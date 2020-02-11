The Genesis Invitational First Round Leader: Holmes can repeat Riviera feat

Each-way terms: 1/5 odds, 6 places

Weather forecast for Riviera CC: It's a pleasant day with temperatures picking up to around 68 degrees in the afternoon. Winds are virtually non-existent in the morning and still light for the p.m. wave.

First-round leader history:

2019 J.B. Holmes (63)

2018 Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay (66)

2017 Sam Saunders (64)

2016 Camilo Villegas (63)

2015 James Hahn, Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh, Nick Watney, Daniel Summerhays, Derek Fathauer (66)

Strategy: An afternoon starter has led the way in three of the last four years but of the six R1 leaders in 2015, five were from the early wave so the evidence is mixed. The weather forecast doesn't really sway us one way or another. It's worth noting that the field is reduced to 120 this year so foot traffic will be a little lighter which helps the later starters. Overall, I'm happy not to be influenced by tee-times.

Home in on J.B.

Holmes and Watson are the last two winners of the Genesis Invitation and it's hardly being a super sleuth to think that both have the credentials to solve the puzzle at Riviera again.

But while it's a big ask for Holmes to repeat his wire-to-wire win of 12 months ago, I do think he's capable of leading after 18 holes for the second year running.

The big hitter did it with a 63 last year while he's also shot an opening 67 three times at Riviera where he boasts four other top eight finishes.

It's a course he loves and Holmes is playing well enough to start fast there again.

In his last three West Coast Swing starts, he's posted T16 at Torrey Pines, T16 in Phoenix and T14 at Pebble Beach last week.

In the middle one of that run he started with a 64 at TPC Scottsdale to sit third after 18 holes while it's worth recalling that he was the first-round leader at last summer's Open Championship.

Holmes is worth a punt at 66/1.

Abraham could prove the Ancer

I was tempted to give Phil Mickelson a whirl at 50s but feel he may just dip after the long trip from Saudi followed by a week of being under the gun at Pebble.

Instead, I'll go for Abraham Ancer, who has been in excellent form for the last few months.

The Mexican was fourth at the WGC-HSBC and top eight on home soil at Mayakoba in November, was joint-top scorer for the Internationals in the Presidents Cup while in his last two starts he's finished runner-up in The American Express and tied sixth at the Saudi International, ranking 1st and 6th respectively for Greens In Regulation.



He's driving the ball well, the putter is working nicely and he's been tidy around the greens.

That strong all-round game will be a good fit for Riviera and this could be the year he kicks on there after T68 on debut and T44 in 2019 on his previous two visits.

A first-round leader at June's Travelers Championship, he's shot in the 60s in five of his last six opening rounds.

Ancer is a 66/1 shot.

Don't fade Noren

Riviera has been known historically as a faders' paradise which leads me to Alex Noren, whose form has picked up in recent times.

The left-to-righter is Noren's stock shot and it served him well in his one start in this tournament two years ago when he finished tied 16th.

In his last four starts on the PGA Tour, he's been T10 in the RSM Classic, T32 in the Sony Open, T14 in The American Express and T32 at Pebble Beach.

Noren ranked 6th for Strokes Gained: Putting at Pebble Beach so if he can repeat that on similar greens here (small, Poa Annua), the Swede could make a mark.

He's been making good starts on the PGA Tour this season (68, 69, 67, 70) while he was first-round leader twice in America in 2018.

Take him at 80/1.