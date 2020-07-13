To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Memorial Tournament 2020: Form stats for this week's second successive PGA Tour event in Ohio

Memorial Tournament 2020 at Muirfield Village
The undulating, sloping and tricky final green at Muirfield Village
Andy Swales supplies the words and stats ahead of a second straight week at Muirfield Village, home of the prestigious Memorial Tournament...

"World No 1 Rory McIlroy has been a little sluggish since starting up again post-lockdown, and is yet to register a top-10, and the same goes for No 2 Jon Rahm."

Muirfield Village Part II. The PGA Tour stays put in Ohio for this week's Memorial Tournament.

For the first time in living memory, the same course will host two consecutive 72-hole events on the PGA Tour.

This week's tournament had originally been earmarked as the first event, following resumption of play last month, to allow fans through the gates.

But due to a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, both nationally and in the state of Ohio, it was decided that the tournament should be staged behind closed doors.

It was hoped the Memorial would cater for up to 8,000 spectators but the powers-that-be agreed, for reasons of safety and respect, to keep the gates locked for a sixth straight week.

The tournament's executive director Dan Sullivan explained in a statement: "While we embraced the opportunity to be the first PGA Tour event to welcome the return of on-site fans, we recognise the current increase in positive Covid-19 cases across the country, and our ultimate responsibility."

It was a decision backed by Tour commissioner Jay Monahan who added: "We will welcome back fans when the time is right."

Tiger makes first start in five months

All of which means there will be no spectators at Muirfield Village to cheer on Tiger Woods who tees-up for the first time since mid-February.

Woods is a five-time winner over this course but he is likely to be at a huge disadvantage compared to those who sampled the venue during last week's Workday Charity Open.

Among those who posted top-10 finishes on Sunday, and have remained in Ohio for the Memorial, read: Collin Morikawa (Won), Justin Thomas (2nd), Viktor Hovland (3rd), Gary Woodland (T-5th) and defending champion Patrick Cantlay (T-7th).

Another golfer who finished in a tie-for-seventh was former world No 1 Jason Day.

Going into the Workday Charity Open, Day had only posted a single top-10 during the previous 12 months.

The world No 58 from Australia last won on the PGA Tour 26 months ago so, hopefully, this performance will have given him fresh confidence going forward.

Big stars out in force

Mind you, because of the high quality of this week's field, it won't be easy for anyone to come out on top.

Nine of the world's top-10 are in attendance - the exception being Adam Scott - along with 17 of the leading 20.

Even for a prestigious event such as the Memorial, this strength in depth is rare.

World No 1 Rory McIlroy has been a little sluggish since starting up again post-lockdown, and is yet to register a top-10, and the same goes for No 2 Jon Rahm.

But no such worries for man of the moment Bryson DeChambeau whose last seven starts - either side of the four month break - have all yielded top-eight finishes, including a recent victory in Detroit.

Reigning US Open champion Gary Woodland is playing solidly right now, so may be worth checking out.

Further down the food chain is world No 44 Kevin Streelman, who is also performing well and has a decent Muirfield Village record, and could be worth an each-way shout.

Note: Last week's Workday Charity Open is included in the course form table below

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6
Rory McIlroy 11 41 32 5 5 5
Jon Rahm 27 37 33 MC 3 17
Dustin Johnson 1 17 MC 48 10 32
Webb Simpson 8 1 MC 61
Justin Thomas 2 MC 8 10 6 MC
Brooks Koepka MC 7 32 47 MC 43
Bryson DeChambeau 1 6 8 3 4 2 5
Patrick Cantlay 7 11 17 11
Patrick Reed 39 MC 24 MC 7 15 1 51
Xander Schauffele 14 20 64 3 24 14 23
Justin Rose MC MC 14 3 MC MC 56
Tiger Woods 68
Marc Leishman MC 58 MC 2 42 43
Tony Finau 53 MC 33 23 MC 51
Matt Kuchar 39 41 MC 22 2 38
Gary Woodland 5 MC 62 9 8 12
Abraham Ancer 11 2 14 56 12 43
Louis Oosthuizen 65 46 MC 55 MC 51
Sung Jae Im 63 53 58 MC 10 3 1 29 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 22 21 MC 56 6 5
Paul Casey 32 11 37 64
Shane Lowry 39 60 MC MC 21 29
Matthew Fitzpatrick 27 MC 14 32 9 37 30 60
Daniel Berger 3 1 4 5
Bernd Wiesberger 37
Collin Morikawa 1 MC 64 2 9 42 26
Rickie Fowler 22 12 MC MC 18 MC
Kevin Na Wd 5 MC 36 9 MC 14
Kevin Kisner 3 MC MC 29 MC 18 38
Danny Willett 4 MC MC MC 18 42 MC
Sergio Garcia 32 5 MC 37 37
Billy Horschel 7 MC MC 38 36 42 9
Chez Reavie 17 46 74 MC 29 10 25
Cameron Smith MC MC MC 22 MC
Erik van Rooyen MC 21 MC MC 3 MC
Viktor Hovland 3 12 11 21 23 42 MC 1 38
Victor Perez MC MC 53
Jazz Janewattananond MC MC MC 53
Matt Wallace 39 12 MC 64 MC 24 MC 58
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 28 MC 18 29 1
Rafa Cabrera-Bello MC 37 MC 23 MC 16 17 MC
Graeme McDowell 35 MC MC 32 69 MC
Kevin Streelman 7 2 MC MC MC 47 2
Bubba Watson MC MC MC 52 7 MC 18 MC
Brendon Todd 57 11 MC MC 18 37 56
Adam Hadwin 35 4 41 43 26 MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 41 MC 22 MC
Sung Kang MC 46 MC MC 9 71 2 MC
Scottie Scheffler MC MC MC 55 15 26 30
Byeong Hun An MC 46 MC 60 56 4 29
Jordan Spieth MC 54 68 10 58 59 9
Matthew Wolff MC 2 MC MC 54 52 58 MC
Ian Poulter 5 64 14 29 32 27
Jason Kokrak MC MC MC 3 18 51 MC
JT Poston MC MC 8 10 MC 35 30
Jason Day 7 MC 46 MC MC Wd MC 4
Joaquin Niemann 31 63 5 32 MC MC MC
Joel Dahmen MC 20 48 19 5 5 14
Phil Mickelson 58 24 MC MC MC 3
Corey Conners 39 MC 21 19 MC MC 50 MC
Keegan Bradley 39 45 MC 32 42 MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC 8 MC 17 67
Max Homa MC MC 41 MC 24 5 14
Cameron Champ 67 12 14 MC MC 55
Branden Grace MC MC 61 19 42 MC MC
Andrew Putnam 58 MC MC MC MC MC
Lucas Glover 21 20 21 23 MC MC 61 50
Lanto Griffin MC 21 24 MC MC 36 29 37 9
Charles Howell MC MC 49 MC 53 59
Nate Lashley MC MC MC MC MC MC Wd
Jim Furyk MC 54 MC 49 MC MC MC
Rory Sabbatini 17 MC 21 14 47 35 59
Matthias Schwab 21 42
Sebastian Munoz MC MC MC 28 MC MC 14 26
Danny Lee MC MC 70 MC 5 47 MC
Hao Tong Li MC 18 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 48 3 70 MC 2 MC
Scott Piercy MC 64 MC 17 18
Nick Taylor 48 56 MC 1
Vaughn Taylor MC MC 52 MC 67 42 13 MC
Keith Mitchell MC MC MC 64 5 MC 32
Adam Long 52 24 MC MC 24 27 MC MC
CT Pan 48 MC MC 52 MC MC MC MC
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 8 MC 18 58 MC
Andrew Landry MC 33 49 37 MC
Brendan Steele 52 6 MC MC 4
Harold Varner MC 30 32 MC 19 36 42 13 MC
Alexander Noren MC 21 60 MC MC 59 32
Ryan Moore MC MC MC 52 30
Doc Redman 21 11 21 58 62 MC 50
Tom Hoge MC MC 37 MC MC 15 MC 60
Bud Cauley MC Wd MC 29 32 42 51
Brian Stuard MC 30 20 52 43 MC 66 23 MC
Brian Harman MC MC 28 23 MC 47 47
Si Woo Kim 64 57 11 MC MC MC MC 37 MC
Harry Higgs MC 70 MC 52 38 42 58 18
Carlos Ortiz 61 MC 33 MC MC 16 26
Mark Hubbard Wd 12 37 33 43 MC 11 MC
Harris English 17 MC 9 17
Emiliano Grillo MC 39 60 MC MC Dq MC 3 MC
Xin Jun Zhang MC MC MC 37 MC 52 MC 14 64
Troy Merritt 22 8 60 70 MC 24 MC 25
Talor Gooch 17 Wd MC MC 43 13 38 10
Sepp Straka 14 8 MC 33 MC MC 27 MC
Wyndham Clark Wd MC 64 MC 68 11 17 18
Tyler Duncan 53 32 28 38 MC MC 64 MC
Kevin Tway MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jason Scrivener 21 MC 22
Maverick McNealy MC 8 58 32 MC 11 27 5
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 33 49 MC 38 6 11
Denny McCarthy MC Wd MC 66 MC MC 37
Henrik Norlander 31 12 41 MC MC MC 44 25
Patrick Rodgers MC 45 MC MC 14 24 21 35 30 MC
Zac Blair MC 57 MC 55 36 MC MC 18
Zach Johnson 31 11 MC 43 32 67
Charl Schwartzel MC MC MC 41 MC 17 5
Scott Harrington MC 39 MC MC 47 MC MC
Jason Dufner 56 MC 41 67 27 64 62
Stewart Cink 17 MC 62 47 53 38
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC MC 24 21 MC MC
Jim Herman MC 33 MC MC MC MC 55
Bo Hoag MC MC MC 49 MC 35 MC
Pat Perez 39 45 MC 49 MC 47 MC
Adam Schenk 39 30 MC MC 43 MC 14 47 50
Ryan Armour MC 4 6 74 MC MC MC
Jhonattan Vegas MC 24 17 60 27 9 MC
Charley Hoffman 7 41 MC MC 13 MC MC
Scott Brown MC 65 MC MC 56 MC 67 2 MC
Chesson Hadley 52 MC 58 23 MC MC 18
Matt Jones 14 MC MC 52 38 47 47 MC 5
Robby Shelton MC MC MC MC 56 11 52
Matt Every Wd MC MC MC MC MC MC 32
KJ Choi MC 18 MC
Ernie Els 48 MC
Bill Haas MC 48 MC 27 MC
Steve Stricker 56 67 MC 42 56 MC
Vijay Singh MC MC MC MC MC MC
David Lingmerth 46 MC MC 50 MC MC
William McGirt MC
Tom Lehman MC
Carl Pettersson
Peter Kuest MC MC
Andy Ogletree MC MC
Player `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11
Rory McIlroy MC 8 4 15 57 MC 5
Jon Rahm 27 MC
Dustin Johnson 8 MC 3 13 46 MC 19 4
Webb Simpson 67 11 MC MC 7
Justin Thomas 2 MC 8 4 MC MC 37
Brooks Koepka MC 31 52
Bryson DeChambeau 22 1 38
Patrick Cantlay 7 1 4 35
Patrick Reed 39 29 57 8 26
Xander Schauffele 14 14 MC
Justin Rose MC 13 6 2 MC 8 8 MC
Tiger Woods 9 23 71 65 1
Marc Leishman MC 5 62 15 11 5 37 41 58 62
Tony Finau MC 13 40 11 8
Matt Kuchar 39 MC 13 4 4 26 15 1 2
Gary Woodland 5 52 23 49 4 MC 57 16 MC 6
Abraham Ancer 65 57
Louis Oosthuizen 65 57 13 MC
Sung Jae Im 63 57
Hideki Matsuyama 22 6 13 45 MC 5 1
Paul Casey MC 13
Shane Lowry 39 52 15 MC
Matthew Fitzpatrick 27 68
Daniel Berger 67 MC
Bernd Wiesberger
Collin Morikawa 1
Rickie Fowler 22 14 8 2 MC MC MC 37 52 22
Kevin Na MC 74 13 2 MC
Kevin Kisner 41 MC* 6 MC 8 46
Danny Willett 27
Sergio Garcia
Billy Horschel 7 9 MC MC 11 15 41
Chez Reavie 17 MC 63
Cameron Smith MC MC 65 MC
Erik van Rooyen
Viktor Hovland 3
Victor Perez
Jazz Janewattananond
Matt Wallace 39
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 41 MC 52
Graeme McDowell 35
Kevin Streelman 7 4 44 13 8 18 MC MC MC 7
Bubba Watson MC 44 6 65 3 29 MC 42
Brendon Todd MC 17 8
Adam Hadwin 35 52 MC* MC 11 57
Brandt Snedeker MC MC Wd
Sung Kang MC MC 57 75
Scottie Scheffler MC
Byeong Hun An MC 17 2 25 11
Jordan Spieth MC 7 MC 13 57 3 19 63
Matthew Wolff MC
Ian Poulter 5
Jason Kokrak MC 62 MC 35 MC MC MC
JT Poston 52
Jason Day 7 MC 44 15 27 MC 37 41 MC
Joaquin Niemann 31 27 6
Joel Dahmen MC 68
Phil Mickelson 58 MC 13 22 20 65 49 Wd 13
Corey Conners 39 65
Keegan Bradley 39 MC 23 MC 8 8 37 50 MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC
Max Homa MC 37
Cameron Champ 67 MC
Branden Grace MC 52 MC MC 25
Andrew Putnam 58 17 68
Lucas Glover 52 52 45 33 68 69 MC 46 MC
Lanto Griffin MC
Charles Howell MC MC 65 48 31 57 21 22
Nate Lashley MC
Jim Furyk MC 33 MC MC 52 5 19 21 13 MC
Rory Sabbatini 17 27 44 24 MC 2
Matthias Schwab
Sebastian Munoz MC
Danny Lee MC MC MC 49 52 MC
Hao Tong Li 37
Mackenzie Hughes 48 MC 45
Scott Piercy MC 69 MC 16 68 42
Nick Taylor 48 49 MC
Vaughn Taylor MC 48 73 MC MC
Keith Mitchell MC 48 MC
Adam Long 52 MC
CT Pan 48 40
Dylan Frittelli MC
Andrew Landry MC MC 65
Brendan Steele 52 41 57 20 63 MC MC 62 51
Harold Varner MC MC 19 57
Alexander Noren 41
Ryan Moore 33 13 MC 48 18 19 13 38 22
Doc Redman MC
Tom Hoge MC 13
Bud Cauley MC 9 MC 25 38 34 52
Brian Stuard MC 33 70 52 69 61 MC MC
Brian Harman 27 MC 33 MC MC MC
Si Woo Kim 64 41 29 Wd 74
Harry Higgs MC
Carlos Ortiz 61 MC MC MC 65
Mark Hubbard Wd MC
Harris English 18 62
Emiliano Grillo MC 9 23 40 11
Xin Jun Zhang MC
Troy Merritt 22 17 MC 52
Talor Gooch 17 MC
Sepp Straka 14
Wyndham Clark
Tyler Duncan
Kevin Tway MC 65 MC
Jason Scrivener
Maverick McNealy MC
Matthew NeSmith MC
Denny McCarthy MC
Henrik Norlander 31
Patrick Rodgers MC 8 67 MC 40
Zac Blair MC 63 27 61
Zach Johnson 31 40 40 71
Charl Schwartzel MC MC 35 11 MC 8 8 19 22
Scott Harrington MC
Jason Dufner 56 7 MC 1 33 24 19
Stewart Cink 17 MC 25 31 49 29 25 30
Jimmy Walker MC 73 62 MC
Jim Herman MC 19 MC 40
Bo Hoag MC MC
Pat Perez 39 57 70 19 57 69 8 25 30
Adam Schenk 39 65
Ryan Armour MC 22 23 MC
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 40 MC 56 MC
Charley Hoffman 7 MC MC 45 19 63 MC 42
Scott Brown MC MC MC 27 MC 13 MC
Chesson Hadley 52 MC 40 49 MC
Matt Jones 14 41 20 40 MC 6 MC
Robby Shelton MC
Matt Every Wd MC MC MC MC MC 6
KJ Choi 71 MC 67 52 MC 28 21 19 22
Ernie Els Wd MC MC MC 19 37 58 61
Bill Haas MC 57 25 MC 18 8 4 MC 45
Steve Stricker 56 22 40 40 6 50 1
Vijay Singh MC 69 MC 11 MC MC 16 37
David Lingmerth 41 29 15 27 1 49 57
William McGirt MC 67 1 40 MC 37
Tom Lehman
Carl Pettersson MC MC MC 36 62 29 MC MC
Peter Kuest
Andy Ogletree

Andy Swales,

