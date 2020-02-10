The Genesis Invitational 2020: Your course and current form guides ahead of Riviera

The PGA Tour has arrived on the outskirts of Los Angeles for this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

This famous old course has been part of top-tier golf for more than nine decades and, in 2020, the tournament it hosts has been upgraded to invitational status.

This week's new-look event means a reduction in field size from 144 to 120, not to mention a massive increase in prize money from $7.4m to $9.3m, as well as an exemption list more in keeping with World Golf Championship tournaments.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, are other PGA Tour events which enjoy a similar prestige.

High Class Entry

With the West Coast Swing coming to an end this Sunday, the field at Riviera is certainly top notch.

Nine of the world's top 10 will be teeing-up on Thursday, as well as 19 of the leading 25.

The Genesis Invitational will also see Rory McIlroy take part as the world No 1, having swapped places with Brooks Koepka on Monday. McIlroy last held this position in the summer of 2015.

World No 5 Dustin Johnson has a strong record at Riviera, which includes one victory and five other top-four finishes.

The 35-year-old will be keen to bounce back from his horrendous closing round of 78 at Pebble Beach, where he woke up on Sunday in a tie-for-seventh only to finish T-32.

Tee-to-Green

It's worth noting that Greens in Regulation is usually a key statistic in determining the outcome of this event.

In 2019, champion JB Holmes and runner-up Justin Thomas were second and fourth respectively in this category, for those completing 72 holes.

McIlroy, who finished in a tie-for-fourth last year, hit more greens in regulation than any other golfer.

And this has been a consistent trend down the years for tournaments staged at Riviera.

Patrick Cantlay, who topped this category when finishing tied-fourth in 2018, is hitting plenty of fairways and greens during the current season.

He's also high up the standings for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, as well as Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

It's hard to see the winner coming from outside the world's top 20-25, given the depth in quality of the field, but experience counts for a lot, so the likes of 40-year-old Sergio Garcia and Ryan Moore could challenge for an each-way spot.

Garcia played pretty solidly recently in the Arabian Peninsula, while Moore is among the top 10 for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.

Historic Venue

Located around two miles from the coast, and 18 miles from downtown LA, Riviera will be the first parkland venue PGA Tour pros will have sampled this calendar year.

Opened in 1926, when it was originally called Los Angeles Athletic Club, Riviera is laid out in the shadows of the Santa Monica Mountains, and a short distance from Sunset Boulevard.

The course has hosted three major championships, most recently in 1995, and in eight years' time will be the venue for golf events at the summer Olympic Games.

Riviera has hosted the tournament on 56 occasions, the first time in 1929, and for all but two years since 1973.

A parkland course, with tree-lined fairways and plenty of dog-legs, Riviera demands solid ball-striking and accurate iron play.

Water is a rare commodity and right-handed golfers, who have the ability to fade the ball with precision, have a huge advantage. It's also good for lefties who can hit a controlled draw.

There are many subtle changes in direction, meaning good course management is an important ingredient for success.

In 2008, architect Tom Fazio made changes to a number of holes while also adding yardage.

The greens are slightly smaller than the average putting surfaces on the PGA Tour and combine creeping Bent grass with Poa annua. Fairways are laid with Kikuyu grass.

