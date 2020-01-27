Saudi International 2020: Form guide for this week's lucrative event in the Arabian Peninsula

A third straight week on the Arabian Peninsula takes the European Tour to King Abdullah Economic City, for a second helping of the Saudi International.

King Abdullah Economic City has only been in existence since 2005, when it became one of five new commercial hubs built in Saudi Arabia, with the aim of controlling congestion in the country's other major conurbations.

Once again, the tournament is being played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club which is situated around 60 miles north of Jeddah, and just over 100 from Mecca.

Opened in September 2017, this modern, beautifully contoured course was laid out alongside Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast.

Not long by modern standards, scoring was fairly straightforward during the venue's Tour debut 12 months ago, when champion Dustin Johnson posted a four-round total of 261.

The gently undulating fairways are accompanied by plenty of sand, plus a fair quantity of water.

The bunkers are big and bountiful, with lakes making sizeable appearances on seven holes.

Big Name Americans Teeing-Up

The tournament can certainly boast of another strong field, with Americans out in force for a second straight year.

Johnson defends his title, with world No 1 Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed also teeing-up.

Mexico's world No 30 Abraham Ancer is another who has travelled across the Atlantic to take his place in a field which does not contain any of Europe's top-four ranked golfers - possibly for political reasons.

As for world No 5 Johnson and Koepka, neither arrives with a great amount of competitive action behind them in recent months.

Johnson has contested just one 72-hole tournament since last August - finishing in a tie-for-seventh at Kapalua in early January - while Koepka's only event since mid-October was a tie-for-34th in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago.

Reed, however, would appear to be a much better proposition this week, with the 2018 Masters champion jetting in from San Diego where he posted a sixth top-10 from his last nine outings.

The organisers have also enticed Phil Mickelson to take part. Leftie is now the world No 86, and hasn't had a top-15 finish in almost a year.

Impressive Run

But one pro who has turned his fortunes around remarkably, during the past 18 months, is Tom Lewis.

The Englishman was not even ranked inside the world's top 400 in early August 2018, since when he has won tournaments on three different tours.

His tie-for-third in Dubai on Sunday moved him into the top 50 and he now heads for Royal Greens where he stood on the podium last year.

Another fast riser is world No 30 Ancer who was runner-up in the California desert two weeks ago.

The 28-year-old, who was born in Texas but raised in Mexico, is a frequent traveller and was winner of the 2018 Australian Open.

European Talent

Young Scot Robert MacIntyre continues to impress. He has not finished lower than 28th in his last nine starts and, on Sunday, tied-for-eighth in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Up-and-coming Spaniard Adri Arnaus, who posted three runner-up finishes on the European Tour during 2019, tees-up on Thursday, just a few days after standing on the podium in Dubai.

Finally, one other player who is starting to show improved form, is two-time major winner Martin Kaymer.

The German has opened 2020 with a brace of top-20 finishes in the Middle East.

Over the past nine months Kaymer has registered some solid, if not spectacular, results but is without a victory since the 2014 US Open.

