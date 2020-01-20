Farmers Insurance Open 2020: Your course and current form guides
Check out course and current form stats for this week's Farmers Insurance Open on the southern California coast. Tables compiled by Andy Swales...
"Although Schauffele has missed the cut at Torrey three times, from four starts, there should be no reason why his game cannot prosper over this famous layout. The 26-year-old, who was born in San Diego, has a good record on tough courses which include a tie-for-third in last year's US Open at Pebble Beach."
The cliff tops of San Diego welcomes the PGA Tour for this week's Farmers Insurance Open.
Laid out along the rugged south California coast, the iconic Torrey Pines Golf Club has been hosting top tier tournaments since 1968.
Opened 63 years ago, Torrey Pines is a public venue with two excellent courses - North and South - and is located around 30 miles from the Mexican border.
As is tradition, the tournament will be staged over these two courses, having both undergone big changes since the turn of the Millennium.
The South Course was given a face lift by Rees Jones in 2001, while Tom Weiskopf made a number of modifications to the North 15 years later.
Changes made to the North include the following:The two nines have been reversed, so that the most scenic holes occur during the second half of the round.
The number of bunkers were reduced from 60 to 42, and repositioned to make them more strategic.
Greens were enlarged by approximately 20-30% per-cent, and are now around 6,400 square feet, while the original Poa Annua greens have been switched to Bentgrass.
As usual, the pros will play one round at each course on Thursday and Friday, with those making the cut contesting the final 36 holes over the tougher South Course at the weekend.
The two courses are laid out on a cliff top close to the Pacific Ocean, meaning weather conditions are usually a key factor in the tournament.
Major Venue
As for the South, further modifications have been made ahead of hosting the 2021 US Open.
This includes the relocation of greens closer to hazards, such as canyons, and the re-contouring of every putting surface to provide multiple pin placements.
The undulating greens, which were converted to Bentgrass during the 2001 re-design, have now returned to being Poa Annua. They are also smaller than their counterparts on the North.
The average round score over the South Course is approximately two strokes higher than the North. Water is not an issue at either venue.
Big Guns Teeing-Up
There is certainly no shortage of big names taking part, including five of the world's current top 10.
These are Rory McIlroy (2), Jon Rahm (3), Tiger Woods (6), Justin Rose (8) and Xander Schauffele (9).
McIlroy tied-fifth on his Torrey debut 12 months ago, while Rahm, Woods and Rose are all former champions.
Woods has won this tournament seven times, and sits alongside his US Open victory of 2008 when America's national championship was staged over the South Course.
Although Schauffele has missed the cut at Torrey three times, from four starts, there should be no reason why his game cannot prosper over this famous layout.
The 26-year-old, who was born in San Diego, has a good record on tough courses which include a tie-for-third in last year's US Open at Pebble Beach - some 380 miles north along the California coast.
Course Form
And if course form is going to be a vital statistic this week, then Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker and Charles Howell may be worth looking into.
Finau has started the year well and his tee-to-green stats remain exceptionally good, as do those of Marc Leishman who is a two-time runner-up at Torrey Pines.
One other particular category which should be significant this week is Scrambling, as the players battle with the elements at this breezy, exposed location.
McIlroy's stats are looking strong in this particular department, and so are those of Bud Cauley who may be worth an each-way punt following his tie-for-fourth in the California desert at the weekend.
Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|W49
|W48
|W47
|W46
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Jon Rahm
|10
|2
|1
|Tiger Woods
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|2
|10
|Justin Rose
|2
|5
|20
|Patrick Reed
|MC
|2
|3
|28
|Gary Woodland
|7
|7
|20
|Tony Finau
|14
|5
|10
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|40
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12
|8
|Rickie Fowler
|10
|5
|9
|Marc Leishman
|28
|10
|Cameron Smith
|1
|10
|27
|Sung Jae Im
|10
|21
|Billy Horschel
|MC
|MC
|8
|Jason Day
|MC
|Jordan Spieth
|16
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|12
|Keegan Bradley
|12
|MC
|Bubba Watson
|18
|Collin Morikawa
|21
|7
|5
|Joaquin Niemann
|57
|5
|MC
|Charles Howell
|MC
|12
|MC
|20
|Jason Kokrak
|MC
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|5
|18
|CT Pan
|MC
|11
|Ryan Palmer
|4
|17
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|21
|14
|27
|8
|33
|Phil Mickelson
|MC
|Rory Sabbatini
|48
|21
|53
|33
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|63
|Sung Kang
|MC
|25
|Danny Lee
|MC
|26
|Lanto Griffin
|7
|13
|MC
|76
|Joel Dahmen
|12
|MC
|6
|Matt Jones
|38
|1
|72
|33
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|32
|14
|MC
|Matthew Wolff
|61
|11
|JB Holmes
|30
|Sebastian Munoz
|21
|MC
|17
|3
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|31
|35
|11
|Emiliano Grillo
|21
|41
|Russell Knox
|37
|32
|20
|33
|Kyle Stanley
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|Max Homa
|48
|25
|5
|Pat Perez
|45
|8
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Harold Varner
|MC
|58
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|Xin Jun Zhang
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|Troy Merritt
|68
|MC
|30
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|57
|35
|33
|Carlos Ortiz
|48
|53
|2
|Denny McCarthy
|48
|8
|48
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|55
|MC
|Doc Redman
|29
|MC
|23
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|Brendan Steele
|43
|2
|MC
|41
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|61
|MC
|MC
|Zack Sucher
|MC
|MC
|Kristoffer Ventura
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|29
|MC
|50
|Bud Cauley
|4
|MC
|Harris English
|48
|MC
|5
|Bronson Burgoon
|43
|MC
|33
|Nick Watney
|29
|14
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|MC
|41
|Satoshi Kodaira
|66
|8
|74
|80
|Michael Thompson
|MC
|38
|68
|Stewart Cink
|MC
|22
|43
|Henrik Norlander
|68
|9
|5
|41
|Sepp Straka
|4
|53
|MC
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|Scott Harrington
|MC
|57
|43
|72
|Tom Hoge
|6
|12
|MC
|MC
|Talor Gooch
|17
|63
|23
|55
|Cameron Tringale
|43
|5
|20
|66
|Sam Burns
|6
|MC
|Zac Blair
|55
|63
|MC
|14
|Kramer Hickok
|MC
|45
|53
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|45
|Fabian Gomez
|55
|MC
|23
|MC
|Robert Streb
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|Chris Stroud
|MC
|MC
|18
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richy Werenski
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|12
|MC
|58
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|26
|Sam Ryder
|29
|28
|MC
|66
|Cameron Davis
|29
|9
|3
|66
|MC
|Jason Dufner
|55
|MC
|MC
|Scott Stallings
|55
|35
|48
|Bo Hoag
|Wd
|9
|75
|20
|Matthew NeSmith
|17
|32
|14
|48
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|Chase Seiffert
|21
|38
|23
|41
|Peter Uihlein
|72
|Austin Cook
|MC
|61
|MC
|Jim Herman
|MC
|27
|35
|80
|Ted Potter
|37
|7
|MC
|Wes Roach
|64
|61
|66
|Matt Every
|74
|Wd
|Cameron Percy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|80
|DJ Trahan
|68
|28
|8
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|21
|MC
|5
|MC
|Nelson Ledesma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hank Lebioda
|17
|MC
|30
|MC
|Josh Teater
|68
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|68
|58
|Ryan Brehm
|55
|MC
|50
|72
|Scott Brown
|MC
|MC
|14
|76
|Shawn Stefani
|68
|79
|Martin Laird
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rhein Gibson
|MC
|57
|49
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Mark Anderson
|21
|43
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|64
|38
|MC
|58
|Michael Gellerman
|MC
|38
|MC
|Tyler McCumber
|64
|MC
|53
|Wd
|Trey Mullinax
|58
|Anirban Lahiri
|73
|MC
|50
|Maverick McNealy
|37
|53
|26
|KJ Choi
|21
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|MC
|65
|Sebastian Cappelen
|6
|MC
|66
|Dominic Bozzelli
|MC
|MC
|Tim Wilkinson
|21
|32
|30
|Seamus Power
|MC
|Chris Baker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|Grayson Murray
|10
|Michael Gligic
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|MC
|35
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|45
|MC
|Roberto Castro
|MC
|Brandon Hagy
|48
|MC
|35
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|Vince Covello
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rob Oppenheim
|MC
|21
|53
|MC
|Vincent Whaley
|29
|MC
|65
|Ben Taylor
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jamie Lovemark
|MC
|MC
|Hunter Mahan
|MC
|Steve Stricker
|MC
|John Huh
|48
|Ben Martin
|29
|45
|MC
|20
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|55
|Justin Suh
|39
|7
|John Senden
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|MC
|Seung-Yul Noh
|MC
|Alex Beach
|MC
|Graham DeLaet
|MC
|58
|Kevin Stadler
|MC
|MC
|Michael Block
|Player
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|`13
|`12
|`11
|`10
|Rory McIlroy
|5
|Jon Rahm
|5
|29
|1
|Tiger Woods
|20
|23
|MC
|Wd
|MC*
|1
|44
|Xander Schauffele
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Rose
|1
|8
|4
|MC
|MC
|33
|25
|22
|Patrick Reed
|13
|23
|Wd
|39
|Gary Woodland
|9
|12
|20
|18
|45
|10
|27
|MC*
|58
|Tony Finau
|13
|6
|4
|18
|24
|Francesco Molinari
|45
|14
|MC
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3
|12
|33
|MC
|MC
|16
|Rickie Fowler
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|6
|13
|20
|5
|Marc Leishman
|43
|8
|20
|MC
|27
|2
|MC
|52
|9
|2
|Cameron Smith
|9
|20
|33
|MC
|MC
|Sung Jae Im
|52
|Billy Horschel
|8
|54
|64
|8
|MC
|23
|39
|MC
|MC
|Jason Day
|5
|1
|MC
|MC
|1
|2
|9
|MC
|Jordan Spieth
|35
|MC
|19
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|49
|Brandt Snedeker
|62
|45
|9
|1
|19
|MC
|2
|1
|9
|2
|Keegan Bradley
|35
|5
|4
|MC
|41
|16
|MC
|22
|25
|Bubba Watson
|23
|13
|1
|MC
|Collin Morikawa
|Joaquin Niemann
|72
|Charles Howell
|20
|6
|2
|16
|5
|37
|9
|43
|14
|9
|Jason Kokrak
|20
|MC
|25
|Wd
|MC
|Scottie Scheffler
|CT Pan
|66
|35
|2
|Ryan Palmer
|13
|2
|MC
|Lucas Glover
|67
|33
|MC
|24
|MC
|39
|51
|9
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|Phil Mickelson
|45
|14
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|51
|MC
|2
|19
|Rory Sabbatini
|70
|20
|14
|MC
|23
|44
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Sung Kang
|20
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|Danny Lee
|MC
|58
|MC
|58
|32
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|12
|Joel Dahmen
|9
|MC
|Matt Jones
|13
|MC
|31
|43
|MC
|51
|54
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|63
|Matthew Wolff
|JB Holmes
|MC
|4
|33
|6
|2
|23
|MC
|MC
|63
|27
|Sebastian Munoz
|72
|54
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|52
|12
|33
|MC
|Russell Knox
|43
|29
|MC
|10
|MC
|Kyle Stanley
|MC
|51
|14
|25
|67
|MC
|MC
|2
|51
|Max Homa
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pat Perez
|MC
|4
|MC
|74
|2
|21
|22
|20
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|29
|67
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Harold Varner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Kevin Tway
|43
|35
|41
|37
|Xin Jun Zhang
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|Harry Higgs
|Carlos Ortiz
|MC
|49
|11
|Denny McCarthy
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|40
|12
|MC
|MC
|68
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|MC
|28
|18
|11
|59
|MC
|60
|3
|Doc Redman
|Robby Shelton
|Brendan Steele
|MC
|29
|20
|49
|45
|28
|27
|MC
|17
|Wyndham Clark
|35
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|35
|54
|43
|MC
|7
|34
|52
|MC
|MC
|Zack Sucher
|MC
|73
|Kristoffer Ventura
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|23
|58
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|13
|58
|MC
|25
|MC
|13
|Harris English
|MC
|8
|14
|31
|2
|73
|43
|Bronson Burgoon
|MC
|MC
|62
|Nick Watney
|72
|58
|MC
|MC
|7
|59
|4
|60
|6
|9
|Beau Hossler
|57
|35
|49
|Satoshi Kodaira
|MC
|Michael Thompson
|13
|MC
|14
|63
|11
|78
|MC
|65
|Stewart Cink
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|13
|51
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|43
|MC
|Sepp Straka
|13
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|Scott Harrington
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|Talor Gooch
|3
|51
|Cameron Tringale
|MC
|58
|73
|MC
|69
|66
|27
|4
|73
|MC
|Sam Burns
|40
|MC
|Zac Blair
|MC
|41
|MC
|11
|Kramer Hickok
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|57
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|MC
|63
|MC
|4
|7
|MC
|4
|8
|29
|MC
|Fabian Gomez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|Robert Streb
|29
|66
|9
|18
|19
|MC
|Chris Stroud
|52
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|64
|Richy Werenski
|MC
|MC
|20
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC*
|6
|27
|MC
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|43
|MC
|Cameron Davis
|57
|58
|Jason Dufner
|71
|Scott Stallings
|43
|MC
|MC
|25
|2
|1
|MC
|MC
|Bo Hoag
|Matthew NeSmith
|Mackenzie Hughes
|29
|MC
|54
|Chase Seiffert
|Peter Uihlein
|MC
|MC
|Austin Cook
|Jim Herman
|MC
|MC
|49
|32
|47
|51
|MC
|Ted Potter
|73
|MC
|Wes Roach
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt Every
|MC
|MC
|69
|60
|MC
|15
|Cameron Percy
|71
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|23
|9
|DJ Trahan
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|Nelson Ledesma
|Hank Lebioda
|29
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|2
|66
|63
|54
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|8
|Ryan Brehm
|41
|Scott Brown
|9
|41
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Shawn Stefani
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Laird
|43
|MC
|MC*
|8
|7
|37
|60
|MC
|27
|Rhein Gibson
|MC
|Mark Anderson
|49
|MC
|MC
|64
|Martin Trainer
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Michael Gellerman
|Tyler McCumber
|Trey Mullinax
|25
|MC
|49
|Anirban Lahiri
|54
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|29
|KJ Choi
|MC
|MC
|2
|53
|2
|9
|29
|15
|Doug Ghim
|20
|Sebastian Cappelen
|Dominic Bozzelli
|MC
|MC
|Tim Wilkinson
|41
|MC
|MC
|Seamus Power
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chris Baker
|Grayson Murray
|62
|75
|MC
|Michael Gligic
|Bill Haas
|57
|54
|MC
|19
|43
|9
|4
|9
|37
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|Roberto Castro
|MC
|28
|MC
|44
|33
|Brandon Hagy
|66
|MC
|43
|Rafael Campos
|Vince Covello
|Rob Oppenheim
|MC
|31
|Vincent Whaley
|Ben Taylor
|Jamie Lovemark
|MC
|MC
|31
|28
|MC
|58
|Hunter Mahan
|MC
|69
|67
|43
|47
|15
|6
|6
|27
|Steve Stricker
|John Huh
|25
|45
|MC*
|8
|45
|MC
|60
|6
|Ben Martin
|MC
|MC
|25
|Brandon Wu
|Justin Suh
|John Senden
|57
|64
|69
|49
|27
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|Seung-Yul Noh
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|27
|27
|Alex Beach
|Graham DeLaet
|54
|69
|2
|9
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Stadler
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Michael Block
|MC
|MC
|MC*