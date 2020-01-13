To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2020: Your form guide ahead of this week's event in the Persian Gulf

Abu Dhabi Championship 2020
The first of three straight European Tour weeks in the Middle East
Join today
View market

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of the European Tour's biggest events. Check out our form stats compiled by Andy Swales...

"World No 1 Brooks Koepka returns from injury to make his first competitive start since the middle of October and is one of three high-profile Americans in the field."

The opening Rolex Series event of 2020 takes place in Abu Dhabi, and is the first of three successive lucrative European Tour stops in the Persian Gulf.

World No 1 Brooks Koepka heads a typically strong field at this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where last year's Open winner Shane Lowry is the defending champion.

This will be the 15th time that Abu Dhabi Golf Club has hosted the event, with eight members of the world's top-25 teeing up in Thursday's opening round.

And with a total prize fund of $7m on offer, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of just eight tournaments to enjoy Rolex Series status.

American Challenge

Koepka returns from injury to make his first competitive start since the middle of October and is one of three high-profile Americans in the field.

The others are world No 6 Patrick Cantlay - who makes his Abu Dhabi debut - and Bryson DeChambeau.

Cantlay was fourth in Hawaii two weeks ago while DeChambeau tasted European Tour success in the region, last year, when he won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic by a whopping seven strokes.

But the European challenge is strong too: Lowry arrives on the back of a runner-up finish in Hong Kong on Sunday, with world No 10 Tommy Fleetwood chasing a third victory in this event.

Fleetwood ended 22 frustrating months by winning at Sun City in November, and followed that up with a runner-up finish at the season-ending event in Dubai (DP Tour World Championship). He will celebrate his 29th birthday next Sunday.

Among those with a decent course history in Abu Dhabi are Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Pablo Larrazabal, Joost Luiten and Thomas Pieters.

Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen, who finished first and second respectively in the South African Open on Sunday, tee it up again.

Oosthuizen has posted three top-five finishes, from his last four trips to Abu Dhabi, albeit over an 11-year time span.

Check out latest betting ahead of this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Last season's rising star Robert MacIntyre will hope to start the new year as he ended 2019.

The young Scot reached No 64 in the World Ranking, in what was his first full season on the European Tour.

He finished runner-up three times and ended last season 10th in the category Strokes Gained: Off The Tee - which proves he is no slouch with the driver.

Course Information

Since opening 22 years ago, this Peter Harradine-designed layout has undergone a number of changes - mainly around the greens.

Much of this work has been carried out to create more challenging pin positions on what is generally a flat course.

The putting surfaces in Abu Dhabi are some of the fastest on Tour, while water comes into play on 10 holes.

There is also plenty of sand and dog-legs and, although the fairways tend to be slightly narrower than the Tour average, the big hitters have often prospered here.

The Abu Dhabi event has a history of close finishes. Although there has never been a play-off, the winning margin in 11 of the previous 14 editions has been a single stroke.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W2 W1 W52 W51 W50 W49 W48 W47 W46 W45
Brooks Koepka
Patrick Cantlay 4 17
Tommy Fleetwood 2 1
Bryson DeChambeau 15
Shane Lowry 2 12 62
Louis Oosthuizen 2 2 20 6
Bernd Wiesberger 28 3 49
Matthew Fitzpatrick 9 10
Danny Willett 5 38
Matt Wallace 28 44 50
Sergio Garcia MC 6
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 20 17
Victor Perez 20 2
Ian Poulter 44 39
Erik Van Rooyen 22 28 30 2
Eddie Pepperell MC 19 Dq
Tom Lewis 6 13 32
Shaun Norris 36 4 2 Wd 2 3
Lee Westwood 38 6 10
Robert MacIntyre 14 8 7
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 3 52
Hao Tong Li 2 43 52 46
Justin Harding MC MC 7 36 48 25
Paul Waring 14 24 16
Andrea Pavan 30 49 62 28
Kurt Kitayama 48 30 2
Matthias Schwab 20 2
Marcus Kinhult 16 2 17
Thomas Pieters 13 6 30 17
Joost Luiten 20 10 25
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 21 MC 12 24 56
Benjamin Hebert 4 38 24 2
Viktor Hovland MC
Jorge Campillo 18 13 28
Guido Migliozzi 16 21 10
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 39 24 56
Romain Langasque 26 40 30 9
Calum Hill 68 17 13 48 27
Adri Arnaus 28 30 65
Thomas Detry 28 2 4 28 3 32
Francesco Laporta MC MC 1
Martin Kaymer 21 38
Branden Grace 1 3 39
Sebastian Soderberg 30 53
Andy Sullivan 6 10 61
Mikko Korhonen 28 24
Matthew Southgate 28 52 21
Jason Scrivener Wd 13 10 3 21
Joachim B Hansen 45 36 17 10
Jordan Smith 47 48 46
Ryan Fox 27 21 57 21
Andrew Johnston
Pablo Larrazabal 1 48 69
Richard Sterne MC 14 20 60 50
Aaron Rai 40 13 44
Masahiro Kawamura MC 7 44 59 46
Matthew Jordan MC 49 4
Joakim Lagergren 35 39 53
Darius Van Driel MC 9
Kalle Samooja 10 17
Nicolas Colsaerts 7 MC 30 38
Antoine Rozner 51 2 36 40
Alexander Bjork MC MC
Sebastian Heisele MC 2
George Coetzee 6 21 24 30 66
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 1 49 13
Zander Lombard MC 26 7 8 17
David Lipsky 20 58 32
Brandon Stone MC 13 59
Adrian Otaegui 33 56
Lucas Herbert 64 MC
Robin Roussel MC MC 14 42
Adrian Meronk MC 42 9
Oliver Wilson 61 30 56
Richie Ramsay 42 32
Sam Horsfield 62 53
Gavin Green 15 35 2 21 50
Jack Senior 4 33 60 MC 4
Charl Schwartzel MC 3
Ross Fisher 69 10
Wade Ormsby 1 3 27 38
Steven Brown 42 70
Scott Hend 47 12 59 49 48 36
Dean Burmester MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC 56 7
Chris Paisley 57 44 62
Sean Crocker MC 25
Ricardo Santos MC 65 MC 21
Cormac Sharvin MC 35
Renato Paratore 2 19 36
Richard Bland 22 60 42 15
Nacho Elvira 13 67
Justin Walters MC 33 MC 67
Fabrizio Zanotti 38
Connor Syme 22 9 11 15
Scott Jamieson 44 10
Alexander Levy
Oliver Farr 28 63 MC 6
Alvaro Quiros 24 56
Callum Shinkwin MC
Padraig Harrington 20 62
Jeff Winther 36 MC 49
Jeung-Hun Wang 54 8
Grant Forrest 4 55
Edoardo Molinari MC 33 38
Robert Rock
Gaganjeet Bhullar MC 37
Ashun Wu 13 9
Ashley Chesters 26
Nino Bertasio 15 28
David Law MC 43 59
Stephen Gallacher
Chris Wood MC
Lorenzo Gagli 26 42
Jack Singh Brar 38 36
Tapio Pulkkanen 15
Maximilian Kieffer
Soren Kjeldsen 13 MC
David Drysdale MC MC 36 73
Matthieu Pavon 17 42
Oliver Fisher MC
Jamie Donaldson MC
Thomas Aiken MC 33
Victor Dubuisson
Dave Horsey
Zach Murray 36 MC MC
Haydn Porteous 45 20 26 55
Richard McEvoy MC MC MC
Thongchai Jaidee
James Morrison MC 55
Robert Karlsson
Julien Guerrier 49 9 MC
Roope Kakko
Thomas Bjorn MC
Raphael Jacquelin MC MC
Josh Hill
Marcus Armitage 3 MC 42
David Howell MC MC MC Wd
Paul Lawrie 49
Yu Xin Lin
Graeme Storm
Ahmed Skaik
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Brooks Koepka 9 MC
Patrick Cantlay
Tommy Fleetwood 42 1 1 MC MC 19 MC MC
Bryson DeChambeau MC 54
Shane Lowry 1 MC MC MC 4
Louis Oosthuizen 4 MC 5
Bernd Wiesberger 42 15 4 26 6 MC 21 MC
Matthew Fitzpatrick 3 MC 26 MC
Danny Willett MC 54 57 19 23 MC 69 MC
Matt Wallace 16 32
Sergio Garcia 19 12 13
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 11 40 19 14 MC 4 23 48 7 43
Victor Perez 54
Ian Poulter 6 MC 39 14 MC 2
Erik Van Rooyen 32
Eddie Pepperell 49 MC MC 46 26 45
Tom Lewis 9 MC MC 45 61 MC
Shaun Norris
Lee Westwood 16 MC 8 MC 17 64 MC
Robert MacIntyre 63
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 32 40 57 52 31
Hao Tong Li MC MC
Justin Harding
Paul Waring 6 MC MC MC 37 MC 46 37
Andrea Pavan MC MC 56
Kurt Kitayama 67
Matthias Schwab 22
Marcus Kinhult MC MC
Thomas Pieters 16 5 MC 2 4 MC
Joost Luiten 3 48 29 5 6 6 42 23
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC
Benjamin Hebert 27 32 29 46 MC
Viktor Hovland
Jorge Campillo 54 14 39 MC 63 49 9
Guido Migliozzi
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 22 4 72 45 MC
Romain Langasque 39
Calum Hill
Adri Arnaus 22
Thomas Detry 65 9
Francesco Laporta
Martin Kaymer 22 27 4 16 3 31 6 MC 1 1
Branden Grace 27 15 13 5 20 52 5 MC
Sebastian Soderberg MC
Andy Sullivan 32 53 73 22 57 19 68
Mikko Korhonen MC 22 60 69
Matthew Southgate 42 MC MC
Jason Scrivener 16 48 39
Joachim B Hansen 54 MC MC
Jordan Smith 11 61 39
Ryan Fox 27 32 19
Andrew Johnston MC 9 71 45
Pablo Larrazabal 6 MC 2 26 MC 1 39 MC 11 43
Richard Sterne 2 19 37
Aaron Rai 54
Masahiro Kawamura
Matthew Jordan
Joakim Lagergren MC 53 MC 22
Darius Van Driel
Kalle Samooja MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 42 32 MC MC 26 24 11
Antoine Rozner
Alexander Bjork 32 MC 13
Sebastian Heisele
George Coetzee MC MC 60 35 37 4 9 6
Rasmus Hojgaard
Zander Lombard 70 MC
David Lipsky 16 MC 39 MC MC
Brandon Stone MC 61 26 19
Adrian Otaegui MC 40 70 MC
Lucas Herbert 54
Robin Roussel
Adrian Meronk
Oliver Wilson MC 37 42 MC
Richie Ramsay 69 40 57 16 MC 23 48 MC MC
Sam Horsfield 32
Gavin Green 32
Jack Senior
Charl Schwartzel 9 17 8
Ross Fisher 54 2 19 35 9 MC 42 31
Wade Ormsby MC MC MC 26 MC 28
Steven Brown MC
Scott Hend 27 22 MC 54 31
Dean Burmester 49 40 7
Shubhankar Sharma MC 48
Chris Paisley MC 5 29 MC MC
Sean Crocker MC
Ricardo Santos 52 4
Cormac Sharvin
Renato Paratore 54 MC MC MC 57
Richard Bland MC MC 52 55 65 48 67 34
Nacho Elvira MC MC 36 MC 63
Justin Walters 42 MC MC Dq
Fabrizio Zanotti 32 9 MC 26 MC MC 56 MC 67 MC
Connor Syme
Scott Jamieson 11 MC 36 46 MC MC MC
Alexander Levy 67 7 MC MC 20 56 MC
Oliver Farr 57
Alvaro Quiros 65 61 49 MC MC 31 MC 23 11
Callum Shinkwin 54 MC 23 MC
Padraig Harrington MC 23 35 Dq
Jeff Winther
Jeung-Hun Wang MC 15 11
Grant Forrest 42
Edoardo Molinari 49 MC MC 28 MC MC MC 27
Robert Rock MC MC MC 26 37 MC Wd 1 MC MC
Gaganjeet Bhullar 27 10 MC
Ashun Wu MC 22 16
Ashley Chesters MC MC
Nino Bertasio 71 53 MC
David Law MC
Stephen Gallacher MC 61 MC MC 8 MC 35 31 MC
Chris Wood MC MC MC 65 70 MC 23 19
Lorenzo Gagli 32 35
Jack Singh Brar 32
Tapio Pulkkanen MC
Maximilian Kieffer 22 MC 12 16 26 31
Soren Kjeldsen 5 48 54 MC MC 32 MC 37 49
David Drysdale MC MC 57 22 66 MC 35 MC MC
Matthieu Pavon MC MC MC
Oliver Fisher MC MC 23 35 12 37 66 63 MC MC
Jamie Donaldson MC 29 9 56 1 30 11 21
Thomas Aiken MC MC 13 MC 19 MC 48 MC 21
Victor Dubuisson MC 4 MC MC
Dave Horsey 11 MC 29 35 MC MC 69 63 53 8
Zach Murray
Haydn Porteous MC 53 MC MC
Richard McEvoy MC MC MC
Thongchai Jaidee MC MC MC 46 10 9 MC 46 13
James Morrison 32 MC MC 54 6 MC MC MC
Robert Karlsson MC 32 70 MC 45 8 24 60
Julien Guerrier
Roope Kakko 70
Thomas Bjorn 22 30 23 11 10 52 3 MC 43
Raphael Jacquelin 63 MC MC MC 31 37 39 63 23 37
Josh Hill
Marcus Armitage
David Howell MC 35 MC 37 6 MC 23 64
Paul Lawrie MC MC MC 20 MC 52 8 MC 27
Yu Xin Lin MC
Graeme Storm MC MC MC MC MC 64 30 MC MC
Ahmed Skaik

Andy Swales,

