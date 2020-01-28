Waste Management Phoenix Open: Bubba can send the fans wild

Main Bet: Bubba Watson each-way @ 25/1

The raucous atmosphere at TPC Scottsdale isn't for everyone but Bubba Watson gets it and thrives off it.

And, as he's shown us so many times down the years, when Bubba likes, Bubba often gets. Well, at least with a sufficient strike-rate to justify a bet at 25/1.

The evidence? He's a two-time Masters winner and a triple champion at both the Genesis Open and Travelers Championship.

While he's yet to win this event, it can be definitely listed in his select list even though, in typical Bubba contrarian fashion, he once said he was only here for his sponsors.

He countered some criticism over that strange comment last year, saying: "I lived here for nine years, so no matter what people say I actually love Scottsdale very much. It's one of those things where I've been a member there for, gosh, since the end of 2007."

Ultimately, it's all about the results though and Watson boasts two second places (2014 and 2015), a fourth last year, a fifth in 2012, an eighth on debut and three more top 25s. He's been outside the top 15 just twice in the last eight years and in four of those he landed the each-way cash.

He's had some lean times in the last couple of years but his game is clearly trending as shown by results in his last four start of MC-51-28-6.

The tied sixth came in last week's Farmers Insurance, another on his list of favourites having won there before, so it's a good sign that he's doing what he's always done - come good time and time again at the same tracks.

Digging down to the numbers, he was ranked 1st in SG: Tee To Green at Torrey Pines, 3rd in SG: Off The Tee, 6th in SG: Approach and 16th for SG: Putting.

That's a great combination and this is definitely a venue where Tee To Green prowess is worth its weight in gold.

There's an awful lot of players at the front of the market to challenge Bubba and, for good reason, 13/2 Jon Rahm, 8/1 Justin Thomas, 14/1 Webb Simpson, 16/1 Hideki Matsuyama and 16/1 Rickie Fowler will all have their fans and followers.

They're all proven at the course and there's plenty of good current form floating around among them too.

But Bubba has more PGA Tour wins than Fowler and Simpson combined so the left-hander gets the nod.

Next Best: Bryson DeChambeau each-way @ 25/1

Bryson DeChambeau had a mixed time of it in the Middle East, missing the cut in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship but taking tied eighth in the Dubai Desert Classic.

That confirmed previous course form at those two venues as he's now gone 54-MC-MC in the former and 18-1-8 in the latter.

A closing 76 in Dubai was frustrating but at least he left that desert for this desert with his results going in the right direction.

Hopefully, the style of golf he's been playing for the last two weeks will make him nicely atuned to this week's test.

There's also a win at the Shriners in Las Vegas in 2018 - "a liking for desert golf, perhaps" (said in Lloyd Grossman/Keith Lemon voice as we peruse his results) - while further clues are provided by DeChambeau's fourth in this year's Shriners and a fifth place on his one start at TPC Scottsdale debut in 2018 when he fired 66-66-68-70 to post tied fifth.

Of course, as one of the great scientific geniuses (I'd go Einstein, Newton, Hawking.... DeChambeau), he's probably got a theory (sand densities over clubhead speed divided by visuals x Pi x some clever words he read x NASA x Tom Hanks in Apollo 13) but, suffice to say, I think his game is set up for takeoff here.

I could bring up some quotes but, cutting to the chase, he's put on some muscle so can give it a bigger larrup and massive hitters have always thrived at TPC Scottsdale.

Let's not forget that DeChambeau is a five-time PGA Tour winner (plus one in Europe) and he's still only 26 (or 8.27 x Pi as he likes to tell friends).

And 26 is just one higher than his odds of 25/1 if we use the numeral integer '1' as expressed in the binary counting system which also features the '0' or 'zero'.

Anyway, he's good at golf, knows how to win and is a nice price. Have a punt.

Final Bet: Scottie Scheffler each-way @ 50/1

It's easy to look at recent winners and think that they were huge stars at the time.

However, when Brooks Koepka won in 2015, this was actually his first PGA Tour success. All those major wins would come a few years on.

One player we could look back on in future years and also presume he was already a regular winner when putting his name on this trophy is Scottie Scheffler.

The big-hitting Texan (11th Driving Distance, 19th SG: Off The Tee, 30th SG: Tee To Green) won the 2013 US Junior Amateur, finished tied 27th in the 2017 US Open as an amateur, was named Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year in 2019 after a two-win season on the second tier and is now quickly establishing himself on the full PGA Tour.

He's already banked four top sevens, including a pair of third places this season, and opened the new calendar year with T3 at The American Express.

Scheffler looks firmly in the winner-waiting-to-happen category and Kyle Stanley (2012), Kevin Stadler (2014) and Koepka (2015) all made this venue the scene of their first PGA Tour victory.

The 23-year-old is a debutant at the event but Stanley and Koepka were playing the tournament for the first time so that's the counter-argument for those insisting course form is everything. Some get here and just relish the different atmosphere straight off the bat.

Scheffler is clearly a fast learner and has the ability to match his fellow Americans so take the 50s.

In the same camp is Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian is also new to this event and comes in off a top 25 in the Dubai Desert Classic.

He's certainly interesting at 45/1.