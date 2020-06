Charles Schwab Challenge 2020: Tour form at Colonial Country Club

The PGA Tour turns the first page of a brand new chapter this week, when the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place in Texas.

After three months in the wilderness, professional golf is about to take its first tentative steps into a brave new world, when 148 players compete behind closed doors but in full view of a television audience.

Starved of any meaningful golf since March 12th, when the Players Championship at Sawgrass was cancelled after just 18 holes, the world's top players face a double conundrum at this week's tournament in Fort Worth.

First, how quickly will they be able to locate top gear (mentally, psychologically and physically), having been sat at home for the best part of 13 weeks?

Normally, the longest gap which fit and healthy players have to endure, before getting back into action, is around six weeks - and usually happens around Christmas and New Year.

Second, without any fans in attendance, it will be interesting to see how the players respond to a lack of noise, passion and support.

The decision to stage tournaments without spectators, in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, was not unexpected, but it means silence will be the order of the day when the players tee-off in the opening round at Colonial Country Club this Thursday morning.

And because of this unprecedented gap between events, most of the world's leading players have entered the Charles Schwab Challenge which boasts its strongest field for many years.

Sixteen of the top 20 ranked pros are taking part, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm.

Of this group, McIlroy and Thomas will be making their Colonial debuts, while Koepka and Rahm have each finished runner-up here.

Accuracy is king

Colonial is a course which rewards straight driving, rather than power, as illustrated by winners such as Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson and David Toms, as well as defending champion Kevin Na.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, who can best be described as middle-ranking when it comes to Driving Distance, is a Colonial specialist.

The 2016 champ has stood on the Fort Worth podium on two other occasions.

Accuracy will be a stronger currency than length this week and, with plenty of birdie opportunities available, it is more important than ever that a golfer's bag contains a hot putter.

Colonial information

Opened in 1936, Colonial Country Club is a course which typifies the era in which it was built, with trademark small greens and narrow fairways.

It is situated around two-and-a-half miles south-west of the city centre, and has been part of the Tour schedule for more than 70 years.

Many of the fairways at this low-lying parkland layout have subtle changes in direction while water comes in to play on just five holes.

Colonial is a strange mix of Bermuda grass fairways and Bent grass greens. Normally, courses this far south have putting surfaces sown with Bermuda, to cope with the heat of a typical Texas summer.

Even though the PGA Tour has been closed since mid-March, the data below includes players' form over the first 10 weeks of the calendar year, until lockdown was implemented.

Those who made a fast start to 2020 will probably carry with them more confidence than those who struggled during the early months of the year, and may not have had a top-10 for seven or eight months, perhaps longer.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves