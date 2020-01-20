Farmers Insurance Open 2020: Your course and current form guides

The cliff tops of San Diego welcomes the PGA Tour for this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

Laid out along the rugged south California coast, the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Club has been hosting top tier tournaments since 1968.

Opened 63 years ago, Torrey Pines is a public venue with two excellent courses - North and South - and is located around 30 miles from the Mexican border.

As is tradition, the tournament will be staged over these two courses, having both undergone big changes since the turn of the Millennium.

The South Course was given a face lift by Rees Jones in 2001, while Tom Weiskopf made a number of modifications to the North 15 years later.

Changes made to the North include the following:The two nines have been reversed, so that the most scenic holes occur during the second half of the round.

The number of bunkers were reduced from 60 to 42, and repositioned to make them more strategic.

Greens were enlarged by approximately 20-30% per-cent, and are now around 6,400 square feet, while the original Poa Annua greens have been switched to Bentgrass.

As usual, the pros will play one round at each course on Thursday and Friday, with those making the cut contesting the final 36 holes over the tougher South Course at the weekend.

The two courses are laid out on a cliff top close to the Pacific Ocean, meaning weather conditions are usually a key factor in the tournament.

Major Venue

As for the South, further modifications have been made ahead of hosting the 2021 US Open.

This includes the relocation of greens closer to hazards, such as canyons, and the re-contouring of every putting surface to provide multiple pin placements.

The undulating greens, which were converted to Bentgrass during the 2001 re-design, have now returned to being Poa Annua. They are also smaller than their counterparts on the North.

The average round score over the South Course is approximately two strokes higher than the North. Water is not an issue at either venue.

Big Guns Teeing-Up

There is certainly no shortage of big names taking part, including five of the world's current top 10.

These are Rory McIlroy (2), Jon Rahm (3), Tiger Woods (6), Justin Rose (8) and Xander Schauffele (9).

McIlroy tied-fifth on his Torrey debut 12 months ago, while Rahm, Woods and Rose are all former champions.

Check out latest betting ahead of this week's Farmers Insurance Open

Woods has won this tournament seven times, and sits alongside his US Open victory of 2008 when America's national championship was staged over the South Course.

Although Schauffele has missed the cut at Torrey three times, from four starts, there should be no reason why his game cannot prosper over this famous layout.

The 26-year-old, who was born in San Diego, has a good record on tough courses which include a tie-for-third in last year's US Open at Pebble Beach - some 380 miles north along the California coast.

Course Form

And if course form is going to be a vital statistic this week, then Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker and Charles Howell may be worth looking into.

Finau has started the year well and his tee-to-green stats remain exceptionally good, as do those of Marc Leishman who is a two-time runner-up at Torrey Pines.

One other particular category which should be significant this week is Scrambling, as the players battle with the elements at this breezy, exposed location.

McIlroy's stats are looking strong in this particular department, and so are those of Bud Cauley who may be worth an each-way punt following his tie-for-fourth in the California desert at the weekend.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves