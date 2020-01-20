To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Farmers Insurance Open 2020: Your course and current form guides

Torrey Pines golf course
Torrey Pines has been a regular venue on the PGA Tour since 1968
Check out course and current form stats for this week's Farmers Insurance Open on the southern California coast. Tables compiled by Andy Swales...

"Although Schauffele has missed the cut at Torrey three times, from four starts, there should be no reason why his game cannot prosper over this famous layout. The 26-year-old, who was born in San Diego, has a good record on tough courses which include a tie-for-third in last year's US Open at Pebble Beach."

The cliff tops of San Diego welcomes the PGA Tour for this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

Laid out along the rugged south California coast, the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Club has been hosting top tier tournaments since 1968.

Opened 63 years ago, Torrey Pines is a public venue with two excellent courses - North and South - and is located around 30 miles from the Mexican border.

As is tradition, the tournament will be staged over these two courses, having both undergone big changes since the turn of the Millennium.

The South Course was given a face lift by Rees Jones in 2001, while Tom Weiskopf made a number of modifications to the North 15 years later.

Changes made to the North include the following:The two nines have been reversed, so that the most scenic holes occur during the second half of the round.

The number of bunkers were reduced from 60 to 42, and repositioned to make them more strategic.

Greens were enlarged by approximately 20-30% per-cent, and are now around 6,400 square feet, while the original Poa Annua greens have been switched to Bentgrass.

As usual, the pros will play one round at each course on Thursday and Friday, with those making the cut contesting the final 36 holes over the tougher South Course at the weekend.

The two courses are laid out on a cliff top close to the Pacific Ocean, meaning weather conditions are usually a key factor in the tournament.

Major Venue

As for the South, further modifications have been made ahead of hosting the 2021 US Open.

This includes the relocation of greens closer to hazards, such as canyons, and the re-contouring of every putting surface to provide multiple pin placements.

The undulating greens, which were converted to Bentgrass during the 2001 re-design, have now returned to being Poa Annua. They are also smaller than their counterparts on the North.

The average round score over the South Course is approximately two strokes higher than the North. Water is not an issue at either venue.

Big Guns Teeing-Up

There is certainly no shortage of big names taking part, including five of the world's current top 10.

These are Rory McIlroy (2), Jon Rahm (3), Tiger Woods (6), Justin Rose (8) and Xander Schauffele (9).

McIlroy tied-fifth on his Torrey debut 12 months ago, while Rahm, Woods and Rose are all former champions.

Woods has won this tournament seven times, and sits alongside his US Open victory of 2008 when America's national championship was staged over the South Course.

Although Schauffele has missed the cut at Torrey three times, from four starts, there should be no reason why his game cannot prosper over this famous layout.

The 26-year-old, who was born in San Diego, has a good record on tough courses which include a tie-for-third in last year's US Open at Pebble Beach - some 380 miles north along the California coast.

Course Form

And if course form is going to be a vital statistic this week, then Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker and Charles Howell may be worth looking into.

Finau has started the year well and his tee-to-green stats remain exceptionally good, as do those of Marc Leishman who is a two-time runner-up at Torrey Pines.

One other particular category which should be significant this week is Scrambling, as the players battle with the elements at this breezy, exposed location.

McIlroy's stats are looking strong in this particular department, and so are those of Bud Cauley who may be worth an each-way punt following his tie-for-fourth in the California desert at the weekend.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47 W46
Rory McIlroy 4
Jon Rahm 10 2 1
Tiger Woods 4
Xander Schauffele 2 10
Justin Rose 2 5 20
Patrick Reed MC 2 3 28
Gary Woodland 7 7 20
Tony Finau 14 5 10 MC
Francesco Molinari MC 40
Hideki Matsuyama 12 8
Rickie Fowler 10 5 9
Marc Leishman 28 10
Cameron Smith 1 10 27
Sung Jae Im 10 21
Billy Horschel MC MC 8
Jason Day MC
Jordan Spieth 16
Byeong Hun An MC
Brandt Snedeker 12
Keegan Bradley 12 MC
Bubba Watson 18
Collin Morikawa 21 7 5
Joaquin Niemann 57 5 MC
Charles Howell MC 12 MC 20
Jason Kokrak MC
Scottie Scheffler 3 5 18
CT Pan MC 11
Ryan Palmer 4 17
Lucas Glover MC
Cameron Champ 21 14 27 8 33
Phil Mickelson MC
Rory Sabbatini 48 21 53 33
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 63
Sung Kang MC 25
Danny Lee MC 26
Lanto Griffin 7 13 MC 76
Joel Dahmen 12 MC 6
Matt Jones 38 1 72 33
Keith Mitchell MC 32 14 MC
Matthew Wolff 61 11
JB Holmes 30
Sebastian Munoz 21 MC 17 3 MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 31 35 11
Emiliano Grillo 21 41
Russell Knox 37 32 20 33
Kyle Stanley MC MC 30 MC
Max Homa 48 25 5
Pat Perez 45 8
Kevin Streelman MC MC MC
Harold Varner MC 58
Kevin Tway MC
Xin Jun Zhang MC MC MC 48
Troy Merritt 68 MC 30
Harry Higgs MC 57 35 33
Carlos Ortiz 48 53 2
Denny McCarthy 48 8 48
Luke List MC MC 53 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 55 MC
Doc Redman 29 MC 23 MC
Robby Shelton MC MC MC 6
Brendan Steele 43 2 MC 41
Wyndham Clark MC MC
Charley Hoffman 61 MC MC
Zack Sucher MC MC
Kristoffer Ventura MC MC MC MC
Chesson Hadley 29 MC 50
Bud Cauley 4 MC
Harris English 48 MC 5
Bronson Burgoon 43 MC 33
Nick Watney 29 14 MC
Beau Hossler MC MC 41
Satoshi Kodaira 66 8 74 80
Michael Thompson MC 38 68
Stewart Cink MC 22 43
Henrik Norlander 68 9 5 41
Sepp Straka 4 53 MC MC
Brice Garnett MC MC MC 11
Scott Harrington MC 57 43 72
Tom Hoge 6 12 MC MC
Talor Gooch 17 63 23 55
Cameron Tringale 43 5 20 66
Sam Burns 6 MC
Zac Blair 55 63 MC 14
Kramer Hickok MC 45 53 MC
Adam Schenk 14 MC MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC 45
Fabian Gomez 55 MC 23 MC
Robert Streb MC MC MC 14
Chris Stroud MC MC 18
Roger Sloan MC MC MC
Richy Werenski MC
Peter Malnati MC 12 MC 58
Aaron Baddeley MC MC 26
Sam Ryder 29 28 MC 66
Cameron Davis 29 9 3 66 MC
Jason Dufner 55 MC MC
Scott Stallings 55 35 48
Bo Hoag Wd 9 75 20
Matthew NeSmith 17 32 14 48
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC 65 MC
Chase Seiffert 21 38 23 41
Peter Uihlein 72
Austin Cook MC 61 MC
Jim Herman MC 27 35 80
Ted Potter 37 7 MC
Wes Roach 64 61 66
Matt Every 74 Wd
Cameron Percy MC MC MC MC
JJ Spaun MC MC MC 80
DJ Trahan 68 28 8
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 21 MC 5 MC
Nelson Ledesma MC MC MC MC
Hank Lebioda 17 MC 30 MC
Josh Teater 68 MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC 68 58
Ryan Brehm 55 MC 50 72
Scott Brown MC MC 14 76
Shawn Stefani 68 79
Martin Laird MC MC MC
Rhein Gibson MC 57 49 MC MC 43 MC
Mark Anderson 21 43 MC
Martin Trainer MC MC 34 MC
Patrick Rodgers 64 38 MC 58
Michael Gellerman MC 38 MC
Tyler McCumber 64 MC 53 Wd
Trey Mullinax 58
Anirban Lahiri 73 MC 50
Maverick McNealy 37 53 26
KJ Choi 21 MC
Doug Ghim MC MC 65
Sebastian Cappelen 6 MC 66
Dominic Bozzelli MC MC
Tim Wilkinson 21 32 30
Seamus Power MC
Chris Baker MC MC MC 26
Grayson Murray 10
Michael Gligic 21 MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC 35
Joseph Bramlett MC 45 MC
Roberto Castro MC
Brandon Hagy 48 MC 35
Rafael Campos MC MC MC 66
Vince Covello MC MC MC
Rob Oppenheim MC 21 53 MC
Vincent Whaley 29 MC 65
Ben Taylor MC MC MC MC
Jamie Lovemark MC MC
Hunter Mahan MC
Steve Stricker MC
John Huh 48
Ben Martin 29 45 MC 20
Brandon Wu MC 55
Justin Suh 39 7
John Senden MC MC MC
Isaiah Salinda MC
Seung-Yul Noh MC
Alex Beach MC
Graham DeLaet MC 58
Kevin Stadler MC MC
Michael Block
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Rory McIlroy 5
Jon Rahm 5 29 1
Tiger Woods 20 23 MC Wd MC* 1 44
Xander Schauffele 25 MC MC MC
Justin Rose 1 8 4 MC MC 33 25 22
Patrick Reed 13 23 Wd 39
Gary Woodland 9 12 20 18 45 10 27 MC* 58
Tony Finau 13 6 4 18 24
Francesco Molinari 45 14 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 3 12 33 MC MC 16
Rickie Fowler 66 MC MC MC 61 MC 6 13 20 5
Marc Leishman 43 8 20 MC 27 2 MC 52 9 2
Cameron Smith 9 20 33 MC MC
Sung Jae Im 52
Billy Horschel 8 54 64 8 MC 23 39 MC MC
Jason Day 5 1 MC MC 1 2 9 MC
Jordan Spieth 35 MC 19 MC
Byeong Hun An 49
Brandt Snedeker 62 45 9 1 19 MC 2 1 9 2
Keegan Bradley 35 5 4 MC 41 16 MC 22 25
Bubba Watson 23 13 1 MC
Collin Morikawa
Joaquin Niemann 72
Charles Howell 20 6 2 16 5 37 9 43 14 9
Jason Kokrak 20 MC 25 Wd MC
Scottie Scheffler
CT Pan 66 35 2
Ryan Palmer 13 2 MC
Lucas Glover 67 33 MC 24 MC 39 51 9
Cameron Champ MC
Phil Mickelson 45 14 MC MC Wd 51 MC 2 19
Rory Sabbatini 70 20 14 MC 23 44
Lucas Bjerregaard
Sung Kang 20 69 MC MC MC 51
Danny Lee MC 58 MC 58 32 MC MC
Lanto Griffin 12
Joel Dahmen 9 MC
Matt Jones 13 MC 31 43 MC 51 54
Keith Mitchell MC 63
Matthew Wolff
JB Holmes MC 4 33 6 2 23 MC MC 63 27
Sebastian Munoz 72 54
Dylan Frittelli MC
Emiliano Grillo 52 12 33 MC
Russell Knox 43 29 MC 10 MC
Kyle Stanley MC 51 14 25 67 MC MC 2 51
Max Homa MC MC MC
Pat Perez MC 4 MC 74 2 21 22 20 MC
Kevin Streelman MC 29 67 3 MC MC MC
Harold Varner MC MC MC 31
Kevin Tway 43 35 41 37
Xin Jun Zhang MC
Troy Merritt MC MC MC MC MC 15
Harry Higgs
Carlos Ortiz MC 49 11
Denny McCarthy MC MC
Luke List 40 12 MC MC 68
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 28 18 11 59 MC 60 3
Doc Redman
Robby Shelton
Brendan Steele MC 29 20 49 45 28 27 MC 17
Wyndham Clark 35
Charley Hoffman MC 35 54 43 MC 7 34 52 MC MC
Zack Sucher MC 73
Kristoffer Ventura
Chesson Hadley MC 23 58 MC
Bud Cauley 13 58 MC 25 MC 13
Harris English MC 8 14 31 2 73 43
Bronson Burgoon MC MC 62
Nick Watney 72 58 MC MC 7 59 4 60 6 9
Beau Hossler 57 35 49
Satoshi Kodaira MC
Michael Thompson 13 MC 14 63 11 78 MC 65
Stewart Cink MC MC 20 MC MC 28 MC 13 51
Henrik Norlander MC 43 MC
Sepp Straka 13
Brice Garnett MC 35 MC MC MC*
Scott Harrington
Tom Hoge MC 12 MC MC
Talor Gooch 3 51
Cameron Tringale MC 58 73 MC 69 66 27 4 73 MC
Sam Burns 40 MC
Zac Blair MC 41 MC 11
Kramer Hickok MC
Adam Schenk 57 MC
Jimmy Walker MC 63 MC 4 7 MC 4 8 29 MC
Fabian Gomez MC MC MC MC MC 65
Robert Streb 29 66 9 18 19 MC
Chris Stroud 52
Roger Sloan MC 64
Richy Werenski MC MC 20
Peter Malnati MC MC MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC 8 MC MC* 6 27 MC MC
Sam Ryder 43 MC
Cameron Davis 57 58
Jason Dufner 71
Scott Stallings 43 MC MC 25 2 1 MC MC
Bo Hoag
Matthew NeSmith
Mackenzie Hughes 29 MC 54
Chase Seiffert
Peter Uihlein MC MC
Austin Cook
Jim Herman MC MC 49 32 47 51 MC
Ted Potter 73 MC
Wes Roach MC MC MC
Matt Every MC MC 69 60 MC 15
Cameron Percy 71 MC 53 MC MC
JJ Spaun MC 23 9
DJ Trahan MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC
Nelson Ledesma
Hank Lebioda 29
Josh Teater MC MC 2 66 63 54
Patton Kizzire MC 8
Ryan Brehm 41
Scott Brown 9 41 49 MC MC MC
Shawn Stefani 62 MC MC MC MC
Martin Laird 43 MC MC* 8 7 37 60 MC 27
Rhein Gibson MC
Mark Anderson 49 MC MC 64
Martin Trainer
Patrick Rodgers MC MC 4 MC
Michael Gellerman
Tyler McCumber
Trey Mullinax 25 MC 49
Anirban Lahiri 54 MC
Maverick McNealy 29
KJ Choi MC MC 2 53 2 9 29 15
Doug Ghim 20
Sebastian Cappelen
Dominic Bozzelli MC MC
Tim Wilkinson 41 MC MC
Seamus Power MC MC MC
Chris Baker
Grayson Murray 62 75 MC
Michael Gligic
Bill Haas 57 54 MC 19 43 9 4 9 37
Joseph Bramlett MC
Roberto Castro MC 28 MC 44 33
Brandon Hagy 66 MC 43
Rafael Campos
Vince Covello
Rob Oppenheim MC 31
Vincent Whaley
Ben Taylor
Jamie Lovemark MC MC 31 28 MC 58
Hunter Mahan MC 69 67 43 47 15 6 6 27
Steve Stricker
John Huh 25 45 MC* 8 45 MC 60 6
Ben Martin MC MC 25
Brandon Wu
Justin Suh
John Senden 57 64 69 49 27 MC
Isaiah Salinda
Seung-Yul Noh MC MC MC 10 27 27
Alex Beach
Graham DeLaet 54 69 2 9 MC MC
Kevin Stadler MC MC MC
Michael Block MC MC MC*

Andy Swales,

