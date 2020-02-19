WGC-Mexico Championship First Round Leader: Oosthuizen can start fast

Each-way terms: 1/5 odds, 6 places

Weather forecast for Chapultepec: It's a pleasant day with the early groups greeted by temperatures in the early 70s which will peak at around 84 at 3pm. Winds are on the light side, picking up slightly later in the afternoon.

First-round leader history:

2019 Rory McIlroy (63)

2018 Louis Oosthuizen (64)

2017 Ross Fisher, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Moore, Lee Westwood (67)

Strategy: With three-balls going out at both 1 and 10, the whole field tees off between 11:03 and 13:15 local time so there's no early/late bias. Winds aren't a big factor so it's basically a free hit. I'll lean towards past knowledge of the course rather than tee-times as the altitude makes club selection tricky.

Look for Louis repeat

Louis Oosthuizen was the first-round leader here at Chapultepec in 2018 and the South African has the form to pull off the same feat this week.

Oosthuizen set out with a 64 two years ago while his other low one at the course came in the second round last year when he posted a five-under 66.

Comfortable playing at altitude, he's been in great form over the last two or three months with five top six finishes, including two second places, in his last seven starts.

In one of those he opened with a 63 to lead the Nedbank Golf Challenge while he's shot in the 60s on day one in six of his last eight starts.

Oosthuizen hasn't played since T23 in Dubai in January but it's worth noting that his past fast starts have come when he's not played the week before so the "goes well when fresh" tag applies.

It may not be the most ambitious pick but the 35/1 still appeals.

Rafa can be the gaffer in R1

I've gone for Rafa Cabrera Bello in my outright preview and I like him in this market too at 60/1.

In the last two years, the Spaniard has two 66s and two 67s at Chapultepec, those impressive laps helping to third place in 2018 and tied 19th last year.

Two years ago, his opening 66 put him in the top five after 18 holes and quick starts have been a feature of his recent play.

Starting from October's Open de Espana, he's finished day one in the top 10 five times. The latest count is three in his last six, including sitting tied seventh after the first round of last week's Genesis Invitational.

RCB finished 17th at Riviera and nobody hit more fairways so his game looks ready to thrive on a Chapultepec course where he carries plenty of confidence.

Count on Collin to hit the heights again

Chapultepec is a mighty 7,835 feet above sea level so it's worth looking at other events played at altitude.

On the PGA Tour, the Barracuda Championship is played high up in Reno and it's where Collin Morikawa took victory last year.

Notably, he was second after round one so immediately worked out the kooky yardages.

Just four starts ago, Morikawa was the first-round leader at the Sony Open when opening with a 65 so that puts another tick in the box.

The youngster hasn't finished worse than tied 26th in five appearances this year and at at the start of the current wraparound season he fired 64s at the Zozo Championship and the Safeway Open so regularly goes low.

It's his first start in this event but the altitude angle could help him land the 35/1 odds.