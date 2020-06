Travelers Championship Tips: Our experts' best bets

The Punter's preview

As is customary for every event, The Punter begins his coverage of the Travelers Championship with a comprehensive preview, filling us in on tournament history, the course and which players are likely to have the skills to succeed here. Check back for our man's in-play updates once the action is underway.

The Punter says: ""Tournaments with a big premium on putting are always tricky but given we've only had two events back after the break, analysing the stats at Colonial and Harbour Town, and identifying who's been putting well over the last fortnight, should be a big clue this year."

Back Brooks Koepka @ [24.0]

Your course and form guides for TPC River Highlands

Check out our form guides ahead of this week's event at TPC River Highlands with stats and detailed analysis from Andy Swales.

Andy says: "This is a traditionally low-scoring venue, where the average winning 72-hole total since 2005 (last 15 tournaments) is 264.4. Jim Furyk posted a PGA Tour record score of 58 during the final round in 2016."

Bubba can land fourth title - says Dave Tindall

Golf betting expert Dave Tindall previews the Travelers Championship and picks three each-way selections, including a certain popular lefty.

Dave says: "Take the last four champions and their record for the week on the Par 4s: 2019 Chez Reavie (1st, -13), 2018 Bubba (T1st with runner-up Paul Casey, -11), 2017 Jordan Spieth (1st, -11), 2016 Russell Knox (1st, -10). In the PGA Tour's two comeback events, just look at who played the Par 4s best out of all those in the top 25 in the betting this week.... yep, Bubba Watson."

Back Bubba Watson each-way @ 28/1

Find Me a 100 Winner: Outsider picks

Paul Krishnamurty's quest to find long-odds winners could be fruitful this week, as our man reckons the Travelers is one of the best events on the calendar for backing outsiders.

Paul says: "Sam Ryder is a capable type who has gone close before, in low scoring events. I reckon his best chances are at tracks like this with a premium on good approach play."

Back Sam Ryder @ [800.00]

First Round Leader tips

Dave Tindall looks at the opening round of the Travelers Championship and has three picks to make a fast start.

Dave says: "Jordan Spieth won this event on debut in 2017 but had to settle for T42 when defending. However, in both those years he roared out of the blocks with an opening 63 to enjoy a piece of the first-round lead."

Back Jordan Spieth each-way at 55/1 for first round leader