Oman Open 2020: Form guide for this week's European Tour event in the Persian Gulf

The European Tour returns to the Middle East for two more tournaments on the Arabian Peninsula.

After earlier trips to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, the players face back-to-back events in the oil-rich countries of Oman and Qatar.

For a third successive year, the Oman Open is being staged at Al Mouj, located a short distance from Muscat city centre.

Designed by Greg Norman, and opened in 2012, Al Mouj runs along a two-kilometre stretch of shoreline in the Gulf of Oman.

Water hazards come into play on 10 holes, while its bunker-dotted fairways are generous in width.

Flat and coastal, Al Mouj hosted five Challenge Tour events between 2013 and 2017, and is a familiar venue to many of those teeing-up this week.

The putting surfaces are large and undulating, while this stunning, links-style course is situated a few hundred yards from the capital's main airport.

The welcoming fairways will encourage the big hitters and attacking golfers to vent their natural games, although the fluctuating coastal conditions, combined with large rolling greens, will demand a strong nerve and velvet touch.

Mediocre Gathering

Compared to the more lucrative events held in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, earlier in the year, this week's tournament is distinctly lacking in star quality.

Even the reigning champion, Kurt Kitayama, has opted to tee-up in Florida on Thursday.

Not a single member of the world's top 50 is in attendance, with No 59 Shaun Norris the highest-ranked golfer taking part.

This week's event will provide more opportunities than normal for those hoping to secure a maiden European Tour victory.

These include Thomas Detry who tied-sixth in Saudi Arabia on his most recent Tour outing.

The Belgian ended 2019 strongly, and has posted five T-10s from his last 10 starts.

Two other golfers who fall into this category are Adri Arnaus and Gavin Green.

World No 100 Arnaus followed a tie-for-third in Dubai, with a top-30 finish in Saudi Arabia, two events where the quality of opponent will have been much higher than in Muscat this week.

Malaysia's Green, a winner on the Asian Tour, is another player who has enjoyed solid performances in the Gulf during the early months of 2020, and includes standing on the podium at the Saudi International.

Course History

The South Africans are out in force this week, one of which is Brandon Stone who is a three-time winner on the European Tour - most famously at the Scottish Open two summers ago.

Although the 26-year-old's form has dipped since then, he will be encouraged by his brace of T-10s at Al Moul during the resort's Challenge Tour years.

The same goes for Clement Sordet, winner here in 2017, which he followed up with a runners-up spot on the main Tour 12 months ago.

Another Frenchman, Matthieu Pavon, also fits the bill. The world No 312 stood on the podium at Al Mouj four years ago, while also posting top-12 finishes in both Dubai and Saudi Arabia just a few weeks ago.

Finally, there is Jorge Campillo whose two appearances here on the main Tour have both yielded top-four finishes.

However, after claiming a long overdue maiden Tour victory in Morocco last April, the once-consistent Spaniard has gone completely off the boil - with no T-10s since early July. Maybe a return to Al Mouj will change that.

The Following Players (alphabetical) Posted Top-10s At Al Moul During Its Challenge Tour Years (2013-17):

Marcus Armitage: 10th (2016)

Alexander Bjork: 7th (2016)

Nacho Elvira: 3rd (2015); 9th (2013)

Julien Guerrier: 3rd (2016)

Joachim B Hansen: 2nd (2015)

Daan Huizing: 9th (2017)

Sihwan Kim: 9th (2013)

Matthieu Pavon: 3rd (2016)

Garrick Porteous: 7th (2016)

Bernd Ritthammer: Won (2016)

Adrien Saddier: 3rd (2016)

Callum Shinkwin: 3rd (2015)

Clement Sordet: Won (2017)

Brandon Stone: 6th (2015); 4th (2013)

Jeff Winther: 3rd (2015)

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves