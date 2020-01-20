To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2020: Your form guide ahead of this week's event at Emirates Golf Club

Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2020, Emirates Golf Club
Emirates Golf Club is staging its 29th European Tour event this week
Andy Swales provides course and current form stats for this week's European Tour event in the United Arab Emirates ....

"Over the years, champions at Emirates have tended to hit the ground running. Since 2000, 15 of the tournament's 19 winners have been within three shots of the lead after 18 holes."

Another week in the Persian Gulf for the European Tour, which has travelled around 70 miles north to set up camp at Emirates Golf Club, host venue of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Although the field is not quite as strong as the one which teed-up in Abu Dhabi, there are still eight members of the world's top 30 in attendance.

Tommy Fleetwood, who tied for second on Sunday, is the 'top seed,' followed by Louis Oosthuizen, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and last year's Open winner Shane Lowry.

Fleetwood is one of a number of in-form golfers who have continued where they left off at the end of 2019.

The Englishman's last three starts reads 1-2-2, while Oosthuizen is currently enjoying his best run of results for a few years.

Five of his last six events have been top-10s and, in his most recent 12 outings, the South African has only once slipped outside the top 20.

Although he has missed the cut on his last two visits to the Emirates, he did stand on the podium here as long ago as 2008.

New World High For Englishman

Up to a career-high World Ranking of 24 is England's Matt Fitzpatrick.

The 25-year-old from Sheffield is developing into one of golf's most solid performers, and is already a five-time winner on the European Tour.

Since his last win during the autumn of 2018, there have been half-a-dozen runner-up finishes, including one on the PGA Tour.

As for those with a strong course history, read Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.

With the exception of Poulter, the other three are former champions at the Emirates where you rarely end up with a shock winner.

The most recent massive outsider to triumph here was Robert-Jan Derksen 17 years ago, and there's unlikely to be another one this coming Sunday.

Andy Sullivan, without a title since 2015, is slowly finding some better form while South African Shaun Norris followed a strong autumn in the Far East by posting a tie-for-sixth in Abu Dhabi at the weekend

Flat Track

The Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club navigates its way through sand dunes and has water coming into play on 10 holes.

The fairways have few undulations and are reasonably generous in width, while the greens are largely flat and uncomplicated.

Over the years, champions at Emirates have tended to hit the ground running.

Since 2000, 15 of the tournament's 19 winners have been within three shots of the lead after 18 holes.

Sixteen of these 19 have been no lower than tied-third at the half-way stage, while the last seven champions have all held the outright lead heading into Sunday's concluding round.

Course history suggests that a big hitter, with a hot putter, will always stand a chance at Emirates, where good weather is the one other ingredient required to turn this tournament into a birdie-fest.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47 W46
Tommy Fleetwood 2 2 1
Bryson DeChambeau MC 15
Louis Oosthuizen 5 2 2 20 6
Shane Lowry MC 2 12
Bernd Wiesberger 8 28 3
Matthew Fitzpatrick 2 9 10
Henrik Stenson 23 1 44 17
Danny Willett MC 5
Matt Wallace 64 28 44
Shugo Imahira MC 3 39 1 36
Jazz Janewattananond 3 4 1 1 20 29 20 10
Sergio Garcia 8 MC 6
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 12 20 17
Victor Perez 2 20
Ian Poulter MC 44 39
Erik Van Rooyen 12 22 28 30
Eddie Pepperell MC MC 19
Tom Lewis MC 6 13
Shaun Norris 6 36 4 2 Wd 2
Lee Westwood 1 38 6
Robert MacIntyre 14 8
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 34 3 52
Hao Tong Li 41 2 43 52
Paul Waring 12 14 24
Kurt Kitayama 34 48 30
Andrea Pavan MC 30 49 62
Justin Harding 51 MC MC 7 36 48
Matthias Schwab 42 20
Marcus Kinhult 16 2
Thomas Pieters 30 13 6 30
Joost Luiten 42 20 10
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 59 MC 21 MC 12 24
Benjamin Hebert MC 4 38 24
Viktor Hovland MC MC
Graeme McDowell 4 23 23
Jorge Campillo 34 18 13
Guido Migliozzi MC 16 21
Romain Langasque 34 26 40 30
Calum Hill MC 68 17 13 48
Thomas Detry 55 28 2 4 28 3
Adri Arnaus 51 28 30
Francesco Laporta 17 MC MC
Martin Kaymer 8 21
Andy Sullivan 21 6 10 61
Sebastian Soderberg 42 30
Mikko Korhonen MC 28 24
Wade Ormsby 51 1 3 27
Matthew Southgate MC 28 52
Jordan Smith 21 47 48
Jason Scrivener 59 Wd 13 10 3
Joachim B Hansen MC 45 36 17
Ryan Fox MC 27 21 57
Andrew Johnston 69
Pablo Larrazabal MC 1 48
George Coetzee MC 6 21 24 30
Richard Sterne MC MC 14 20 60
Aaron Rai MC 40 13
Masahiro Kawamura 17 MC 7 44 59
Jack Senior 30 4 33 60 MC
Joakim Lagergren 21 35 39
Kalle Samooja MC 10
Nicolas Colsaerts 42 7 MC 30
Antoine Rozner 51 2 36
Alexander Bjork 69 MC MC
Rasmus Hojgaard MC MC 1 49
Zander Lombard 34 MC 26 7 8
Sebastian Heisele 21 MC
David Lipsky 30 20 58
Brandon Stone 21 MC 13 59
Adrian Otaegui MC 33
Lucas Herbert 67 64 MC
Gavin Green 21 15 35 2 21
Adrian Meronk MC MC 42
Robin Roussel MC MC 14
Oliver Wilson MC 61 30
Richie Ramsay 42 42
Sam Horsfield 12 62
Steven Brown MC 42
Ross Fisher 6 69
Scott Hend 17 47 12 59 49 48
Shubhankar Sharma 59 MC 56
Dean Burmester MC MC MC MC
Chris Paisley MC 57 44
Sean Crocker 42 MC
Richard Bland MC 22 60 42
Renato Paratore 21 2 19
Justin Walters 55 MC 33 MC
Nacho Elvira 67 13
Fabrizio Zanotti MC
Scott Jamieson 8 44
Alexander Levy MC
Alvaro Quiros MC 24
Jeff Winther 59 36 MC 49
Callum Shinkwin MC MC
Padraig Harrington MC 20
Nino Bertasio MC 15
Jeung-Hun Wang MC 54 8
Grant Forrest 66 4 55
Edoardo Molinari 21 MC 33
Robert Rock MC
Gaganjeet Bhullar MC MC 37
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 15
Ashun Wu MC 13 9
Ashley Chesters 42 26
David Law 69 MC 43 59
Stephen Gallacher MC
Lorenzo Gagli MC 26 42
Chris Wood MC MC
Jack Singh Brar 12 38 36
Maximilian Kieffer MC
Soren Kjeldsen 51 13 MC
David Drysdale 55 MC MC 36
Matthieu Pavon 55 17 42
Oliver Fisher 42 MC
Jamie Donaldson MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Lee Tae-Hee 52 MC 28 15 MC
Thomas Aiken MC MC 33
Victor Dubuisson 69
Benjamin Poke MC MC 36
Dave Horsey MC
Haydn Porteous 59 45 20 26 55
Romain Wattel 33
Thongchai Jaidee MC
James Morrison MC MC 55
Richard McEvoy MC MC MC MC
Mathiam Keyser MC 14
Robert Karlsson MC
Julien Guerrier MC 49 9 MC
Thomas Bjorn 65 MC
Miguel Angel Jimenez
Jayden Trey Schaper 6 42
Raphael Jacquelin MC MC MC
Daniel Gaunt
Josh Hill MC
Harry Konig
Ahmed Marjan
Paul Lawrie MC 49
David Howell 73 MC MC MC Wd
Graeme Storm MC
Othman Al Mulla
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Tommy Fleetwood 16 6 MC 50 47 MC 10 57
Bryson DeChambeau 1 18
Louis Oosthuizen MC MC 44
Shane Lowry 12 MC MC 66 MC
Bernd Wiesberger MC 32 32 16 4 9 59 24 MC
Matthew Fitzpatrick 16 MC 5 45 MC
Henrik Stenson MC 6 2 6 13 29 26 20 MC 8
Danny Willett MC 54 1 13 13 MC 33 48 MC
Matt Wallace 2 37
Shugo Imahira
Jazz Janewattananond
Sergio Garcia 3 32 1 MC 17 20
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 6 11 2 MC 41 17 1 20 MC
Victor Perez 29
Ian Poulter 3 6 15
Erik Van Rooyen MC
Eddie Pepperell 38 MC 63 MC MC 68
Tom Lewis 48 63 71 59 72 59
Shaun Norris 61
Lee Westwood 7 MC 23 MC 9 5 2 15 2
Robert MacIntyre
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC MC 19 MC 42 MC
Hao Tong Li 12 1 39
Paul Waring 3 MC MC 67 13 MC 48 20
Kurt Kitayama 71
Andrea Pavan MC MC MC
Justin Harding 7
Matthias Schwab 64
Marcus Kinhult MC
Thomas Pieters 29 32 23 MC 42
Joost Luiten MC MC 23 8 47 23 MC 33 MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 69
Benjamin Hebert MC MC MC 40 MC MC
Viktor Hovland
Graeme McDowell MC 13 MC 9 20
Jorge Campillo 56 MC 23 50 47 23 49 51
Guido Migliozzi
Romain Langasque 20
Calum Hill
Thomas Detry 48 22 MC
Adri Arnaus 29
Francesco Laporta
Martin Kaymer 24 19 23 MC 4 13 31 4
Andy Sullivan MC 6 MC 2 4 MC 12
Sebastian Soderberg MC
Mikko Korhonen 38 61 MC
Wade Ormsby 64 MC 42 26 67
Matthew Southgate 69 57 56
Jordan Smith 29 MC 23
Jason Scrivener 7 6 39
Joachim B Hansen 61 40 MC MC
Ryan Fox MC MC 63
Andrew Johnston 24 45 45 35
Pablo Larrazabal 20 MC MC 54 20 41 49 42 MC MC
George Coetzee 38 MC 7 26 MC 5
Richard Sterne MC 67 MC 54 2 37 59
Aaron Rai 29 MC
Masahiro Kawamura
Jack Senior
Joakim Lagergren MC MC 23 MC
Kalle Samooja 16
Nicolas Colsaerts 48 51 MC 40 32 9 28 MC
Antoine Rozner
Alexander Bjork 20 6
Rasmus Hojgaard
Zander Lombard MC
Sebastian Heisele
David Lipsky MC 6 42 63 27
Brandon Stone MC MC 7 MC
Adrian Otaegui MC 22 65 MC
Lucas Herbert 7
Gavin Green MC 45 32 MC
Adrian Meronk
Robin Roussel
Oliver Wilson 61 MC MC 15
Richie Ramsay 56 6 60 MC Wd MC 51 31 MC
Sam Horsfield MC MC
Steven Brown MC
Ross Fisher 24 45 MC 26 20 MC 66 10 11
Scott Hend 48 37 42 8 MC 29 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 29 61
Dean Burmester 48 22
Chris Paisley 56 5 15 MC MC
Sean Crocker MC MC
Richard Bland MC 36 55 MC Ret MC 31
Renato Paratore MC MC 42 26 13
Justin Walters MC 32 65 26
Nacho Elvira MC MC 11 MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 29 MC MC MC MC 29 MC 71 MC MC
Scott Jamieson MC 51 60 45 74 48 26 5
Alexander Levy MC 4 49 40 29 67
Alvaro Quiros 3 MC MC 4 20 54 37 1 6
Jeff Winther
Callum Shinkwin 56 MC MC
Padraig Harrington
Nino Bertasio 73 45 49
Jeung-Hun Wang MC 6 MC
Grant Forrest
Edoardo Molinari MC 45 MC 63 9 MC 24 MC 4
Robert Rock MC MC MC 33 9 5 7 51 20 20
Gaganjeet Bhullar 38 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 20
Ashun Wu 38 37 MC 24
Ashley Chesters 67 51
David Law
Stephen Gallacher 67 57 9 MC 3 1 1 2 10 31
Lorenzo Gagli 15 MC
Chris Wood MC 19 8 23 30 20 10 20
Jack Singh Brar MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC 32 19 MC 32 54 17
Soren Kjeldsen MC MC 8 MC 29 MC 5 MC
David Drysdale MC Dq 54 MC MC 45 28 59 31
Matthieu Pavon 24 Dq MC
Oliver Fisher MC MC MC 50 MC 67 MC MC MC
Jamie Donaldson 45 MC MC 20 37 16 48 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Lee Tae-Hee
Thomas Aiken 55 51 42 9 7 MC
Victor Dubuisson 38 MC MC MC 31
Benjamin Poke
Dave Horsey MC 22 MC 36 MC MC 59 MC 59 11
Haydn Porteous 48 19 MC 8
Romain Wattel 16 37 59 MC MC 3 52 12 MC
Thongchai Jaidee 47 MC 15 MC 35 41 64 42 MC 3
James Morrison MC MC 23 40 MC MC MC MC
Richard McEvoy MC 57 MC
Mathiam Keyser
Robert Karlsson 38 51 MC MC MC 37 44
Julien Guerrier
Thomas Bjorn 29 MC MC MC 13 MC 9 MC 15
Miguel Angel Jimenez MC 19 MC MC MC 79 40 1
Jayden Trey Schaper
Raphael Jacquelin 61 13 59 27 65 30 MC 20 MC
Daniel Gaunt MC
Josh Hill
Harry Konig
Ahmed Marjan MC MC MC MC MC
Paul Lawrie MC 56 MC 29 54 51 MC MC
David Howell MC MC 63 25 MC 30 37 MC MC
Graeme Storm MC 39 18 MC MC MC MC MC
Othman Al Mulla

