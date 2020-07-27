To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Glorious Goodwood Tips

Galway Festival Tips

World Snooker Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

Hero Open 2020: Your form guide for the Forest of Arden

Hero Open 2020 at Forest of Arden Country Club
Action from last year's European Senior Masters at the Forest of Arden, part of the Staysure Tour schedule
Join today
View market

The European Tour returns to the Forest of Arden for the first time since 2005. Words and stats by Andy Swales...

"Two other pros who posted top-10s on Saturday, in their first outings since early March, were Englishman Andy Sullivan and New Zealander Ryan Fox."

The European Tour has journeyed 200 miles south for this week's Hero Open in leafy Warwickshire.

Tournament No 2, in the six-week summer dash around Britain, takes the pros to the Forest of Arden Country Club which stages its first European Tour event in 15 years.

Situated approximately midway between Nuneaton and the centre of Birmingham, Forest of Arden was a regular fixture on Tour during the 1990s and early years of the new millennium.

This Heart of England venue is a typical lush parkland layout which will host the second event of the UK Swing.

The club's championship course was designed by well-known British architect Donald Steel, and opened in the early 1990s, and has water coming into play on 11 holes.

Major opportunity

Although prize money is less than what would normally be available at this time of year on the European Tour, there is still plenty of incentive for those taking part.

A special UK Swing 'Order of Merit' has been installed, with the leading 10 points scorers after the fifth event earning qualification to September's US Open in New York State.

For one season only, this mini 'Order of Merit' replaces the US Open qualifier which normally takes place at Walton Heath but has had to be cancelled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This means there will be plenty to aim for through to the completion of the Wales Open at Celtic Manor on August 23rd, with the top 10 pros in the points table qualifying to compete in the rescheduled US Open at Winged Foot (September 17-20).

Fancied runners

All but one of those who finished in the top-10 at Close House last week are teeing-up in the Midlands.

These include South African Justin Harding who finished third in what was his first start for 20 weeks.

Check out the latest betting ahead of this week's Hero Open

Harding, who was ranked inside the world's top 50 during the early part of last summer, is now 106.

Two other pros who posted top-10s on Saturday, in their first outings since early March, were Englishman Andy Sullivan and New Zealander Ryan Fox.

Sullivan, without a victory since October 2015, was born in Nuneaton and will certainly be keen to perform well on home soil - even though there won't be any spectators there to support him.

In last week's British Masters, 12 of the top 20 finishers were from the UK, although none of these dozen managed to stand on the podium.

And it would be no surprise if home golfers populated the leaderboard again this weekend.

Course history

With the Forest of Arden last hosting a European Tour event in 2005, fewer than 20 of those taking part have competed here previously.

Three golfers who enjoyed top-four finishes over this layout 15 years ago were winner Thomas Bjorn, runner-up David Howell and Michael Campbell (T-4th).

But with all three currently ranked outside the top 800, it is highly unlikely they will come close to lifting the trophy on Sunday.

One player who will fancy his chances, however, is Robert Rock who hails from nearby Lichfield.

The 43-year-old tied-for-fourth at the course 17 years ago and, on Saturday at Close House, occupied an identical position in the British Masters.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Table below shows current tournament form

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W10 W9 W8
Eddie Pepperell 47 Dq
Joost Luiten 6 18 21 10
Benjamin Hebert 17 43 18
Thomas Detry MC 8 17 36
Andrea Pavan 38 MC 73 MC
Justin Harding 3 28 MC 29
Renato Paratore 1 15 47 MC*
JC Ritchie 32
Guido Migliozzi 60 MC 4
Romain Langasque 53 38 MC
Min Woo Lee MC MC MC
Andy Sullivan 4 21 MC*
Ryan Fox 8 MC 29
Calum Hill 26 MC 54
Jordan Smith 35 38 6
Mikko Korhonen 29 MC 4
Pablo Larrazabal 21 7 65 64
Scott Vincent 60 18 25 26 MC
Ross Fisher MC 53 10
Brandon Stone 68 44 2 10
Jason Scrivener 29 MC 21 MC
Dean Burmester MC 53 67
Jack Senior 21 17 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen
Matthew Southgate 35 MC MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 2 MC 6
Kalle Samooja MC 3 30
Matthew Jordan 17 28 18
Zander Lombard MC 28 25 26
Joachim B Hansen 47 MC MC
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC 18
Antoine Rozner 60 44 53 10
John Catlin 43 8 MC MC
Masahiro Kawamura MC 53 MC
Joakim Lagergren 26 38 MC
Scott Jamieson 47 12 MC
Sam Horsfield 10 MC MC
Darius Van Driel MC 4 MC 36
Richie Ramsay 38 53 MC
Aaron Rai 21 MC MC
Alexander Bjork 47 20 6 MC
Maverick Antcliff MC MC 43
Wil Besseling MC 3 MC
Adrian Meronk 21 MC MC 54
Jeff Winther 14 3 50
Robin Roussel 21 62 MC 18
Louis De Jager MC 36 30
Connor Syme MC 4 MC 10
Steven Brown MC 47 60
Chris Paisley MC 7 43
Richard Bland 38 54
Joel Stalter 1 15
Julian Suri MC
Robin Sciot-Siegrist MC 3 MC MC 67
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 4 MC MC
Scott Hend MC Wd 67 65
Joel Sjoholm MC MC 44 62
Sean Crocker 60 61 71
Johannes Veerman 17 MC 60
David Drysdale MC 2 MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC
Nacho Elvira 29 MC MC
Oliver Farr MC 47 MC
Cormac Sharvin MC 66 36
Matthieu Pavon 26 21 MC
Jake McLeod 67 MC MC
Marc Warren MC 1
Grant Forrest 65 MC 10
Adrian Otaegui 35 MC 30
Adrien Saddier MC 18 12 3
Ricardo Santos MC MC MC
Oliver Wilson MC MC MC
Niklas Lemke 53 3 MC
Victor Dubuisson MC 43
Callum Shinkwin MC 25
Rhys Enoch MC MC MC 19
Bryce Easton MC MC*
Oscar Lengden 13 8 5
Justin Walters MC MC 30
Edoardo Molinari MC Dq 50
Sihwan Kim MC 38 MC
Alvaro Quiros 53 MC MC
Ewen Ferguson MC MC MC
Tapio Pulkkanen MC MC MC MC
Marcel Schneider 63 2
Alexander Levy MC MC 43
Marcus Armitage MC 12 36
Soren Kjeldsen MC 44 43
Haydn Porteous 69 Wd 47 2
Lars Van Meijel 53 MC 28 62
Ashley Chesters 14 MC 50
Hugo Leon MC MC
Robert Rock 4 66 36
Ross McGowan Wd MC
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC 44 53 54
Dale Whitnell 4 MC MC
Damien Perrier 9 MC
David Law 38 MC MC
Ben Stow 10 MC 54
Daan Huizing 29 MC 25
Lorenzo Scalise MC MC 72
Paul Dunne 38
Benjamin Poke 47 17 72
Emilio Cuartero Blanco MC MC
Clement Sordet 17 72 10
Oliver Fisher 7 47 MC
Jamie Donaldson MC MC 50
Rikard Karlberg 26 24 34 MC 36
Maximilian Kieffer MC 55 53 30
Alejandro Canizares MC 28 6
James Morrison MC 21 54
Steven Tiley MC MC
Miguel Angel Jimenez 38 8
Laurie Canter 29 61 MC
Matthew Baldwin MC 31
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 28 15
Dave Horsey 14 72 MC
Lee Slattery 53 MC*
Gavin Moynihan MC MC 55
Liam Johnston
Jonathan Caldwell 8 MC MC
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano 38
Toby Tree 29 61 MC
Dave Coupland 53 47 MC
Ugo Coussaud MC MC
Martin Simonsen MC 39
Richard McEvoy MC MC 30
Julien Guerrier MC 66 MC
Aaron Cockerill 53 MC 62
Max Schmitt 28 67
Ben Evans MC
Thomas Bjorn MC
Michael Campbell MC MC
Garrick Porteous 65 MC MC
Marco Penge
Carlos Pigem MC 23 53 MC
Pedro Figueiredo 47 MC 66 MC
David Howell MC Wd MC
Graeme Storm 10 MC MC
Paul Hendriksen

Andy Swales,

More Golf Form Guide

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles