Austrian Open 2020: Your form guide for Diamond Country Club

The European Tour is back in business, although a poor imitation of what it used to be - for the time being at least.

Hopefully, the Tour we all remember and love will return to normal as soon as possible.

But, for the time being at least, will have to soldier on with mediocre fields and below par prize money.

This week's Austrian Open takes place at Diamond Country Club, a course familiar with many European Tour members having hosted nine tournaments since making its debut in 2010.

Because of its limited prize fund, Austria's national open will also be part of the Challenge Tour schedule and has therefore attracted a clientele to match.

Located around 20 miles north-west of Vienna and opened 18 years ago, Diamond Country Club is a flat parkland course where water comes into play on nine holes.

The big hitters should feel at home here, while the European Tour's most recent trip to the course was in 2018 for the innovative Shot Clock Masters.

Top seeds

Joost Luiten, Adri Arnaus and Thomas Detry are the three highest-ranked golfers teeing-up in Thursday's opening round.

Luiten is clearly the standout player this week. In six previous starts at Diamond Country Club, the Dutchman has never finished lower than seventh and was the champion here in 2013.

Arnaus and Detry, who are both yet to win on the European Tour, will view this week as being a huge opportunity to break their duck.

Arnaus makes his Diamond debut, while Detry missed the cut on his only previous visit three years ago.

However, with the European Tour having sat dormant since early March, all but a handful of golfers will be experiencing their first competitive action in four months.

A few Scandinavians contested last week's event in the Nordic Golf League which opened its doors again in Sweden.

One of those who didn't was young Finn Sami Valimaki, the current world No 156.

The 21-year-old from Nokia has made a sensational start to life on the European Tour, winning in Oman earlier this year - shortly before lockdown was imposed.

Valimaki certainly knows how to take the chequered flag, following his four victories in 2019 when he was a member of the Pro Golf Tour - another of the sport's many satellite circuits.

At the other end of the age range is Spaniard Miguel Angel Jimenez who carried out a few renovations at Diamond Country Club a number of years ago.

Although the former Ryder Cup golfer is no longer the force he once was, the 56-year-old is still capable of shining in a mediocre field such as this.

In six previous visits to Diamond, Jimenez has finished in the top-20 five times.

