Euram Bank Open 2020: Your form guide for this week's European Tour event

The European Tour remains in Austria, travelling to the small Alpine town of Ramsau for this week's Euram Bank Open.

Whatever the tournament may lack in terms of prize money and quality of field, it certainly makes up with regards to the venue's stunning location.

Opened in 2007, Adamstal Golf Club was built at the foot of the Unterberg mountain, some 50 miles south-west of Vienna city centre.

Laid out more than 1,000 feet above sea level, Adamstal is a typical Alpine venue with undulating fairways that meander through one of the country's most densely wooded regions.

This will be the third staging of the Euram Bank Open, although the first to be co-sanctioned by both the European and Challenge Tours.

For both previous instalments, in 2018 and 2019, the tournament was only part of the Challenge Tour schedule.

However, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly-affected this season's European Tour calendar, the tournament has now become a dual-ranking event.

At barely 6,500 yards in length, Adamstal is one of the shortest layouts on the Challenge Tour rota although, to counter this, the venue's many severely sloping fairways do offer some form of protection.

Early days

For the majority of those teeing-up, last week's Austrian Open remains their only form of competitive action during the past four months.

Last week's event was certainly difficult to predict and it hardly gets any easier this time around when you examine the list of entries for Adamstal.

At least, approximately half of this week's starting line-up will have played the course before.

Among those taking part are young Korean Joo Hyung Kim, American John Catlin, as well as Allen John of Germany.

Joo Hyung Kim only celebrated his 18th birthday last month, but he has already tasted victory on the Asian Tour.

The son of a journeyman Tour pro, Kim is currently ranked a career-high 92 in the world, breaking into the top-100 with a victory in his homeland on Sunday.

He's won five times as a professional and last November secured his most impressive title to date when he triumphed at the Panasonic Open in India.

Catlin is another player who has performed well in Asia during recent years.

The 29-year-old tied-for-eighth at Diamond Country Club on Sunday and is a four-time winner on the Asian Tour.

Older than both Kim and Catlin, but still relatively new to professional golf, is 32-year-old Allen John who is certainly good enough to prosper at this level.

Clinically deaf, John tied-for-second at the Porsche European Open in 2018, but was unable to accept €170k prize money because of his amateur status.

Luiten favourite

Joost Luiten is once again the biggest name in the field and, at 9/2, he heads the betting on the Betfair Sportsbook. The Dutchman began last week's Austrian Open in good form, but struggled over the weekend and ended up in a tie-for-18th.

However, he will still attract plenty of money ahead of Thursday's opening round.

But when you consider that last week's top two finishers were ranked 1,258 (Marc Warren) and 662 (Marcel Schneider) going into the Austrian Open, it remains a tough call to make.

At least there's the prospect of winning a big cheque, should anyone choose correctly before the first round tees-off.

