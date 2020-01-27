Saudi International 2020: Form guide for this week's lucrative event in the Arabian Peninsula
The European Tour remains in the Middle East, with the players travelling to Royal Greens Country Club in Saudi Arabia. Stats and words supplied by Andy Swales...
"Tom Lewis was not even ranked inside the world’s top 400 in early August 2018, since when he has won tournaments on three different tours. His tie-for-third in Dubai on Sunday moved him into the top 50 and he now heads for Royal Greens where he stood on the podium last year."
A third straight week on the Arabian Peninsula takes the European Tour to King Abdullah Economic City, for a second helping of the Saudi International.
King Abdullah Economic City has only been in existence since 2005, when it became one of five new commercial hubs built in Saudi Arabia, with the aim of controlling congestion in the country's other major conurbations.
Once again, the tournament is being played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club which is situated around 60 miles north of Jeddah, and just over 100 from Mecca.
Opened in September 2017, this modern, beautifully contoured course was laid out alongside Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast.
Not long by modern standards, scoring was fairly straightforward during the venue's Tour debut 12 months ago, when champion Dustin Johnson posted a four-round total of 261.
The gently undulating fairways are accompanied by plenty of sand, plus a fair quantity of water.
The bunkers are big and bountiful, with lakes making sizeable appearances on seven holes.
Big Name Americans Teeing-Up
The tournament can certainly boast of another strong field, with Americans out in force for a second straight year.
Johnson defends his title, with world No 1 Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed also teeing-up.
Mexico's world No 30 Abraham Ancer is another who has travelled across the Atlantic to take his place in a field which does not contain any of Europe's top-four ranked golfers - possibly for political reasons.
As for world No 5 Johnson and Koepka, neither arrives with a great amount of competitive action behind them in recent months.
Johnson has contested just one 72-hole tournament since last August - finishing in a tie-for-seventh at Kapalua in early January - while Koepka's only event since mid-October was a tie-for-34th in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago.
Reed, however, would appear to be a much better proposition this week, with the 2018 Masters champion jetting in from San Diego where he posted a sixth top-10 from his last nine outings.
The organisers have also enticed Phil Mickelson to take part. Leftie is now the world No 86, and hasn't had a top-15 finish in almost a year.
Impressive Run
But one pro who has turned his fortunes around remarkably, during the past 18 months, is Tom Lewis.
The Englishman was not even ranked inside the world's top 400 in early August 2018, since when he has won tournaments on three different tours.
His tie-for-third in Dubai on Sunday moved him into the top 50 and he now heads for Royal Greens where he stood on the podium last year.
Another fast riser is world No 30 Ancer who was runner-up in the California desert two weeks ago.
The 28-year-old, who was born in Texas but raised in Mexico, is a frequent traveller and was winner of the 2018 Australian Open.
European Talent
Young Scot Robert MacIntyre continues to impress. He has not finished lower than 28th in his last nine starts and, on Sunday, tied-for-eighth in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Up-and-coming Spaniard Adri Arnaus, who posted three runner-up finishes on the European Tour during 2019, tees-up on Thursday, just a few days after standing on the podium in Dubai.
Finally, one other player who is starting to show improved form, is two-time major winner Martin Kaymer.
The German has opened 2020 with a brace of top-20 finishes in the Middle East.
Over the past nine months Kaymer has registered some solid, if not spectacular, results but is without a victory since the 2014 US Open.
Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|W49
|W48
|W47
|Brooks Koepka
|34
|Dustin Johnson
|7
|Patrick Reed
|6
|MC
|2
|3
|28
|Shane Lowry
|11
|MC
|2
|12
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|8
|28
|Henrik Stenson
|37
|23
|1
|44
|Lee Westwood
|50
|1
|38
|Abraham Ancer
|2
|38
|33
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|64
|28
|Jazz Janewattananond
|MC
|3
|4
|1
|1
|20
|29
|20
|Victor Perez
|16
|2
|20
|Sergio Garcia
|23
|8
|MC
|6
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|12
|20
|Erik Van Rooyen
|37
|12
|22
|28
|Ian Poulter
|16
|MC
|44
|Tom Lewis
|3
|MC
|6
|Paul Waring
|MC
|12
|14
|Robert MacIntyre
|8
|14
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|8
|34
|3
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|41
|2
|43
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|2
|59
|MC
|21
|MC
|12
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|30
|49
|Matthias Schwab
|23
|42
|20
|Justin Harding
|37
|51
|MC
|MC
|7
|36
|Phil Mickelson
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|16
|Thomas Pieters
|37
|30
|13
|6
|Joost Luiten
|66
|42
|20
|Benjamin Hebert
|45
|MC
|4
|38
|Graeme McDowell
|MC
|4
|23
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|34
|18
|Romain Langasque
|27
|34
|26
|40
|Martin Kaymer
|16
|8
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|16
|Calum Hill
|MC
|68
|17
|13
|Adri Arnaus
|3
|51
|28
|Thomas Detry
|32
|55
|28
|2
|4
|28
|Francesco Laporta
|17
|MC
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|Dq
|21
|6
|10
|Sebastian Soderberg
|70
|42
|Jordan Smith
|32
|21
|47
|Mikko Korhonen
|30
|MC
|28
|Wade Ormsby
|MC
|51
|1
|3
|27
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|28
|Ryan Fox
|30
|MC
|27
|21
|Joachim B Hansen
|58
|MC
|45
|36
|Jhonattan Vegas
|30
|55
|Masahiro Kawamura
|56
|17
|MC
|7
|44
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|1
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|21
|35
|Jack Senior
|30
|4
|33
|60
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|20
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|50
|42
|7
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|49
|Aaron Rai
|71
|MC
|40
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|6
|69
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|Sebastian Heisele
|66
|21
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|58
|34
|MC
|26
|7
|Antoine Rozner
|51
|2
|36
|Kalle Samooja
|27
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|21
|MC
|13
|59
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|49
|Alexander Bjork
|45
|69
|MC
|MC
|Sam Horsfield
|MC
|12
|62
|Gavin Green
|27
|21
|15
|35
|2
|Adrian Otaegui
|45
|MC
|33
|Richie Ramsay
|58
|42
|Lucas Herbert
|1
|67
|64
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|15
|3
|MC
|3
|Maverick Antcliff
|13
|44
|21
|3
|Robin Roussel
|MC
|MC
|14
|Scott Hend
|MC
|17
|47
|12
|59
|49
|Adrian Meronk
|MC
|MC
|42
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|MC
|61
|Scott Jamieson
|32
|8
|Steven Brown
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|59
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|58
|42
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|21
|2
|19
|Dean Burmester
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chris Paisley
|MC
|MC
|57
|Richard Bland
|MC
|22
|60
|42
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|Wd
|49
|MC
|Cormac Sharvin
|MC
|Ricardo Santos
|MC
|65
|MC
|Connor Syme
|22
|9
|11
|Oliver Farr
|28
|63
|MC
|Justin Walters
|MC
|55
|MC
|33
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|16
|67
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|MC
|Alvaro Quiros
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|21
|MC
|33
|Callum Shinkwin
|58
|MC
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|37
|59
|36
|MC
|49
|Jack Singh Brar
|16
|12
|38
|36
|Nino Bertasio
|66
|MC
|15
|Jeung-Hun Wang
|MC
|MC
|54
|8
|Grant Forrest
|16
|66
|4
|55
|Ashley Chesters
|MC
|42
|26
|Robert Rock
|MC
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|32
|MC
|15
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|50
|MC
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|6
|MC
|13
|9
|David Law
|50
|69
|MC
|43
|59
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|MC
|Lorenzo Gagli
|43
|MC
|26
|42
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|MC
|8
|MC
|Soren Kjeldsen
|37
|51
|13
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|51
|64
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|David Drysdale
|58
|55
|MC
|MC
|36
|Oliver Fisher
|MC
|42
|MC
|Gregory Havret
|MC
|54
|49
|Matthieu Pavon
|11
|55
|17
|42
|Ernie Els
|MC
|64
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|MC
|Victor Dubuisson
|MC
|69
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Benjamin Poke
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|14
|Haydn Porteous
|MC
|59
|45
|20
|26
|55
|James Morrison
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|MC
|36
|Richard McEvoy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|32
|MC
|49
|9
|MC
|Jin Ho Choi
|10
|Aaron Cockerill
|27
|MC
|MC
|SSP Chawrasia
|32
|22
|48
|33
|MC
|Thomas Bjorn
|Wd
|65
|MC
|Alejandro Canizares
|MC
|33
|MC
|24
|David Micheluzzi
|65
|69
|MC
|33
|MC
|Carlos Pigem
|MC
|49
|68
|Raphael Jacquelin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ahmed Marjan
|MC
|David Howell
|MC
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|MC
|Saud Al Sharif
|Othman Almulla
|MC
|Jamie Elson
|Sebastian Crampton
|Player
|2019
|Brooks Koepka
|57
|Dustin Johnson
|1
|Patrick Reed
|56
|Shane Lowry
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|Henrik Stenson
|MC
|Lee Westwood
|MC
|Abraham Ancer
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|Jazz Janewattananond
|Victor Perez
|13
|Sergio Garcia
|Dq
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|Erik Van Rooyen
|MC
|Ian Poulter
|6
|Tom Lewis
|3
|Paul Waring
|54
|Robert MacIntyre
|44
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|13
|Hao Tong Li
|2
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|34
|Matthias Schwab
|24
|Justin Harding
|11
|Phil Mickelson
|Marcus Kinhult
|18
|Thomas Pieters
|22
|Joost Luiten
|6
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|Graeme McDowell
|Jorge Campillo
|42
|Romain Langasque
|44
|Martin Kaymer
|Guido Migliozzi
|Calum Hill
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|42
|Francesco Laporta
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|54
|Mikko Korhonen
|44
|Wade Ormsby
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|51
|Ryan Fox
|6
|Joachim B Hansen
|24
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Masahiro Kawamura
|Pablo Larrazabal
|64
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|Jack Senior
|Richard Sterne
|13
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|61
|Matthew Jordan
|34
|Aaron Rai
|34
|Ross Fisher
|13
|Darius Van Driel
|Sebastian Heisele
|Zander Lombard
|18
|Antoine Rozner
|Kalle Samooja
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Alexander Bjork
|Sam Horsfield
|34
|Gavin Green
|11
|Adrian Otaegui
|24
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|Lucas Herbert
|Min Woo Lee
|4
|Maverick Antcliff
|Robin Roussel
|Scott Hend
|6
|Adrian Meronk
|Oliver Wilson
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|Steven Brown
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|Renato Paratore
|18
|Dean Burmester
|MC
|Chris Paisley
|24
|Richard Bland
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|Cormac Sharvin
|Ricardo Santos
|Connor Syme
|Oliver Farr
|Justin Walters
|44
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|24
|Alvaro Quiros
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|5
|Edoardo Molinari
|34
|Callum Shinkwin
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|Jack Singh Brar
|MC
|Nino Bertasio
|30
|Jeung-Hun Wang
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|Ashley Chesters
|MC
|Robert Rock
|34
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|34
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|David Law
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|Lorenzo Gagli
|44
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|Maximilian Kieffer
|57
|David Drysdale
|MC
|Oliver Fisher
|MC
|Gregory Havret
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|Ernie Els
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|Victor Dubuisson
|18
|Thomas Aiken
|Benjamin Poke
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|Haydn Porteous
|51
|James Morrison
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|Richard McEvoy
|Julien Guerrier
|Jin Ho Choi
|Aaron Cockerill
|SSP Chawrasia
|Thomas Bjorn
|MC
|Alejandro Canizares
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|Carlos Pigem
|Raphael Jacquelin
|MC
|Ahmed Marjan
|David Howell
|MC
|Akshay Bhatia
|Saud Al Sharif
|MC
|Othman Almulla
|MC
|Jamie Elson
|Sebastian Crampton