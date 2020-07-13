Euram Bank Open 2020: Your form guide for this week's European Tour event
We're off to the Alps for this week's dual-sanctioned event in Austria and Andy Swales is back to provide his stats guide...
"Last week's event was certainly difficult to predict and it hardly gets any easier this time around when you examine the list of entries for Adamstal. At least, approximately half of this week's starting line-up will have played the course before."
The European Tour remains in Austria, travelling to the small Alpine town of Ramsau for this week's Euram Bank Open.
Whatever the tournament may lack in terms of prize money and quality of field, it certainly makes up with regards to the venue's stunning location.
Opened in 2007, Adamstal Golf Club was built at the foot of the Unterberg mountain, some 50 miles south-west of Vienna city centre.
Laid out more than 1,000 feet above sea level, Adamstal is a typical Alpine venue with undulating fairways that meander through one of the country's most densely wooded regions.
This will be the third staging of the Euram Bank Open, although the first to be co-sanctioned by both the European and Challenge Tours.
For both previous instalments, in 2018 and 2019, the tournament was only part of the Challenge Tour schedule.
However, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly-affected this season's European Tour calendar, the tournament has now become a dual-ranking event.
At barely 6,500 yards in length, Adamstal is one of the shortest layouts on the Challenge Tour rota although, to counter this, the venue's many severely sloping fairways do offer some form of protection.
Early days
For the majority of those teeing-up, last week's Austrian Open remains their only form of competitive action during the past four months.
Last week's event was certainly difficult to predict and it hardly gets any easier this time around when you examine the list of entries for Adamstal.
At least, approximately half of this week's starting line-up will have played the course before.
Among those taking part are young Korean Joo Hyung Kim, American John Catlin, as well as Allen John of Germany.
Joo Hyung Kim only celebrated his 18th birthday last month, but he has already tasted victory on the Asian Tour.
The son of a journeyman Tour pro, Kim is currently ranked a career-high 92 in the world, breaking into the top-100 with a victory in his homeland on Sunday.
He's won five times as a professional and last November secured his most impressive title to date when he triumphed at the Panasonic Open in India.
Catlin is another player who has performed well in Asia during recent years.
The 29-year-old tied-for-eighth at Diamond Country Club on Sunday and is a four-time winner on the Asian Tour.
Older than both Kim and Catlin, but still relatively new to professional golf, is 32-year-old Allen John who is certainly good enough to prosper at this level.
Clinically deaf, John tied-for-second at the Porsche European Open in 2018, but was unable to accept €170k prize money because of his amateur status.
Luiten favourite
Joost Luiten is once again the biggest name in the field and, at 9/2, he heads the betting on the Betfair Sportsbook. The Dutchman began last week's Austrian Open in good form, but struggled over the weekend and ended up in a tie-for-18th.
However, he will still attract plenty of money ahead of Thursday's opening round.
But when you consider that last week's top two finishers were ranked 1,258 (Marc Warren) and 662 (Marcel Schneider) going into the Austrian Open, it remains a tough call to make.
At least there's the prospect of winning a big cheque, should anyone choose correctly before the first round tees-off.
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W28
|W27
|W26
|W25
|W24
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|Joost Luiten
|18
|21
|10
|Joo Hyung Kim
|1
|2
|MC
|4
|Adri Arnaus
|62
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|55
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|38
|1
|7
|Scott Vincent
|25
|26
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|1
|MC
|2
|Sebastian Heisele
|MC
|38
|MC
|John Catlin
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Sjoholm
|44
|62
|MC
|Anton Karlsson
|55
|12
|MC
|1
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|MC
|MC
|67
|3
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|19
|11
|37
|Lorenzo Gagli
|25
|12
|10
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nick Flanagan
|3
|12
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|14
|42
|14
|Marc Warren
|1
|Oscar Lengden
|8
|5
|11
|MC
|Todd Clements
|44
|MC
|19
|Ross McGowan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|44
|53
|54
|MC
|Wd
|Daan Huizing
|25
|11
|37
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Philip Eriksson
|8
|35
|MC
|MC
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|MC
|42
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|72
|19
|42
|MikaelLindberg
|2
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|34
|MC
|Jake Roos
|39
|25
|MC
|Rikard Karlberg
|34
|MC
|36
|22
|Bernd Ritthammer
|18
|MC
|27
|Damien Perrier
|MC
|MC
|4
|Steven Tiley
|MC
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|42
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|31
|42
|27
|Mathieu Fenasse
|MC
|MC
|27
|Trevor Fisher
|25
|MC
|Allen John
|8
|7
|Hurly Long
|34
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|55
|4
|52
|Kim Koivu
|MC
|Ondrej Lieser
|44
|Gavin Moynihan
|55
|MC
|37
|Gudmundur Kristjansson
|MC
|MC
|63
|Moritz Lampert
|44
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|Samuel Del Val
|MC
|Haraldur Magnus
|MC
|Wd
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|15
|MC
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|MC
|8
|MC
|Jonathan Thomson
|25
|14
|Marcel Schneider
|2
|58
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmuller
|Martin Simonsen
|39
|11
|42
|Christofer Blomstrand
|MC
|MC
|Federico MacCario
|MC
|63
|Enrico Di Nitto
|67
|19
|Henric Sturehed
|55
|MC
|42
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|Roope Kakko
|31
|MC
|MC
|Martin Wiegele
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Robbie Van West
|72
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|Deyen Lawson
|31
|30
|MC
|MC
|66
|Alfie Plant
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Wrisdale
|25
|51
|4
|Pep Angles
|MC
|11
|MC
|Gary Stal
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lundberg
|MC
|MC
|Eduardo De La Riva
|34
|Robin Petersson
|MC
|14
|51
|10
|Fredrik Nilehn
|MC
|Jonas Kolbing
|MC
|MC
|42
|Timon Baltl
|MC
|Wd
|Janne Kaske
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mateusz Gradecki
|NicolaiKristensen
|MC
|27
|MarcusHelligkilde
|Craig Howie
|4
|25
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|34
|Dominic Foos
|MC
|MC
|Christopher Mivis
|8
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Glennemo
|43
|MC
|37
|Mark Flindt Haastrup
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Lindell
|25
|MC
|MC
|WillEnefer
|Bradley Moore
|MC
|Benjamin Rusch
|MC
|MC
|Matt Ford
|18
|19
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Craig Ross
|39
|Scott Henry
|71
|Alexander Knappe
|62
|MC
|66
|FelixMory
|18
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|23
|MC
|30
|54
|Julien Brun
|Per Langfors
|62
|MC
|Edouard Dubois
|Joel Stalter
|15
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|MC
|59
|Hinrich Arkenau
|MC
|MC
|Antti Ahokas
|MC
|David Borda
|61
|MC
|MC
|Christopher Cannon
|MC
|42
|Simon Forsstrom
|14
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|67
|Robin Dawson
|MC
|64
|59
|Raphael De Sousa
|62
|19
|MC
|Chris Robb
|MC
|Pedro Figueiredo
|66
|MC
|Borja Virto
|MC
|Michael Hoey
|MC
|Nick McCarthy
|MC
|Christian Braeunig
|Ruaidhri McGee
|Scott Fernandez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Victor Riu
|MC
|Gregory Bourdy
|44
|David Boote
|44
|42
|MC
|Filippo Bergamaschi
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|39
|28
|MC
|MC
|Aron Zemmer
|39
|30
|27
|Mathias Eggenberger
|Gary Boyd
|AlvaroJoseArizabaleta
|MC
|Clement Berardo
|MC
|Lukas Lipold
|MC
|Niall Kearney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Evans
|MC
|MC
|Stanislav Matus
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Julien Quesne
|MC
|Juuso Kahlos
|Jerome Lando Casanova
|67
|Scott Gregory
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|Martin Ovesen
|MC
|19
|MC
|Pelle Edberg
|44
|MC
|Jesper Sandborg
|MC
|20
|Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
|Pedro Oriol
|39
|MC
|19
|SebastianSaavedra
|Gary King
|Markus Habeler
|44
|Jens Fahrbring
|44
|MC
|42
|Markus Brier
|MC
|Dodge Kemmer
|67
|Leonhard Astl
|MC
|Douglas Quinones
|Gerold Folk
|MC
|Sebastian Wittmann
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Maximilian Lechner
|Christoph Bleier
|Bjarki Petursson
|Player
|2019
|2018
|Joost Luiten
|Joo Hyung Kim
|Adri Arnaus
|Francesco Laporta
|38
|11
|Sami Valimaki
|Scott Vincent
|Garrick Higgo
|Sebastian Heisele
|John Catlin
|Joel Sjoholm
|Anton Karlsson
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|MC
|Rhys Enoch
|Lorenzo Gagli
|Ewen Ferguson
|2
|Nick Flanagan
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|Marc Warren
|Oscar Lengden
|Todd Clements
|49
|Ross McGowan
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Daan Huizing
|42
|26
|Richard Mansell
|Philip Eriksson
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|38
|Lorenzo Scalise
|10
|MikaelLindberg
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|31
|Jake Roos
|Rikard Karlberg
|4
|Bernd Ritthammer
|8
|Damien Perrier
|MC
|38
|Steven Tiley
|19
|Frederic LaCroix
|Matthew Baldwin
|Mathieu Fenasse
|19
|Trevor Fisher
|Allen John
|MC
|Hurly Long
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|Kim Koivu
|Ondrej Lieser
|53
|Gavin Moynihan
|Gudmundur Kristjansson
|MC
|Moritz Lampert
|49
|MC
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|Wd
|Samuel Del Val
|Haraldur Magnus
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|19
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|8
|Jonathan Thomson
|Marcel Schneider
|14
|Thomas Rosenmuller
|Martin Simonsen
|Christofer Blomstrand
|Federico MacCario
|MC
|Enrico Di Nitto
|42
|23
|Henric Sturehed
|Andrew Wilson
|Roope Kakko
|30
|62
|Martin Wiegele
|MC
|Robbie Van West
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|Deyen Lawson
|Alfie Plant
|46
|Jordan Wrisdale
|MC
|Pep Angles
|Gary Stal
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lundberg
|Eduardo De La Riva
|Robin Petersson
|MC
|Fredrik Nilehn
|Jonas Kolbing
|Timon Baltl
|MC
|46
|Janne Kaske
|Mateusz Gradecki
|42
|23
|NicolaiKristensen
|MarcusHelligkilde
|Craig Howie
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|46
|Dominic Foos
|Christopher Mivis
|Jacob Glennemo
|Mark Flindt Haastrup
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|Oliver Lindell
|4
|WillEnefer
|MC
|Bradley Moore
|Benjamin Rusch
|10
|Matt Ford
|4
|MC
|Stuart Manley
|16
|Craig Ross
|Scott Henry
|MC
|5
|Alexander Knappe
|FelixMory
|Marcel Siem
|Julien Brun
|30
|31
|Per Langfors
|Edouard Dubois
|10
|Joel Stalter
|10
|Daniel Gavins
|Hinrich Arkenau
|Antti Ahokas
|MC
|David Borda
|Christopher Cannon
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|Robin Dawson
|MC
|Raphael De Sousa
|38
|50
|Chris Robb
|MC
|Pedro Figueiredo
|8
|Borja Virto
|35
|5
|Michael Hoey
|MC
|MC
|Nick McCarthy
|25
|Christian Braeunig
|MC
|MC
|Ruaidhri McGee
|Scott Fernandez
|MC
|Victor Riu
|42
|MC
|Gregory Bourdy
|42
|David Boote
|MC
|MC
|Filippo Bergamaschi
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|Aron Zemmer
|Mathias Eggenberger
|Gary Boyd
|MC
|AlvaroJoseArizabaleta
|MC
|Clement Berardo
|MC
|Lukas Lipold
|56
|Niall Kearney
|Ryan Evans
|MC
|Stanislav Matus
|25
|16
|Julien Quesne
|19
|Juuso Kahlos
|MC
|Jerome Lando Casanova
|MC
|50
|Scott Gregory
|30
|Matteo Manassero
|Martin Ovesen
|43
|Pelle Edberg
|Jesper Sandborg
|Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
|Pedro Oriol
|SebastianSaavedra
|Gary King
|61
|MC
|Markus Habeler
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|Markus Brier
|Dodge Kemmer
|Leonhard Astl
|MC
|Douglas Quinones
|Gerold Folk
|MC
|Sebastian Wittmann
|61
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Maximilian Lechner
|Christoph Bleier
|Bjarki Petursson