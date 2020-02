Puerto Rico Open 2020: Your essential stats guide for the PGA Tour event in the Caribbean

The Caribbean island of Puerto Rico welcomes the PGA Tour to Coco Beach Golf Club.

First staged in 2008, the Puerto Rico Open has always been considered somewhat second rate, and is certainly one of the least prestigious stops on the PGA Tour schedule.

All previous events at Coco Beach have been staged in the same week as another usually more important tournament, and this year is no exception.

Once again, the majority of the game's leading pros have opted to tee-up at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico.

This means, just three members of the world's top 100 have arrived in Rio Grande for the 12th instalment of the tournament.

Euro Challenge

The five highest-ranked members of this week's field are all Europeans, of which Alex Noren might well be considered the leading challenger.

His form at coastal venues on the PGA Tour has been reasonable of late, and should certainly stand up to scrutiny in a low grade event such as this.

He tied 10th at Sea Island, Georgia, in November, having posted another T-20 in Bermuda a few weeks prior to that.

Earlier this month at Pebble Beach, the 37-year-old Swede tied-32nd in a field that was much stronger than the one teeing-up at Coco Beach.

Check out latest betting ahead of this week's Puerto Rico Open.

With regards to course form, Scott Brown is certainly top dog this week.

The 36-year-old from Georgia has posted five top-10s in Puerto Rico, which include a victory in 2013.

Brown arrives in the Caribbean following his tie-for-second at The Genesis Invitational on Sunday, which was his best result since finishing runner-up over the same course in 2017.

Other pros with a decent history at Coco Beach are Chris Stroud, Andres Romero and David Hearn, although none of this trio has any great current form to speak of.

One golfer who has started 2020 solidly is Patrick Rodgers. The 27-year-old from Indiana tied-30th in Los Angeles, and enjoyed a top-10 finish at Torrey Pines just a handful of weeks ago.

Coastal Location

Designed by Tom Kite and opened in 2004, Coco Beach is a typical resort course built to attract tourists all-year round.

Located in the north-east of the island, around 20 miles from its capital San Juan, this low-lying venue is made up of four nine-hole courses, with its Lakes and Ocean layouts combining to form this week's 18.

Due to its coastal location, wind usually plays a significant role while water is a constant companion, coming into play on 15 holes.

Coco Beach is around 1,000 miles from the southern tip of Florida, Puerto Rico's nearest point to the US mainland.

Ten of the 11 previous winners of the tournament have been American.

Note: There was no event in 2018 due to the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Maria which struck the region in September of the previous year.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves