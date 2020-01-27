To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Saudi International 2020: Form guide for this week's lucrative event in the Arabian Peninsula

Saudi International 2020, Royal Greens Country Club
A bird's-eye view of Royal Greens Country Club on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast
The European Tour remains in the Middle East, with the players travelling to Royal Greens Country Club in Saudi Arabia. Stats and words supplied by Andy Swales...

"Tom Lewis was not even ranked inside the world’s top 400 in early August 2018, since when he has won tournaments on three different tours. His tie-for-third in Dubai on Sunday moved him into the top 50 and he now heads for Royal Greens where he stood on the podium last year."

A third straight week on the Arabian Peninsula takes the European Tour to King Abdullah Economic City, for a second helping of the Saudi International.

King Abdullah Economic City has only been in existence since 2005, when it became one of five new commercial hubs built in Saudi Arabia, with the aim of controlling congestion in the country's other major conurbations.

Once again, the tournament is being played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club which is situated around 60 miles north of Jeddah, and just over 100 from Mecca.

Opened in September 2017, this modern, beautifully contoured course was laid out alongside Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast.

Not long by modern standards, scoring was fairly straightforward during the venue's Tour debut 12 months ago, when champion Dustin Johnson posted a four-round total of 261.

The gently undulating fairways are accompanied by plenty of sand, plus a fair quantity of water.

The bunkers are big and bountiful, with lakes making sizeable appearances on seven holes.

Big Name Americans Teeing-Up

The tournament can certainly boast of another strong field, with Americans out in force for a second straight year.

Johnson defends his title, with world No 1 Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed also teeing-up.

Mexico's world No 30 Abraham Ancer is another who has travelled across the Atlantic to take his place in a field which does not contain any of Europe's top-four ranked golfers - possibly for political reasons.

As for world No 5 Johnson and Koepka, neither arrives with a great amount of competitive action behind them in recent months.

Johnson has contested just one 72-hole tournament since last August - finishing in a tie-for-seventh at Kapalua in early January - while Koepka's only event since mid-October was a tie-for-34th in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago.

Reed, however, would appear to be a much better proposition this week, with the 2018 Masters champion jetting in from San Diego where he posted a sixth top-10 from his last nine outings.

The organisers have also enticed Phil Mickelson to take part. Leftie is now the world No 86, and hasn't had a top-15 finish in almost a year.

Impressive Run

But one pro who has turned his fortunes around remarkably, during the past 18 months, is Tom Lewis.

The Englishman was not even ranked inside the world's top 400 in early August 2018, since when he has won tournaments on three different tours.

His tie-for-third in Dubai on Sunday moved him into the top 50 and he now heads for Royal Greens where he stood on the podium last year.

Another fast riser is world No 30 Ancer who was runner-up in the California desert two weeks ago.

The 28-year-old, who was born in Texas but raised in Mexico, is a frequent traveller and was winner of the 2018 Australian Open.

European Talent

Young Scot Robert MacIntyre continues to impress. He has not finished lower than 28th in his last nine starts and, on Sunday, tied-for-eighth in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Up-and-coming Spaniard Adri Arnaus, who posted three runner-up finishes on the European Tour during 2019, tees-up on Thursday, just a few days after standing on the podium in Dubai.

Finally, one other player who is starting to show improved form, is two-time major winner Martin Kaymer.

The German has opened 2020 with a brace of top-20 finishes in the Middle East.

Over the past nine months Kaymer has registered some solid, if not spectacular, results but is without a victory since the 2014 US Open.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47
Brooks Koepka 34
Dustin Johnson 7
Patrick Reed 6 MC 2 3 28
Shane Lowry 11 MC 2 12
Bernd Wiesberger MC 8 28
Henrik Stenson 37 23 1 44
Lee Westwood 50 1 38
Abraham Ancer 2 38 33
Matt Wallace MC 64 28
Jazz Janewattananond MC 3 4 1 1 20 29 20
Victor Perez 16 2 20
Sergio Garcia 23 8 MC 6
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 12 20
Erik Van Rooyen 37 12 22 28
Ian Poulter 16 MC 44
Tom Lewis 3 MC 6
Paul Waring MC 12 14
Robert MacIntyre 8 14
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 8 34 3
Hao Tong Li MC 41 2 43
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 59 MC 21 MC 12
Andrea Pavan MC MC 30 49
Matthias Schwab 23 42 20
Justin Harding 37 51 MC MC 7 36
Phil Mickelson MC MC
Marcus Kinhult MC 16
Thomas Pieters 37 30 13 6
Joost Luiten 66 42 20
Benjamin Hebert 45 MC 4 38
Graeme McDowell MC 4 23
Jorge Campillo MC 34 18
Romain Langasque 27 34 26 40
Martin Kaymer 16 8
Guido Migliozzi MC MC 16
Calum Hill MC 68 17 13
Adri Arnaus 3 51 28
Thomas Detry 32 55 28 2 4 28
Francesco Laporta 17 MC MC
Andy Sullivan Dq 21 6 10
Sebastian Soderberg 70 42
Jordan Smith 32 21 47
Mikko Korhonen 30 MC 28
Wade Ormsby MC 51 1 3 27
Matthew Southgate MC MC 28
Ryan Fox 30 MC 27 21
Joachim B Hansen 58 MC 45 36
Jhonattan Vegas 30 55
Masahiro Kawamura 56 17 MC 7 44
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC 1
Joakim Lagergren MC 21 35
Jack Senior 30 4 33 60 MC
Richard Sterne MC MC MC 14 20
Nicolas Colsaerts 50 42 7 MC
Matthew Jordan MC 49
Aaron Rai 71 MC 40
Ross Fisher MC 6 69
Darius Van Driel MC
Sebastian Heisele 66 21 MC
Zander Lombard 58 34 MC 26 7
Antoine Rozner 51 2 36
Kalle Samooja 27 MC
Brandon Stone MC 21 MC 13 59
Rasmus Hojgaard MC MC MC 1 49
Alexander Bjork 45 69 MC MC
Sam Horsfield MC 12 62
Gavin Green 27 21 15 35 2
Adrian Otaegui 45 MC 33
Richie Ramsay 58 42
Lucas Herbert 1 67 64 MC
Min Woo Lee 15 3 MC 3
Maverick Antcliff 13 44 21 3
Robin Roussel MC MC 14
Scott Hend MC 17 47 12 59 49
Adrian Meronk MC MC 42
Oliver Wilson MC MC 61
Scott Jamieson 32 8
Steven Brown MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC 59 MC
Sean Crocker 58 42 MC
Renato Paratore MC 21 2 19
Dean Burmester 3 MC MC MC MC
Chris Paisley MC MC 57
Richard Bland MC 22 60 42
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia Wd 49 MC
Cormac Sharvin MC
Ricardo Santos MC 65 MC
Connor Syme 22 9 11
Oliver Farr 28 63 MC
Justin Walters MC 55 MC 33 MC
Nacho Elvira 16 67
Fabrizio Zanotti MC MC
Alvaro Quiros MC MC
Alexander Levy MC MC
Edoardo Molinari MC 21 MC 33
Callum Shinkwin 58 MC MC
Jeff Winther 37 59 36 MC 49
Jack Singh Brar 16 12 38 36
Nino Bertasio 66 MC 15
Jeung-Hun Wang MC MC 54 8
Grant Forrest 16 66 4 55
Ashley Chesters MC 42 26
Robert Rock MC MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 32 MC 15
Gaganjeet Bhullar 50 MC MC
Ashun Wu 6 MC 13 9
David Law 50 69 MC 43 59
Stephen Gallacher MC MC
Lorenzo Gagli 43 MC 26 42
Robin Sciot-Siegrist MC 8 MC
Soren Kjeldsen 37 51 13 MC
Sami Valimaki 51 64 MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC
David Drysdale 58 55 MC MC 36
Oliver Fisher MC 42 MC
Gregory Havret MC 54 49
Matthieu Pavon 11 55 17 42
Ernie Els MC 64
Jamie Donaldson MC MC
Victor Dubuisson MC 69
Thomas Aiken MC MC MC 33
Benjamin Poke MC MC MC 36
Dave Horsey MC MC
Laurie Canter MC 14
Haydn Porteous MC 59 45 20 26 55
James Morrison MC MC MC 55
Adrien Saddier MC MC 36
Richard McEvoy MC MC MC MC MC
Julien Guerrier 32 MC 49 9 MC
Jin Ho Choi 10
Aaron Cockerill 27 MC MC
SSP Chawrasia 32 22 48 33 MC
Thomas Bjorn Wd 65 MC
Alejandro Canizares MC 33 MC 24
David Micheluzzi 65 69 MC 33 MC
Carlos Pigem MC 49 68
Raphael Jacquelin MC MC MC MC
Ahmed Marjan MC
David Howell MC 73 MC MC MC Wd
Akshay Bhatia MC MC
Saud Al Sharif
Othman Almulla MC
Jamie Elson
Sebastian Crampton
Player 2019
Brooks Koepka 57
Dustin Johnson 1
Patrick Reed 56
Shane Lowry
Bernd Wiesberger MC
Henrik Stenson MC
Lee Westwood MC
Abraham Ancer
Matt Wallace MC
Jazz Janewattananond
Victor Perez 13
Sergio Garcia Dq
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Erik Van Rooyen MC
Ian Poulter 6
Tom Lewis 3
Paul Waring 54
Robert MacIntyre 44
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 13
Hao Tong Li 2
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC
Andrea Pavan 34
Matthias Schwab 24
Justin Harding 11
Phil Mickelson
Marcus Kinhult 18
Thomas Pieters 22
Joost Luiten 6
Benjamin Hebert MC
Graeme McDowell
Jorge Campillo 42
Romain Langasque 44
Martin Kaymer
Guido Migliozzi
Calum Hill
Adri Arnaus MC
Thomas Detry 42
Francesco Laporta
Andy Sullivan MC
Sebastian Soderberg MC
Jordan Smith 54
Mikko Korhonen 44
Wade Ormsby MC
Matthew Southgate 51
Ryan Fox 6
Joachim B Hansen 24
Jhonattan Vegas
Masahiro Kawamura
Pablo Larrazabal 64
Joakim Lagergren MC
Jack Senior
Richard Sterne 13
Nicolas Colsaerts 61
Matthew Jordan 34
Aaron Rai 34
Ross Fisher 13
Darius Van Driel
Sebastian Heisele
Zander Lombard 18
Antoine Rozner
Kalle Samooja MC
Brandon Stone MC
Rasmus Hojgaard
Alexander Bjork
Sam Horsfield 34
Gavin Green 11
Adrian Otaegui 24
Richie Ramsay MC
Lucas Herbert
Min Woo Lee 4
Maverick Antcliff
Robin Roussel
Scott Hend 6
Adrian Meronk
Oliver Wilson
Scott Jamieson MC
Steven Brown MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC
Sean Crocker MC
Renato Paratore 18
Dean Burmester MC
Chris Paisley 24
Richard Bland
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Cormac Sharvin
Ricardo Santos
Connor Syme
Oliver Farr
Justin Walters 44
Nacho Elvira MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 24
Alvaro Quiros MC
Alexander Levy 5
Edoardo Molinari 34
Callum Shinkwin
Jeff Winther MC
Jack Singh Brar MC
Nino Bertasio 30
Jeung-Hun Wang MC
Grant Forrest MC
Ashley Chesters MC
Robert Rock 34
Tapio Pulkkanen MC
Gaganjeet Bhullar 34
Ashun Wu MC
David Law MC
Stephen Gallacher MC
Lorenzo Gagli 44
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Soren Kjeldsen MC
Sami Valimaki
Maximilian Kieffer 57
David Drysdale MC
Oliver Fisher MC
Gregory Havret
Matthieu Pavon MC
Ernie Els MC
Jamie Donaldson
Victor Dubuisson 18
Thomas Aiken
Benjamin Poke
Dave Horsey MC
Laurie Canter
Haydn Porteous 51
James Morrison MC
Adrien Saddier
Richard McEvoy
Julien Guerrier
Jin Ho Choi
Aaron Cockerill
SSP Chawrasia
Thomas Bjorn MC
Alejandro Canizares MC
David Micheluzzi
Carlos Pigem
Raphael Jacquelin MC
Ahmed Marjan
David Howell MC
Akshay Bhatia
Saud Al Sharif MC
Othman Almulla MC
Jamie Elson
Sebastian Crampton

Andy Swales,

