Euram Bank Open 2020: Your form guide for this week's European Tour event

Euram Bank Open 2020 at Adamstal Golf Club
John Catlin: The American should be among the favourites this week.
We're off to the Alps for this week's dual-sanctioned event in Austria and Andy Swales is back to provide his stats guide...

"Last week's event was certainly difficult to predict and it hardly gets any easier this time around when you examine the list of entries for Adamstal. At least, approximately half of this week's starting line-up will have played the course before."

The European Tour remains in Austria, travelling to the small Alpine town of Ramsau for this week's Euram Bank Open.

Whatever the tournament may lack in terms of prize money and quality of field, it certainly makes up with regards to the venue's stunning location.

Opened in 2007, Adamstal Golf Club was built at the foot of the Unterberg mountain, some 50 miles south-west of Vienna city centre.

Laid out more than 1,000 feet above sea level, Adamstal is a typical Alpine venue with undulating fairways that meander through one of the country's most densely wooded regions.

This will be the third staging of the Euram Bank Open, although the first to be co-sanctioned by both the European and Challenge Tours.

For both previous instalments, in 2018 and 2019, the tournament was only part of the Challenge Tour schedule.

However, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly-affected this season's European Tour calendar, the tournament has now become a dual-ranking event.

At barely 6,500 yards in length, Adamstal is one of the shortest layouts on the Challenge Tour rota although, to counter this, the venue's many severely sloping fairways do offer some form of protection.

Early days

For the majority of those teeing-up, last week's Austrian Open remains their only form of competitive action during the past four months.

Last week's event was certainly difficult to predict and it hardly gets any easier this time around when you examine the list of entries for Adamstal.

At least, approximately half of this week's starting line-up will have played the course before.

Among those taking part are young Korean Joo Hyung Kim, American John Catlin, as well as Allen John of Germany.

Joo Hyung Kim only celebrated his 18th birthday last month, but he has already tasted victory on the Asian Tour.

The son of a journeyman Tour pro, Kim is currently ranked a career-high 92 in the world, breaking into the top-100 with a victory in his homeland on Sunday.

He's won five times as a professional and last November secured his most impressive title to date when he triumphed at the Panasonic Open in India.

Catlin is another player who has performed well in Asia during recent years.

The 29-year-old tied-for-eighth at Diamond Country Club on Sunday and is a four-time winner on the Asian Tour.

Older than both Kim and Catlin, but still relatively new to professional golf, is 32-year-old Allen John who is certainly good enough to prosper at this level.

Clinically deaf, John tied-for-second at the Porsche European Open in 2018, but was unable to accept €170k prize money because of his amateur status.

Luiten favourite

Joost Luiten is once again the biggest name in the field and, at 9/2, he heads the betting on the Betfair Sportsbook. The Dutchman began last week's Austrian Open in good form, but struggled over the weekend and ended up in a tie-for-18th.

However, he will still attract plenty of money ahead of Thursday's opening round.

But when you consider that last week's top two finishers were ranked 1,258 (Marc Warren) and 662 (Marcel Schneider) going into the Austrian Open, it remains a tough call to make.

At least there's the prospect of winning a big cheque, should anyone choose correctly before the first round tees-off.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6
Joost Luiten 18 21 10
Joo Hyung Kim 1 2 MC 4
Adri Arnaus 62 MC MC
Francesco Laporta 55 MC
Sami Valimaki MC 38 1 7
Scott Vincent 25 26 MC
Garrick Higgo 1 MC 2
Sebastian Heisele MC 38 MC
John Catlin 8 MC MC MC
Joel Sjoholm 44 62 MC
Anton Karlsson 55 12 MC 1
Robin Sciot-Siegrist MC MC 67 3
Rhys Enoch MC 19 11 37
Lorenzo Gagli 25 12 10
Ewen Ferguson MC MC MC
Nick Flanagan 3 12
Jacques Kruyswijk 14 42 14
Marc Warren 1
Oscar Lengden 8 5 11 MC
Todd Clements 44 MC 19
Ross McGowan MC MC MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 44 53 54 MC Wd
Daan Huizing 25 11 37
Richard Mansell MC MC MC
Philip Eriksson 8 35 MC MC
Emilio Cuartero Blanco MC 42 MC
Lorenzo Scalise 72 19 42
MikaelLindberg 2
Niklas Norgaard Moller 34 MC
Jake Roos 39 25 MC
Rikard Karlberg 34 MC 36 22
Bernd Ritthammer 18 MC 27
Damien Perrier MC MC 4
Steven Tiley MC MC
Frederic LaCroix MC 42 MC
Matthew Baldwin 31 42 27
Mathieu Fenasse MC MC 27
Trevor Fisher 25 MC
Allen John 8 7
Hurly Long 34 MC MC
Santiago Tarrio 55 4 52
Kim Koivu MC
Ondrej Lieser 44
Gavin Moynihan 55 MC 37
Gudmundur Kristjansson MC MC 63
Moritz Lampert 44 MC MC
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
Samuel Del Val MC
Haraldur Magnus MC Wd
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 15 MC MC
Ugo Coussaud MC 8 MC
Jonathan Thomson 25 14
Marcel Schneider 2 58 MC
Thomas Rosenmuller
Martin Simonsen 39 11 42
Christofer Blomstrand MC MC
Federico MacCario MC 63
Enrico Di Nitto 67 19
Henric Sturehed 55 MC 42 MC
Andrew Wilson MC
Roope Kakko 31 MC MC
Martin Wiegele MC MC Wd
Robbie Van West 72 MC MC
Jens Dantorp MC 20 MC MC
Deyen Lawson 31 30 MC MC 66
Alfie Plant MC MC
Jordan Wrisdale 25 51 4
Pep Angles MC 11 MC
Gary Stal MC MC MC
Mikael Lundberg MC MC
Eduardo De La Riva 34
Robin Petersson MC 14 51 10
Fredrik Nilehn MC
Jonas Kolbing MC MC 42
Timon Baltl MC Wd
Janne Kaske MC MC MC MC
Mateusz Gradecki
NicolaiKristensen MC 27
MarcusHelligkilde
Craig Howie 4 25 MC
Lukas Nemecz 34
Dominic Foos MC MC
Christopher Mivis 8 MC MC
Jacob Glennemo 43 MC 37
Mark Flindt Haastrup MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC MC
Oliver Lindell 25 MC MC
WillEnefer
Bradley Moore MC
Benjamin Rusch MC MC
Matt Ford 18 19 MC
Stuart Manley MC MC MC
Craig Ross 39
Scott Henry 71
Alexander Knappe 62 MC 66
FelixMory 18 MC MC
Marcel Siem 23 MC 30 54
Julien Brun
Per Langfors 62 MC
Edouard Dubois
Joel Stalter 15 MC MC
Daniel Gavins MC MC 59
Hinrich Arkenau MC MC
Antti Ahokas MC
David Borda 61 MC MC
Christopher Cannon MC 42
Simon Forsstrom 14
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC
Joel Girrbach 67
Robin Dawson MC 64 59
Raphael De Sousa 62 19 MC
Chris Robb MC
Pedro Figueiredo 66 MC
Borja Virto MC
Michael Hoey MC
Nick McCarthy MC
Christian Braeunig
Ruaidhri McGee
Scott Fernandez MC MC MC
Victor Riu MC
Gregory Bourdy 44
David Boote 44 42 MC
Filippo Bergamaschi MC
Chase Hanna 39 28 MC MC
Aron Zemmer 39 30 27
Mathias Eggenberger
Gary Boyd
AlvaroJoseArizabaleta MC
Clement Berardo MC
Lukas Lipold MC
Niall Kearney MC MC MC
Ryan Evans MC MC
Stanislav Matus MC MC MC
Julien Quesne MC
Juuso Kahlos
Jerome Lando Casanova 67
Scott Gregory MC
Matteo Manassero
Martin Ovesen MC 19 MC
Pelle Edberg 44 MC
Jesper Sandborg MC 20
Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
Pedro Oriol 39 MC 19
SebastianSaavedra
Gary King
Markus Habeler 44
Jens Fahrbring 44 MC 42
Markus Brier MC
Dodge Kemmer 67
Leonhard Astl MC
Douglas Quinones
Gerold Folk MC
Sebastian Wittmann MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Maximilian Lechner
Christoph Bleier
Bjarki Petursson
Player 2019 2018
Joost Luiten
Joo Hyung Kim
Adri Arnaus
Francesco Laporta 38 11
Sami Valimaki
Scott Vincent
Garrick Higgo
Sebastian Heisele
John Catlin
Joel Sjoholm
Anton Karlsson
Robin Sciot-Siegrist MC
Rhys Enoch
Lorenzo Gagli
Ewen Ferguson 2
Nick Flanagan
Jacques Kruyswijk
Marc Warren
Oscar Lengden
Todd Clements 49
Ross McGowan
Nicolai Hojgaard
Daan Huizing 42 26
Richard Mansell
Philip Eriksson
Emilio Cuartero Blanco 38
Lorenzo Scalise 10
MikaelLindberg MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 31
Jake Roos
Rikard Karlberg 4
Bernd Ritthammer 8
Damien Perrier MC 38
Steven Tiley 19
Frederic LaCroix
Matthew Baldwin
Mathieu Fenasse 19
Trevor Fisher
Allen John MC
Hurly Long
Santiago Tarrio MC
Kim Koivu
Ondrej Lieser 53
Gavin Moynihan
Gudmundur Kristjansson MC
Moritz Lampert 49 MC
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen Wd
Samuel Del Val
Haraldur Magnus
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 19 MC
Ugo Coussaud 8
Jonathan Thomson
Marcel Schneider 14
Thomas Rosenmuller
Martin Simonsen
Christofer Blomstrand
Federico MacCario MC
Enrico Di Nitto 42 23
Henric Sturehed
Andrew Wilson
Roope Kakko 30 62
Martin Wiegele MC
Robbie Van West MC
Jens Dantorp
Deyen Lawson
Alfie Plant 46
Jordan Wrisdale MC
Pep Angles
Gary Stal MC MC
Mikael Lundberg
Eduardo De La Riva
Robin Petersson MC
Fredrik Nilehn
Jonas Kolbing
Timon Baltl MC 46
Janne Kaske
Mateusz Gradecki 42 23
NicolaiKristensen
MarcusHelligkilde
Craig Howie MC
Lukas Nemecz MC 46
Dominic Foos
Christopher Mivis
Jacob Glennemo
Mark Flindt Haastrup MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia
Oliver Lindell 4
WillEnefer MC
Bradley Moore
Benjamin Rusch 10
Matt Ford 4 MC
Stuart Manley 16
Craig Ross
Scott Henry MC 5
Alexander Knappe
FelixMory
Marcel Siem
Julien Brun 30 31
Per Langfors
Edouard Dubois 10
Joel Stalter 10
Daniel Gavins
Hinrich Arkenau
Antti Ahokas MC
David Borda
Christopher Cannon
Simon Forsstrom MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Joel Girrbach MC MC
Robin Dawson MC
Raphael De Sousa 38 50
Chris Robb MC
Pedro Figueiredo 8
Borja Virto 35 5
Michael Hoey MC MC
Nick McCarthy 25
Christian Braeunig MC MC
Ruaidhri McGee
Scott Fernandez MC
Victor Riu 42 MC
Gregory Bourdy 42
David Boote MC MC
Filippo Bergamaschi MC
Chase Hanna
Aron Zemmer
Mathias Eggenberger
Gary Boyd MC
AlvaroJoseArizabaleta MC
Clement Berardo MC
Lukas Lipold 56
Niall Kearney
Ryan Evans MC
Stanislav Matus 25 16
Julien Quesne 19
Juuso Kahlos MC
Jerome Lando Casanova MC 50
Scott Gregory 30
Matteo Manassero
Martin Ovesen 43
Pelle Edberg
Jesper Sandborg
Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
Pedro Oriol
SebastianSaavedra
Gary King 61 MC
Markus Habeler MC
Jens Fahrbring
Markus Brier
Dodge Kemmer
Leonhard Astl MC
Douglas Quinones
Gerold Folk MC
Sebastian Wittmann 61 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Maximilian Lechner
Christoph Bleier
Bjarki Petursson

Andy Swales,

