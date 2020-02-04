ISPS Handa Vic Open: Progressive Scrivener the one to beat

Following the Gulf Swing, the European Tour drops several grades for a unique event. The Vic Open involves concurrent mens and womens tournaments, played on two courses at 13th Beech Links - the Beech and Creek courses. The weekend rounds are played at the former.

Links form offers a clear angle

Strong clues regarding the skills-set required for success here can be found in both the course name and last year's result. Scotland's David Law - a rookie with junior and amateur pedigree on Scottish links courses - won his maiden professional title last year in windy conditions. The set-up is short, firm, fast and exposed.

By Australian standards, that result represented quite an upset. Historically backing the market leaders Down Under has proved a very reliable strategy. Even their championship events - the Open and PGA - lack strength in depth, and it is hard to ever recall a course being used where there wasn't a tendency for the cream to rise to the top.

Law edged out home favourite Wade Ormsby, whose presence in contention says plenty about the nature of this challenge. Very short off the tee, very accurate and brilliant around the greens, the 39 year-old only contends on certain types of track. He won the Hong Kong Open last autumn.

Accuracy and scrambling look the key stats

Indeed the leaderboard was packed with accurate types, known for their iron play and skills around the green. David Drysdale is best-known as a good scrambler and that is also Justin Harding's forte - a few weeks after finishing fourth here, the South African performed brilliantly to finish 12th on debut at Augusta National, no less.

There was no suggestion that power off the tee offered much of an advantage and that should act as a warning against getting overexcited about some of the classy names near the top of the market. Sure, Haotong Li, Ryan Fox and Dubai winner Lucas Herbert have won at a much higher level but their natural advantage will be neutralised here.

Bombers swerved in favour of consistent types

Of the seven players to make the top-five last year, three are among this year's top-seven market leaders - Ormsby, Jason Scrivener and Brad Kennedy. For me, this trio are preferred to the aforementioned bombers. All look bound to be there or thereabouts.

Scrivener in particular appeals. Having long been an underachiever, he made excellent progress towards the end of 2019. Top-tens in the Open D'Espana, Italian Open, Nedbank and most notably the DP World Tour Championship represent a very strong hand at this level. Having already finished top-11 in the past two renewals, he must go close again.

Kennedy was tied for second place and his very consistent form in Japan points to another strong showing on what will be his first start of 2019. I'll take him in preference to Ormsby because the latter did very little in three Gulf starts. Whilst those failures were unsurprising, he missed a lot of greens.

Jordan's links form is eyecatching

Further down the list, Matthew Jordan is very interesting given the nature of this challenge. The 24 year-old boasted links pedigree as an amateur and won on last year's Challenge Tour before stepping up to the higher level in great style - finishing fifth amongst elite company in the Dunhill Links.

Jordan had also finished 32nd in the same event a year earlier and a respectable 34th in the Saudi International. As we saw again last week, links form counts for plenty there.

Given the emphasis on accuracy, Ashley Chesters is another Brit worth considering. He was 12th last year and has only missed one cut in 12 starts dating back to last August, mostly in much better company.

Likewise Chilean Hugo Leon would be a steal at 80/1 on the best of last year's form, but his returns from four Australian starts don't offer much encouragement.

Two more Aussies made my shortlist. Nick Cullen is another extremely accurate type, lacking power. He's made six top-25s from seven attempts here, but hasn't won since the 2014 BetEasy Masters (then a triple-crown event). I suspect he'll fall just short of contention.

Nick Flanagan is a former US Amateur champion and winner on the Nationwide Tour. He spent years in the doledrums but has returned to competitiveness at this level, finishing top-six in the last two renewals of the Australian PGA. He opened with 62 last year en route to tenth place.



