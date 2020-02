ISPS HANDA Vic Open 2020: Your course and current form guides

After three weeks of high profile tournaments in the Middle East, the European Tour jets off to Australia for the less prestigious ISPS Handa Vic Open, in the port city of Geelong.

The tournament returns to The 13th Beach Club for an eighth successive year, and will once again be staged over the venue's two courses.

Running concurrently alongside this 72-hole, co-sanctioned, event is a four-round women's tournament which also makes use of both layouts.

For the opening two days, the golfers will play one round at each course - named Beach and Creek.

The closing 36 holes of both events will be contested over the Beach Course, where there will be a further cut at the end of round three.

Twelve months ago, the 54-hole chop reduced the size of the field to the top 35 players and ties.

The Vic Open is the first Australasian Tour event of the 2020 calendar year.

Low Grade Tournament

Just two members of the world's top 125 golfers are teeing-up in Victoria this week.

China's world No 79 Hao Tong Li is the highest ranked pro taking part, while Australia's Lucas Herbert makes a triumphant return to his homeland following his surprise victory in Dubai last month.

Three other Aussies who will scent the possibility of winning a European Tour title Down Under are Brad Kennedy, Wade Ormsby and Jason Scrivener. All three finished inside the top five at Geelong last year.

Ormsby ended 2019 by standing on the podium at the Australian PGA Championship, and then began the current year by winning on the Asian Tour.

American John Catlin continues to impress outside of his own country. The 29-year-old from California has triumphed four times in Asia and, as the world No 182, stands every chance of taking another rung up the ladder this week.

Talent is spread fairly thinly in Victoria, which means South African Louis de Jager may fancy his chances of glory.

This event presents the perfect opportunity for one of Australia's aspiring young pros to make their breakthrough.

Travis Smyth, who turned 25 in December, could be that man and has opened his 2020 campaign with a brace of top 10s from three starts.

Huge Differences

Comparisons, between the three events staged recently on the Arabian Peninsula, and that taking place at Geelong this week, could hardly be greater.

While the big money tournaments of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia attracted some of golf's biggest stars, most of those teeing-up on Thursday are much lower ranked players.

There will also be a huge difference in weather conditions, from the desert surroundings of the Gulf States, to the more rugged links feel of Port Phillip Bay.

Both courses at The 13th Beach Club are laid out on Victoria's famous sand belt, which is home to many great golfing venues.

Built on the Bellarine Peninsula, the Beach Course - which opened for business in 2001 - has a definite links feel to it.

And like most coastal venues, those who wish to perform well here will have to show a deft touch around the greens.

The same applies to the Nick Faldo-designed Creek Course where water is more prevalent, although accuracy and a confident touch remains an equally vital ingredient for success.

Faldo's Creek layout is more inland than Beach but is still fairly close to the coast.

Neither venue is particularly long, although the greens are undulating and wind is likely to be a sizeable concern.

This will be the second time Victoria's state open has been part of the European Tour schedule. The first six instalments belonged solely to the Australasian Tour.

The 13th Beach Club is around 50 miles south-east of Melbourne.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves