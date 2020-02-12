The Genesis Invitational 2020 Top 5 and Top 10 Tips: Bank on McIlroy

Rory McIlroy - World No.1 ready to challenge

"It feels like there's not really many hazards out there; the greens are tricky but you can't really get yourself in a lot of trouble, so you think you can get out there and shoot 65, 66 every time you play, but it's not like that. It's just realising that and hitting it into the middle of the greens when you have to." Rory has had three looks at Riviera now and his best came last year when fourth (Friday 63). He'll have an extra spring in his step after returning to World No.1 and a top three at Torrey Pines last time suggests everything is in place for a big week.

Last four events: 3-4-1-3

Course form: 4-20-20

Last 50 starts - Win: 10%, Top 5: 38%, Top 10: 58%

Justin Thomas - JT has a score to settle

"I feel like if you drive it well out here, you can shoot a low number or you can shoot a good number. You can post a 4 or 5 under. It's tough when you have to be in control, but yeah, you have to be smart and kind of plod your way around this place it's all in front of you, it's not hidden, you just have to go out and play golf." Thomas should have won last year before two three-putts and a four-putt on the back nine left JT runner-up to JB (Holmes). That followed T9 in 2018 so he's an excellent performer here and comes in off a top three in Phoenix.

Last four events: 3-MC-1-17

Course form: 2-9-39-54

Last 50 starts - Win: 12%, Top 5: 28%, Top 10: 46%

Jon Rahm - California king in fine form

Rahm wasn't interviewed during his debut last year when tied ninth but, ahead of it, his own website said: "Rahm had it clear from day one that he wanted to play at Riviera. Since two years ago, when he tested the waters for the first time before embarking on his East Coast tour. It was a practice round, for fun, to get to know the course, and it was love at first sight." Also note that he's had eight top 10s in his last 10 starts in California and six of those were top fives, including two wins. Three starts this year have also yielded a trio of top 10s.

Last four events: 9-2-10-1

Course form: 9

Last 50 starts - Win: 10%, Top 5: 38%, Top 10: 56%

Dustin Johnson - DJ has rock-solid form at Riviera

"It's one of my favourite golf courses that we play on Tour. This golf course is right in front of you, there's not really any trouble, but the greens are pretty small, they're slopey. If you miss the greens, you have a tough time, and if you're not playing out of the fairway, you're going to have a tough time because you have to hit the green." DJ has no less than eight top 10s at Riviera, with five of those doubling as top fives. Less convincing is his current form since coming back from injury. He did finish runner-up in Saudi but was poor on the weekend at Pebble Beach last time (72-78).

Last four events: 32-2-7-30

Course form: 9-16-1-4-2-2-MC-4-MC-3-10-59

Last 50 starts - Win: 12%, Top 5: 32%, Top 10: 48%

Tiger Woods - Riviera still a box to tick

It's one of the few negative stats when discussing Tiger: Riviera is the course Woods has played most times (10 as a pro) without ever having won. His own take? "Well, I have historically never really putted well here. I've played here so many rounds. It suits a natural cutter of the golf ball, so I figured that's what I have done pretty much my entire career, but when it comes right down to it, you've got to hit the ball well here because the greens are so small and they're so slopey. But for some reason everything kind of breaks toward six and I still haven't quite figured that out." He's managed a couple of top fives and was just a single shot outside of the the top 10 last year so it's perhaps a bit much to think that he can't perform at Riviera. T9 at Torrey Pines on his first start of the decade bodes well.

Last four events: 9-1-37-WD

Course form: 15-MC-WD-13-7-5-13-18-2-20

Last 50 starts - Win: 6%, Top 5: 16%, Top 10: 28%

Bubba Watson - Triple Riviera champion is back to form

Bubba has won in 2014, 2016 and 2018 but they're his only top tens so playing him in the side markets has been a waste of time. You may as well just back him to win! That said, he's had five finishes between 14th and 17th so he's played some good golf here without winning. "It's a beautiful course, it's a beautiful layout and design. It's all imagination that you have to come up with. It really warrants good iron play. I think I've been pretty decent in my iron game over the last 11 years. It's a traditional golf course. It's no tricks. It's just here it is and play me." Bubba has had some lean times since he last won here in 2018 but he's really found a groove in the early part of 2020 so another crack at the title looks very realistic.

Last four events: 3-6-28-51

Course form: 15-1-WD-1-14-1-MC-13-WD-MC-17-14-MC

Last 50 starts - Win: 6%, Top 5: 14%, Top 10: 24%

Patrick Cantlay - Local knowledge adds to obvious appeal

"I feel really comfortable on this golf course and it's always nice to be in California, I feel right at home. I think this golf course has a lot of intricate architecture, especially on the greens and particular hole locations where the ball will feed from certain spots, and knowing that's huge." The local man, who went to UCLA, has put that knowledge to good use in the last two visits (his two MCs came in 2012/13) with a top four in 2018 and T15 last year, missing the top 10 by a shot. Cantlay was tied 11th at Pebble Beach last week in rough weather but the calmer forecast this week should ensure he can play his true game and that likely means a place on the leaderboard.

Last four events: 11-34-4-2

Course form: 15-4-MC-MC

Last 50 starts - Win: 4%, Top 5: 20%, Top 10: 36%

Brooks Koepka - doubts over major specialist

Koepka spoke to the Golf Channel ahead of a practice round on Tuesday following his scratchy start to the season which has seen him lose his place at the top of the rankings. "I just want to play good. It's unrealistic to say that I was going to hold No. 1 forever. There's always going to be a shuffle - there's too many good players." You get the sense that every event up until the US Masters is just prep and marking time and a missed cut here on his only start suggests, of all the leading players, Koepka looks the best lay. That said, maybe losing his World No.1 tag will irk him more than he's letting on.

Last four events: 17-34-WD-MC

Course form: MC

Last 50 starts - Win: 12%, Top 5: 30%, Top 10: 38%

Xander Schauffele - Promising start to Riviera record

Two starts for Schauffele at Riviera Country Club and two fine performances. He cracked the top 10 on debut in 2018, shooting 71-70-68-68, while last year he bounced back from an opening 74 to fire 68-67-69 and end tied 15th. He's always had a reputation for playing well in elite company so the top-class field here should get his juices flowing. As for recent form, he's had three second places in his last seven starts and looked set for another high finish in Phoenix last time before closing with 74 to drop to tied 16th.

Last four events: 16-MC-2-2

Course form: 15-9

Last 50 starts - Win: 4%, Top 5: 20%, Top 10: 30%

Tony Finau - Lack of wins not a problem

"I feel like I'm definitely a shot-maker, very creative, very

instinctive when I play and very visual. So this course allows you to do that. It's definitely a golf course that I like." Finau took a few goes to find his chops at Riviera but he finished runner-up in 2018 and just missed the top 10 last year. Of course, this is his first start since having victory in Phoenix taken from him by Webb Simpson. That lack of crossing the line in front is frustrating but, of course, that's of no real concern to top 5/10 backers and he's done them plenty of recent favours.

Last four events: 2-6-14-5

Course form: 15-2-MC-MC-56

Last 50 starts - Win: 0%, Top 5: 20%, Top 10: 38%

Conclusion

Rory McIlroy can celebrate his return to World No.1 with a big week at Riviera and, even though he may fall just short of winning, I like him to make the top five at 2/1.

He did just that last year when fourth and is on a run of four straight top fives so has both course and current form covered.

One other factor to consider is the weather and, as it looks a pleasant week, there looks nothing to blow Rory off course.

There are plenty of other contenders for both markets but I just can't get away from Bubba Watson.

It's the [7.2] for a top five that appeals most so I'll take the more aggressive option.

Those three course wins make a large chunk of the case but his current recent form is hugely encouraging too and suggests the planets are aligned.