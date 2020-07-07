The Best Golf Bets This Week on the European and PGA Tours

Austrian Open

The Punter's Preview - Joost a worthy favourite

The Punter goes in-depth to discuss tournament history, the course and what it will take to win this one. He thinks Joost Luiten is a worthy favourite but comes up with a couple of players to back at long odds.

Steve says: "From a course correlation perspective, the Dutch, which hosted the KLM Open between 2016 and 2018, look like a very obvious link. In just three renewals, four Diamond Course winners finished first or second at the Dutch."

Back Will Blessing @ [75.0]

Back Joe Stalter @ [300.00]

Your form guide for Diamond Country Club

Andy Swales provides the key stats and interprets them to help inform your bets at the Austrian Open.

Andy says: "Located around 20 miles north-west of Vienna and opened 18 years ago, Diamond Country Club is a flat parkland course where water comes into play on nine holes."

Workday Charity Open

The Punter's Preview - Brendan a Steele at huge price in Ohio

The PGA Tour moves to Dublin, Ohio for the first of two events at Jack's Place. The Punter takes a look at what we should look for when trying to find a winner this week and finds a player who looks very appealing at big odds.

"My idea of the best value in the field this week is Brandan Steele. So far in 2020 he's been placed in three of the eight tournaments he's entered - second at the Sony Open, fourth at the Honda and sixth at the Travelers, where his putting was quite remarkable."

Back Brendan Steele @ [320.0]

Course and current form stats for Ohio

Andy Swales runs the rule over the course and form to find out who might expect to be in contention this week.

"Muirfield Village is owned by Jack Nicklaus, and the 18-time major champion built a golf course which demands the same sort of accuracy which made him the world's top golfer during large periods of the 1960s and 1970s."

Dave Tindall's Each-Way Tips: Side with Streelman

Dave Tindall assesses the field for the Workday Charity Open and picks three each-way selections for the action at Muirfield Village.

Dave says: "Streelman ranked seventh for SG: Tee To Green when finishing tied second at last week's Travelers Championship. That was the veteran's second runners-up finish in his last six starts following a near-miss at Pebble where he ranked 2nd Tee To Green."

Back Kevin Streelman each-way @ 60/1