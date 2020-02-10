To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Genesis Invitational 2020: Your course and current form guides ahead of Riviera

Genesis Invitational 2020: Riviera Country Club
The famous 18th hole at Riviera, a layout which demands excellent course management from start-to-finish.
With the West Coast Swing ending on Sunday, Andy Swales supplies the stats for this week's event in Los Angeles.

"It's worth noting that Greens in Regulation is usually a key statistic in determining the outcome of this event. In 2019, champion JB Holmes and runner-up Justin Thomas were second and fourth respectively in this category. McIlroy, who finished in a tie-for-fourth last year, hit more greens in regulation than any other pro."

The PGA Tour has arrived on the outskirts of Los Angeles for this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

This famous old course has been part of top-tier golf for more than nine decades and, in 2020, the tournament it hosts has been upgraded to invitational status.

This week's new-look event means a reduction in field size from 144 to 120, not to mention a massive increase in prize money from $7.4m to $9.3m, as well as an exemption list more in keeping with World Golf Championship tournaments.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, are other PGA Tour events which enjoy a similar prestige.

High Class Entry

With the West Coast Swing coming to an end this Sunday, the field at Riviera is certainly top notch.

Nine of the world's top 10 will be teeing-up on Thursday, as well as 19 of the leading 25.

The Genesis Invitational will also see Rory McIlroy take part as the world No 1, having swapped places with Brooks Koepka on Monday. McIlroy last held this position in the summer of 2015.

World No 5 Dustin Johnson has a strong record at Riviera, which includes one victory and five other top-four finishes.

The 35-year-old will be keen to bounce back from his horrendous closing round of 78 at Pebble Beach, where he woke up on Sunday in a tie-for-seventh only to finish T-32.

Tee-to-Green

It's worth noting that Greens in Regulation is usually a key statistic in determining the outcome of this event.

In 2019, champion JB Holmes and runner-up Justin Thomas were second and fourth respectively in this category, for those completing 72 holes.

McIlroy, who finished in a tie-for-fourth last year, hit more greens in regulation than any other golfer.

Check out latest betting ahead of this week's Genesis Invitational

And this has been a consistent trend down the years for tournaments staged at Riviera.

Patrick Cantlay, who topped this category when finishing tied-fourth in 2018, is hitting plenty of fairways and greens during the current season.

He's also high up the standings for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, as well as Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

It's hard to see the winner coming from outside the world's top 20-25, given the depth in quality of the field, but experience counts for a lot, so the likes of 40-year-old Sergio Garcia and Ryan Moore could challenge for an each-way spot.

Garcia played pretty solidly recently in the Arabian Peninsula, while Moore is among the top 10 for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.

Historic Venue

Located around two miles from the coast, and 18 miles from downtown LA, Riviera will be the first parkland venue PGA Tour pros will have sampled this calendar year.

Opened in 1926, when it was originally called Los Angeles Athletic Club, Riviera is laid out in the shadows of the Santa Monica Mountains, and a short distance from Sunset Boulevard.

The course has hosted three major championships, most recently in 1995, and in eight years' time will be the venue for golf events at the summer Olympic Games.

Riviera has hosted the tournament on 56 occasions, the first time in 1929, and for all but two years since 1973.

A parkland course, with tree-lined fairways and plenty of dog-legs, Riviera demands solid ball-striking and accurate iron play.

Water is a rare commodity and right-handed golfers, who have the ability to fade the ball with precision, have a huge advantage. It's also good for lefties who can hit a controlled draw.

There are many subtle changes in direction, meaning good course management is an important ingredient for success.

In 2008, architect Tom Fazio made changes to a number of holes while also adding yardage.

The greens are slightly smaller than the average putting surfaces on the PGA Tour and combine creeping Bent grass with Poa annua. Fairways are laid with Kikuyu grass.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49
Rory McIlroy 3
Brooks Koepka 17 34
Jon Rahm 9 2 10 2
Justin Thomas 3 MC 1 5
Dustin Johnson 32 2 7
Tiger Woods 9 4
Patrick Cantlay 11 34 4 17
Xander Schauffele 16 MC 2 10
Justin Rose MC 2 5
Tony Finau 2 6 14 5 10
Patrick Reed MC 6 MC 2 3
Adam Scott 1 MC
Bryson DeChambeau 52 8 MC 15
Marc Leishman 1 28 10
Paul Casey 64 21 19 5
Matt Kuchar 38 16 1 MC 14 14
Francesco Molinari MC MC
Hideki Matsuyama 16 45 12
Matthew Fitzpatrick 60 45 2
Kevin Na 14 MC 17 32
Abraham Ancer 6 2 38 33
Danny Willett 43 MC
Sung Jae Im 34 36 10 21
Cameron Smith MC 64 1 10 27
Sergio Garcia 6 23 8 MC
Chez Reavie 25 MC MC MC 27 13
Bubba Watson 3 6 18
Rafa Cabrera-Bello MC 56 MC 12
Jason Day 4 16
Erik van Rooyen MC 37 12 22
Adam Hadwin MC 40
Scottie Scheffler MC MC 3
Collin Morikawa 25 21 21 7
Jordan Spieth 9 MC 55 16
Keegan Bradley 49 16 12
Andrew Putnam MC 10 57
Brendon Todd 37 21 29
Corey Conners 45 12 19
Joaquin Niemann 49 57 5
Charles Howell MC 12
Branden Grace MC 9 17 1
Nate Lashley Wd 3 Wd 53 19
Phil Mickelson 3 3 MC MC
Jim Furyk MC
Jason Kokrak MC 21 MC
JT Poston 37 37 MC 11
Cameron Champ 55 16 21 14 27
Ryan Palmer MC 21 4 17
CT Pan 63 MC MC
Sung Kang MC 52 16 MC 25
Alexander Noren 32 14 32
Rory Sabbatini MC MC 48 21
Max Homa 14 6 9 48 25
JB Holmes 14 16 16 30
Danny Lee 25 Wd MC
Scott Piercy 18 6 61 45
Matthew Wolff MC 21 61 11
Lanto Griffin 9 MC MC 7 13
Adam Long MC 8 MC MC 23
Sebastian Munoz 47 MC 21 MC 17
Ryan Moore MC 6
Vaughn Taylor MC MC 43 12
Andrew Landry MC 45 1 MC
Matt Jones 5 MC 73 38 1
Russell Knox MC 16 21 37 32
Joel Dahmen 14 Wd 55 12
Dylan Frittelli 63 73 MC 31
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 42 39
Emiliano Grillo MC MC 21
Si Woo Kim MC MC Wd
Brian Harman 49 21 32
Pat Perez MC 55 45
Kevin Tway 37 30 MC
Aaron Wise 62 MC MC MC
Harry Higgs 18 25 9 MC 57
Kyle Stanley MC MC MC MC
Xin Jun Zhang 64 25 55 MC MC
Harold Varner MC MC MC MC
Tom Hoge 60 25 5 6 12
Bud Cauley 25 MC 4 MC
Brian Stuard MC MC 72 53
Carlos Ortiz 25 MC 48 53
Jhonattan Vegas 17 30 55
Troy Merritt 25 MC 68 MC
Charley Hoffman MC 40 9 61 MC
Luke List 25 36 MC MC
Denny McCarthy 59 64 48
Tyler Duncan MC MC 64 MC 19
Robby Shelton MC 36 MC MC
Mark Hubbard MC 9 43 MC
Brendan Steele MC MC 43 2
Sepp Straka MC MC 4 53
Wyndham Clark 18 34 MC MC
Harris English 16 71 48
Brian Gay 38 MC MC MC
Sam Burns MC 49 6 MC
Bronson Burgoon MC 43
Talor Gooch 61 36 17 63
Nick Watney MC MC 29
Cameron Tringale 64 MC 49 43 5
Zac Blair 18 21 55 63
Ryan Armour MC MC MC MC
Adam Schenk 50 MC 14 MC
Henrik Norlander 25 MC 68 9
Scott Harrington MC MC MC MC 57
Michael Thompson MC MC MC 38
Nick Taylor 1 49 MC 32
Jimmy Walker MC 63 30 MC 45
Russell Henley MC MC MC
Aaron Baddeley 25 40 64 MC
Roger Sloan MC MC MC MC
Sam Ryder 55 MC 29 28
Peter Malnati 11 MC MC MC 12
Chris Stroud MC MC MC MC
Jason Dufner 62 36 55 MC
Patrick Rodgers MC 16 9 64 38
JJ Spaun MC 47 30 MC MC
Scott Stallings MC 49 55
Jim Herman 55 MC MC 27
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC 21 MC
Matt Every 32 MC 74 Wd
Scott Brown MC MC MC MC
Kyong Jun Moon MC 60 12 39
Martin Laird 55 55 MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC 34
Kevin Chappell 25 MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 18 45 MC 45
James Hahn MC 25 MC MC
Steve Stricker MC MC MC
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Rory McIlroy 4 20 20
Brooks Koepka MC
Jon Rahm 9
Justin Thomas 2 9 39 54 41
Dustin Johnson 9 16 1 4 2 2 MC 4 MC 3
Tiger Woods 15 MC
Patrick Cantlay 15 4 MC MC
Xander Schauffele 15 9
Justin Rose 4 16 45 13 9 37
Tony Finau 15 2 MC MC 56
Patrick Reed 59 MC
Adam Scott 7 53 11 2 10 17 MC
Bryson DeChambeau 15 41 Wd
Marc Leishman 4 MC MC 5 MC 59 61 17 MC 15
Paul Casey 25 49 39 39 2 12
Matt Kuchar 28 26 22 8 MC 38 24 35 20
Francesco Molinari MC MC 52 MC 40
Hideki Matsuyama 9 MC 11 4 23
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Kevin Na 33 2 4 MC 61 MC MC 76 3 10
Abraham Ancer 44 68
Danny Willett 33
Sung Jae Im MC
Cameron Smith 49 6 28 63
Sergio Garcia 37 49 MC 4 13 4
Chez Reavie MC 73 MC 7 MC MC MC
Bubba Watson 15 1 Wd 1 14 1 MC 13 Wd MC
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 25 26
Jason Day 64 62 MC MC
Erik van Rooyen
Adam Hadwin 75 6 34 16 22
Scottie Scheffler MC
Collin Morikawa
Jordan Spieth 51 9 22 MC 4 12 MC
Keegan Bradley 51 MC 34 MC 4 20 16 2 MC
Andrew Putnam MC 49
Brendon Todd MC 14 35 MC
Corey Conners
Joaquin Niemann 44
Charles Howell 6 37 15 75 61 MC MC MC 66 MC
Branden Grace MC 37 22
Nate Lashley
Phil Mickelson 37 6 34 21 2 35 45
Jim Furyk 37 MC 39 14 23 13 11 35 20
Jason Kokrak 37 20 22 2 41 MC MC* 34
JT Poston 28 17
Cameron Champ MC MC
Ryan Palmer 49 MC 24 35
CT Pan 44 MC
Sung Kang 64 16 22 8 72
Alexander Noren 16
Rory Sabbatini MC MC MC MC MC*
Max Homa 37 MC MC
JB Holmes 1 60 34 11 22 52 MC 8 12 3
Danny Lee MC MC MC MC 69 MC
Scott Piercy MC MC 77 61 MC 45 Wd
Matthew Wolff
Lanto Griffin
Adam Long MC
Sebastian Munoz
Ryan Moore 28 9 MC 10 22 MC 27 17 4 MC*
Vaughn Taylor 9 20 Wd MC 22 59 25 47
Andrew Landry MC MC
Matt Jones MC 14 59 70
Russell Knox MC
Joel Dahmen MC MC
Dylan Frittelli 28
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC
Emiliano Grillo
Si Woo Kim 3 MC MC MC
Brian Harman 51 MC 72 MC 3 51
Pat Perez 56 41 28 MC 41 75 51 13 MC MC
Kevin Tway MC MC MC
Aaron Wise MC MC
Harry Higgs
Kyle Stanley MC MC 39 MC 24
Xin Jun Zhang MC
Harold Varner MC 60 MC 26 70
Tom Hoge MC 53 39
Bud Cauley MC 20 61 MC 52
Brian Stuard 60 MC 39 39 MC
Carlos Ortiz 9 26 20
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 15 75 40 MC 12
Troy Merritt 41 MC 11 MC 76
Charley Hoffman MC 41 4 63 30 12 68 MC 55 37
Luke List 15 26 MC 20
Denny McCarthy MC
Tyler Duncan MC MC
Robby Shelton
Mark Hubbard 69 54
Brendan Steele MC 49 39 39 14 10 46 69 MC
Sepp Straka
Wyndham Clark
Harris English MC MC MC 39 30 10 51
Brian Gay 60 MC MC MC
Sam Burns MC
Bronson Burgoon MC MC
Talor Gooch 20
Nick Watney 28 22 34 MC
Cameron Tringale MC 8 68 47 12 21 24 21
Zac Blair 34 MC MC
Ryan Armour MC 64
Adam Schenk MC 53
Henrik Norlander
Scott Harrington 46
Michael Thompson 7 MC MC 17
Nick Taylor 33 41 55 26 MC
Jimmy Walker 74 MC 11 MC 41 20 16 4 4 37
Russell Henley 44 61 MC MC
Aaron Baddeley 49 14 MC 26 MC 18 MC 11 1 54
Roger Sloan
Sam Ryder 56
Peter Malnati 44 MC 64 MC
Chris Stroud MC MC 59 30 Wd MC MC MC
Jason Dufner MC 68 65 52 29 MC
Patrick Rodgers 15 26 22 MC
JJ Spaun MC MC MC
Scott Stallings MC 4 MC 66 45
Jim Herman Wd MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 25
Matt Every MC MC MC 49 6 68
Scott Brown 37 MC 2 39 MC 45
Kyong Jun Moon
Martin Laird MC 9 8 11 65 MC MC 25 54
Martin Trainer
Kevin Chappell 20 MC 26 MC 23 MC 24
Joseph Bramlett MC
James Hahn 14 28 MC 1 29 61
Steve Stricker 11 29 1

Genesis Invitational 2020: Genesis Invitational 2020 (Winner)

Thursday 13 February, 12.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rory McIlroy
Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm
Dustin Johnson
Bubba Watson
Tiger Woods
Brooks Koepka
Patrick Cantlay
Xander Schauffele
Tony Finau
Adam Scott
Justin Rose
Hideki Matsuyama
Jason Day
Patrick Reed
Marc Leishman
Jordan Spieth
Bryson Dechambeau
Collin Morikawa
Phil Mickelson
Sergio Garcia
Paul Casey
J.B. Holmes
Kevin Na
Sungjae Im
Abraham Ancer
Joaquin Niemann
Matt Kuchar
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Corey Conners
Cameron Smith
Cameron Champ
Max Homa
Charles Howell III
Ryan Moore
Alex Noren
Branden Grace
Lanto Griffin
Scottie Scheffler
Brendon Todd
Carlos Ortiz
J.T. Poston
Keegan Bradley
Adam Hadwin
Matthew Wolff
Scott Piercy
Francesco Molinari
Nick Taylor
Jason Kokrak
Erik Van Rooyen
Chez Reavie
Patrick Rodgers
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Russell Knox
Ryan Palmer
Brian Harman
Danny Willett
Andrew Putnam
Jim Furyk
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Vaughn Taylor
Nick Watney
Bud Cauley
Wyndham Clark
Cameron Tringale
Luke List
Rory Sabbatini
Aaron Wise
Matt Every
Sebastián Muñoz
Jhonattan Vegas
Pat Perez
Joel Dahmen
Emiliano Grillo
Nate Lashley
Charley Hoffman
Dylan Frittelli
Aaron Baddeley
Adam Long
Denny Mccarthy
Martin Laird
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Russell Henley
Scott Brown
Scott Stallings
Jimmy Walker
Talor Gooch
Sepp Straka
James Hahn
Kevin Chappell
Andrew Landry
Danny Lee
Troy Merritt
Si Woo Kim
C.T. Pan
Harold Varner III
Jason Dufner
Michael Thompson
Kevin Tway
Sam Ryder
Sam Burns
Steve Stricker
Peter Malnati
Kyle Stanley
Adam Schenk
Brian Gay
Jim Herman
Brian Stuard
Chris Stroud
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Bronson Burgoon
Ryan Armour
J.J. Spaun
Kyongjun Moon
Martin Trainer
Roger Sloan
Tyler Duncan
Joseph Bramlett

Andy Swales,

