Sony Open First Round Leader: Ancer can start fast at windy Waialae

Each-way terms: 1/5 odds, 6 places

Weather forecast for the Waialae, Honolulu: Extremely windy but, frustratingly for FRL leader punters, the forecast suggests it's going to blow hard all day. Wind speeds start at 30mph and simply never relent.

FRL history at Waialae

2019 - 61 Adam Svensson

2018 - 63 Chris Kirk, Zach Johnson

2017 - 59 Justin Thomas

2016 - 63 Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Morgan Hoffman, Vijay Singh, Ricky Barnes

2015 - 62 Webb Simpson, Paul Casey

2014 - 63 Sang-Moon Bae

2013 - 62 Scott Langley

Strategy: Adam Svensson shot 61 from an afternoon slot last year while Justin Thomas broke 60 after teeing off early in 2017. Overall, it's a fairly even am/pm split in terms of past R1 leaders and the weather (rough in both morning and afternoon) this year doesn't help give us an angle. All I might say is the course could be a little softer in the morning. Being able to play well in the wind is obviously going to be a key attribute. A final point: although no-one on the planet could have backed Svensson last year, there are some pretty obvious names in that list of previous R1 leaders so it may pay to keep it simple if the right prices are available.

Abraham Ancer

As a Mexican who played his college golf in Oklahoma, Abraham Ancer is certainly used to handling gusty conditions.

"I'm comfortable in the wind," he said in last year's Players Championship, referring back to his victory in the 2018 Australian Open.

And interviewed earlier this week, Ancer added: "It's a golf course that I like a lot. Looks like the weather is going to be tough this week, so it's going to be a nice grind."

Those wind credentials put him on the early longlist for a first-round leader punt and from there we can build a further case.

Firstly, Ancer will be oozing with confidence after finishing as joint-top scorer for the Internationals at the recent Presidents Cup in Australia.

He played some superb golf at Royal Melbourne and it's fair to surmise that he can bring that to Hawaii too.

As for quick starts, he was R1 leader at last year's Travelers, second after day one at the windy Texas Open and he's been in the top 10 after 18 holes in two of his last three strokeplay events - the WGC-HSBC Champions and the Mayakoba Golf Classic on home soil.

He also started brightly in this event last year, sitting T12 at the halfway mark.

The 28-year-old heads out in the very first group from the 10th tee at 07:10am and looks worth a bet at 50/1.

Leishman to make early mark

Marc Leishman has one of most consistent Sony Open records going, making 10 cuts out of 10 and never finishing worse than tied 37th.

But within that consistency, he's shown he can go low, firing a 62 in 2015 and carding a pair of 64s on the way to third place last year.

That's one of three top 10s for the Aussie and the windy forecast suggests he has the right conditions for another.

Leishman was tied 10th in the recent Australian Open to show that his game is in decent nick and followed that by taking two points in the Presidents Cup, halving his singles match with Rickie Fowler.

The 50/1 shot heads out at 07:50am from the 10th.

Zach can attack early

Zach Johnson is not only a former winner of this event (2009), he's twice been first-round leader.

The first came via a 65 in 2010 while he repeated the feat thanks to a 63 two seasons ago. Johnson also opened with a 64 to sit T6 after Thursday's play in 2016.

Those with good memories will recall that Johnson and fellow pick Leishman contested a playoff in one of the windiest Open Championships (play had to be halted) at St. Andrews in 2015 so both are proven when the flags really flap.

While the two-time major winner had a poor 2019, there were some good signs at the end of the year and, notably, he often showed them in round one.

Johnson opened with a 64 to sit in the top four after round one of the Mayakoba in November and was also in the top 10 following the opening lap (67) at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At 80/1, it's worth chancing that he can combine his course form and prowess in the wind with those recent green chutes of recovery to give us a big payout.

Johnson tees off at 07:50am which means I have three morning starters so hopefully the course will dry out and become even harder as the day progresses.