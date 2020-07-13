Memorial Tournament 2020: Form stats for this week's second successive PGA Tour event in Ohio

Muirfield Village Part II. The PGA Tour stays put in Ohio for this week's Memorial Tournament.

For the first time in living memory, the same course will host two consecutive 72-hole events on the PGA Tour.

This week's tournament had originally been earmarked as the first event, following resumption of play last month, to allow fans through the gates.

But due to a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, both nationally and in the state of Ohio, it was decided that the tournament should be staged behind closed doors.

It was hoped the Memorial would cater for up to 8,000 spectators but the powers-that-be agreed, for reasons of safety and respect, to keep the gates locked for a sixth straight week.

The tournament's executive director Dan Sullivan explained in a statement: "While we embraced the opportunity to be the first PGA Tour event to welcome the return of on-site fans, we recognise the current increase in positive Covid-19 cases across the country, and our ultimate responsibility."

It was a decision backed by Tour commissioner Jay Monahan who added: "We will welcome back fans when the time is right."

Tiger makes first start in five months

All of which means there will be no spectators at Muirfield Village to cheer on Tiger Woods who tees-up for the first time since mid-February.

Woods is a five-time winner over this course but he is likely to be at a huge disadvantage compared to those who sampled the venue during last week's Workday Charity Open.

Among those who posted top-10 finishes on Sunday, and have remained in Ohio for the Memorial, read: Collin Morikawa (Won), Justin Thomas (2nd), Viktor Hovland (3rd), Gary Woodland (T-5th) and defending champion Patrick Cantlay (T-7th).

Another golfer who finished in a tie-for-seventh was former world No 1 Jason Day.

Going into the Workday Charity Open, Day had only posted a single top-10 during the previous 12 months.

The world No 58 from Australia last won on the PGA Tour 26 months ago so, hopefully, this performance will have given him fresh confidence going forward.

Big stars out in force

Mind you, because of the high quality of this week's field, it won't be easy for anyone to come out on top.

Nine of the world's top-10 are in attendance - the exception being Adam Scott - along with 17 of the leading 20.

Even for a prestigious event such as the Memorial, this strength in depth is rare.

World No 1 Rory McIlroy has been a little sluggish since starting up again post-lockdown, and is yet to register a top-10, and the same goes for No 2 Jon Rahm.

But no such worries for man of the moment Bryson DeChambeau whose last seven starts - either side of the four month break - have all yielded top-eight finishes, including a recent victory in Detroit.

Reigning US Open champion Gary Woodland is playing solidly right now, so may be worth checking out.

Further down the food chain is world No 44 Kevin Streelman, who is also performing well and has a decent Muirfield Village record, and could be worth an each-way shout.

Note: Last week's Workday Charity Open is included in the course form table below

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

