Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020: Your form guide for Michigan

The PGA Tour motors on to Detroit for the fourth post-lockdown event in the northern state of Michigan.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic was originally due to be held over the final four days of May but at least has escaped the axe from this season's schedule which has been ravaged by Covid-19.

Located around 12 miles north of the city centre, Detroit Golf Club has been in existence since 1899, although last year's Classic was the first time it had hosted an official event on the PGA Tour.

For a second straight year, the tournament will be contested over the club's North Course which was designed by highly-regarded Scottish architect Donald Ross in 1916, since when it has undergone a handful of renovations.

A typical parkland venue, the tougher and tighter front nine is more tree-lined than the return journey.

According to PGA Tour data, this is the flattest layout on the calendar - more so than either TPC Louisiana or Harbour Town.

With water not a major concern, much of the attention will be focused on the North Course's smaller than average-sized greens which are both well bunkered and undulating.

Unfamiliar venue

Fewer than half of those teeing-up in this Thursday's opening round contested last year's maiden tournament, meaning most will not be familiar with the course.

World No 7 Patrick Reed, a winner this year before lockdown, tied-fifth 12 months ago but generally there is little course history to study.

Bryson DeChambeau, back up to No 10 in the world, tees-up for the fourth straight week, having posted six top-eight finishes in a row - half of these prior to lockdown in March.

Another in-form player is Tyrrell Hatton whose three PGA Tour starts of 2020 reads: T6-Won-T3.

A winner at Bay Hill in March, the Englishman's sole outing since resumption of play was a podium finish at Harbour Town.

Two younger non-Americans to have impressed lately are Korean Sung-Jae Im and Viktor Hovland of Norway.

Im, who secured his maiden Tour title at PGA National earlier this year, sneaked inside the top-25 at Detroit in 2019.

Hovland, meanwhile, also claimed his first Tour victory recently, albeit in the less prestigious Puerto Rico Open.

When the 22-year-old from Oslo arrived in Michigan last June he was ranked 340 in the world - he now stands at No 45.

And in last year's trip to Detroit, he closed with a 64 to finish in a tie-for-11th.

Accuracy rewarded

Although it's difficult to make too many assumptions based on one previous tournament, last year's Rocket Mortgage Classic certainly rewarded accuracy.

Four of the five players who recorded the best Greens in Regulation stats in 2019, finished no lower than tied-fifth - including eventual winner Nate Lashley.

Lashley, the defending champion this week, posted the second best putting stats for the tournament.

And although it's not uncommon for the highest finishers to register good putting data, last year's stats were still significant.

The leading seven players in the Putting Averages (GiR) all finished inside the top-20 after 72 holes.

This can be broken down further, with four of the top five in the putting standings, finishing no lower than tied-fifth.

Three of the players taking part this week, who have all been putting well this season, are Reed, JT Poston and Hatton.

Reed and Hatton have already been mentioned above, while it's worth noting that Poston tied-11th in Detroit last year.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves