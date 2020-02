AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020: Course and current form guides

It's back to the California coast for the PGA Tour which arrives at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links for February's popular pro-am.

Sponsored by AT&T since 1986, the tournament was first staged at Pebble Beach more than 70 years ago, since when this famous links has also hosted seven majors - six US Opens and one PGA Championship.

But it's not only about Pebble this week. The tournament also visits two other local venues (Spyglass Hill and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club).

Spyglass has been used 52 times, since 1967, while the Shore Course returned to the pro-am rota 10 years ago.

Those teeing-up this week will play one round on each course, from Thursday through Saturday, before the leading 60 pros and ties contest the climax at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

The last 15 winners of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am have been American, as well as 24 of the most recent 25.

Horses For Courses

The AT&T Pro-Am is one of those events where course history is a particularly important statistic for predicting future performance.

World No 5 Dustin Johnson is a two-time winner of this event, while adding five other top-six finishes.

He travels back across the Atlantic after finishing second in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Another returnee from the Middle East is defending champion Phil Mickelson who has won at Pebble Beach five times.

The 49-year-old stood on the podium last week after finishing tied-third, on what is one of the shorter venues on the European Tour. It was his first top-10 since the AT&T last year.

Two other golfers who enjoy the California coast are Brandt Snedeker and Jason Day.

Both have strong form at the often windy venues of Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines.

Snedeker has won twice at each course, while posting a tie-for-third in San Diego two weeks ago.

Day is another double winner at Torrey and, although he has never triumphed at Pebble, the Aussie has registered six top-10s there.

The short-hitting, in-form, Matt Kuchar should fare well, while other Americans to keep an eye on this week are JB Holmes and Kevin Streelman.

Meanwhile, Norway's rising star Viktor Hovland returns to a course where he finished 12th at last year's US Open, as an amateur.

Contrasting Layouts

Host course Pebble Beach has some of the smallest greens in professional golf.

This photogenic public links, which opened for business in 1919, hugs the Pacific coastline, and is approximately 125 miles south of San Francisco.

Nearby Spyglass Hill was designed by Robert Trent Jones senior, opened in March 1966, and soon after became one of the three venues to be used for this high-profile event.

It made its pro debut a year later and quickly earned a reputation for being one of the toughest layouts on the PGA Tour schedule.

Although water only comes into play on three holes, there are plenty of tricky doglegs and tree-lined fairways to contend with.

Spyglass, which is an inland layout, does not meander too close to the Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, the Shore Course re-joined the rota in 2010 - following an absence of 33 years - replacing Poppy Hills.

Opened almost 60 years ago, it underwent major reconstruction in 2003 and 2004, when Mike Strantz designed 12 new holes and remodelled the other six.

Its putting surfaces are slightly larger than the average-sized greens used on Tour and, therefore, much bigger than those at Pebble. All three venues are less than 7,000 yards in length and have Poa Annua greens.

The scoring average at Spyglass is usually higher than at the other two courses, with Greens in Regulation often a key category for this tournament.

The Pacific comes into play on both Pebble Beach and Monterey's Shore Course.

At Pebble, the ocean is a threat on nine holes, with the degree of difficulty dependent on weather conditions and wind direction, which can change dramatically at any time.

On Monterey, the coastline only threatens on a handful of holes. However, there are a number of testing dog-legs to overcome.

