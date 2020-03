Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020: Course and current form stats ahead of Bay Hill

The build-up to next month's first major championship of the season gathers pace with a trip to Orlando, for the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Week two of the four-tournament Florida Swing takes the players to Bay Hill, which has been a regular fixture on the PGA Tour schedule since 1979.

Opened in 1961, Bay Hill is neither short of sand, nor lacking in water, and is a layout which certainly suits the big hitters.

The late Arnold Palmer, who purchased the venue 45 years ago, made a number of changes to the course in 2009 with the aim of encouraging attacking golf.

During the four-month renovation, he increased the number of potential pin positions by more than 40.

Palmer, who died in 2016, was one of the most attacking golfers of his generation and the purpose of making these changes was to create more risk/reward opportunities at his beloved Bay Hill.

This upgrade included moving fairway bunkers further from tees, as well as greenside sand closer to the edges of putting surfaces.

He also made the sand more visible from tees and fairways, in order to encourage the bold and the brave.

Large water hazards come into play on nine holes, while there are plenty of dog legs too.

Arnie's reasoning

Regarding these alterations, Palmer explained: "I've introduced firm, fast playing conditions on slopes around greens, mowed at fairway height, that run away from the pins.

"This will take the ball further away from the intended target instead of stopping it, like the previous heavy rough did. With these new conditions we hope to add creativity to recovery shots."

Just five years ago, the Bermuda grass greens were re-surfaced, while a number of fairways were widened with the intended purpose of making attacking golf look even more attractive.

This parkland course is located around eight miles south-west of downtown Orlando, laid out in low-lying terrain close to Florida's Butler Lake.

World no.1 tees-up

Five members of the world top 10 are in attendance, including no.1 Rory McIlroy who won here in 2018.

His last six starts have all yielded top-five finishes, although the 30-year-old will feel aggrieved that a disappointing final round cost him victory at Riviera.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who was third at PGA National on Sunday, also posted a podium finish at Bay Hill 12 months ago.

The stats show that world No 3 Brooks Koepka is neither in good form at present, nor has a strong Bay Hill record, as he prepares for next week's Players Championship and April's US Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau has added a bit more power off the tee and, despite no victory in more than a year, has started 2020 in good shape.

He recently carded a closing 65 in Mexico where he finished runner-up, one stroke behind champion Patrick Reed who also tees-up on Thursday.

Aussie hopes

In-form Adam Scott cannot be overlooked on a course where he has twice stood on the podium - albeit a decade apart - as he attempts to become the third Australian in five years to capture the title.

Hideki Matsuyama is back in the world's top 20, following a gap of 18 months, thanks to some solid performances since late-summer last year.

He has a best finish of tied-sixth at Bay Hill but hasn't tasted victory in more than two-and-a-half years.

In-form Lee Westwood is back for more on a course where he finished fifth some 14 years ago.

Lower down the pecking order, Bubba Watson has started 2020 quite solidly and if you are looking for an outsider to secure you some each-way money, then why not try Sung Kang.

The 32-year-old Korean is no slouch off the tee, he tied-second at Riviera last month, and was sixth in Orlando 12 months ago.

