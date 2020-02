Honda Classic 2020: Course and current form guides for this week's tournament in Florida

With springtime fast approaching, the PGA Tour heads east for the start of the Florida Swing.

First up, as ever, is the Honda Classic which remains at the Champion Course, at PGA National, for a 14th straight year.

Opened in November 1981, the Tom Fazio-designed layout staged the Ryder Cup two years later, as well as the PGA Championship of 1987.

Located at Palm Beach Gardens in the south of the state, the Champion Course has undergone three upgrades during the past 28 years.

With water and sand a serious and constant threat, a golfer will need to employ his best course management skills to stand any chance of lifting the trophy on Sunday afternoon.

Accurate tee-to-green golf is rewarded on a course that has plenty of bunkers, along with sizeable water hazards on 13 holes.

Even though the fairways do not appear to be overly tight with regards to tee shots, the low-lying Champion Course is one of the more tricky layouts on the PGA Tour, and requires solid ball-striking from tee-to-green. It's putting surfaces were re-grassed two years ago.

The course is home to the famous 'Bear Trap', which is three consecutive holes (15th-16th-17th) on the back nine, named after Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus, nicknamed the Golden Bear, was commissioned to carry out the two most recent renovations, most recently in 2014.

PGA National is around 45 miles north of downtown Miami.

Koepka 'Top Seed'

World No 3 Brooks Koepka is one of seven members of the world's top-25 teeing-up, with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood the second highest-ranked pro in the field.

Fleetwood, the world No 12, is yet to win on the PGA Tour but this is surely just a matter of time.

This will be his first start on American soil since last August's Tour Championship, as he begins his build-up towards the opening major of the season at Augusta National - in a little over six weeks' time.

Although there are many players with a decent history at PGA National, the majority of winners have arrived here with no significant course form at all.

Compared to other venues, course history over the Champion layout does not appear to be such a key stat.

A rejuvenated Lee Westwood contests his first US event since last May's PGA Championship, and is the type of player who should prosper at this venue.

Other Suggestions

But if you'd prefer to match a decent record at PGA National, with reasonable current form, then one of either Gary Woodland or Billy Horschel could be your man.

Alternatively, Louis Oosthuizen fits the bill for being in decent shape, but without a strong course history to speak of (no top-20s from five previous appearances).

Korean youngster Sung-Jae Im has remained under the radar during the early weeks of the calendar year, but within touching distance at many events and is moving ever closer to a first PGA Tour title.

Finally, steering away from the world's top-100, three outsiders who may take your fancy are Daniel Berger, Harry Higgs and Tom Hoge.

All three have played solid golf so far during 2020, with Hoge enjoying a top-20 spot inside the Strokes Gained: Approach the Green category.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves