 38
Wes Roach 57 MC
Matt Every 75 MC Dq 8 MC 6
Chase Seiffert
Nelson Ledesma
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC
Hank Lebioda 43
Cameron Davis MC
Jim Herman 43 MC 10 MC* MC* MC MC MC
Patton Kizzire 13 1 MC
Ryan Brehm 45
DJ Trahan MC MC
Scott Brown 33 65 64 MC 68 MC
Shawn Stefani MC 36 50 6 59
Bo Hoag
Rhein Gibson
Ted Potter 13 MC MC MC 13
Martin Trainer MC* MC
Patrick Rodgers MC Wd MC
Chris Kirk MC 10 MC MC 26 2 5 38 30
Tyler McCumber
Mark Anderson MC 54 MC
Michael Gellerman
Brendan Steele MC
David Hearn MC MC MC* 51 38 31 10 MC
Anirban Lahiri 43 MC
Doug Ghim
Hudson Swafford 3 54 13 9 MC 8
Dominic Bozzelli 33 39
Michael Gligic
Chris Baker
Brandon Hagy MC*
Tim Wilkinson 36 50 MC 46 Wd
Joseph Bramlett MC
Vince Covello
Rafael Campos
Vincent Whaley
Ben Taylor
Jamie Lovemark MC MC 4 7 MC MC
Rob Oppenheim MC MC
Vijay Singh MC MC 57 50 MC MC 20 46 MC 52
James Hahn MC 2 36 28 26 46 67
Will Gordon
Ben Martin MC 7 36 50 51 38 MC
Colt Knost MC 69 MC MC* 17 MC 23 34
Graham DeLaet 7 MC MC 29 25
Smylie Kaufman MC MC
Bo Van Pelt MC MC MC
Parker McLachlin MC MC MC MC
Jerry Kelly MC 14 MC 9 6 3 MC 29 9 Wd
Tyler Ota MC
Eric Dugas MC* MC MC* MC
Alex Beach

Andy Swales,

