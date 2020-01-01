Sentry Tournament of Champions First Round Leader: Todd won't plod in Hawaii opener

*EW Terms: 1/5 Odds | 5 Places

Weather forecast for Thursday: Temperatures are locked in at 74-75 degrees while it'll blow at 11mph for the very early starters and pick up to around 14mph in the mid-to-late afternoon.

FRL history at The Plantation Course

2019 - 66 Kevin Tway

2018 - 67 Marc Leishman

2017 - 65 Jimmy Walker

2016 - 65 Patrick Reed

2015 - 65 Russell Henley

2014 - 66 Jordan Spieth, Webb Simpson, Chris Kirk, Michael Thompson

2013 - 69 Dustin Johnson, Mark Wilson, Nick Watney

2012 - 67 Jonathan Byrd

Strategy: Tee-times run from 10am local to 12.30pm, the 34-man field heading out in two-balls. The weather doesn't really offer any significant advantage and, of course, foot traffic will be minimal so it's a free hit for FRL punters to be honest.

Todd can keep hotstreak going

Brendon Todd had a ridiculous end to 2019, scoring back-to-back victories in the Bermuda Championship and Mayakoba Golf Classic and looking set to become the first man to since Tiger Woods to win three-in-a-row after leading the RSM Classic after 54 holes on his next start.

He eventually finished fourth but even so.

In the belief that the magic hasn't warn off over the Christmas period, I'll give him a whirl here.

There's some firmer logic too. Firstly, his lowest round in those three events was 62, 63 and 62 respectively so he loves to shoot the lights out, always a good trait to find in a FRL candidate.

Secondly, they also came on coastal tracks with grainy greens and that's the deal this week.

Todd has had one previous look at the course and it went well when he finished eighth on debut in 2015. It's a new challenge this year after the recent revamp but that applies to everyone and it does no harm that he's already banked a top 10 at the Plantation Course.

The American is in the very first group out at 10am so, if the wind does pick up a little more than is forecast, he could get the best conditions too.

Count on Corey

Corey Conners is one of the first-timers teeing it up at the Plantation and the course changes mean it's more of a level playing field for the newcomers.

Conners played some consistently high-class golf in the latter part of 2019, finishing in the top 25 of nine of his last 10 starts.

As for this market, he was there or thereabouts on a regular basis and four times in his last eight events he was in the top 10 after the opening lap.

With the changes making it more of a second-shot course according to those in the know, that will play into Conners' hands and hopefully this elite ball striker can make hay from his 11:50am start.

A Long shot worth backing

Twelve of the last 13 first-round leaders here were American so I'll go with another home player.

This is a really speculative play but, being honest, the prices give me very little to work with this week.

Long caused a huge shock when winning the Desert Classic earlier this year. It looked like a complete one-off as he surrounded it with a string of missed cuts but T10 at Bay Hill and seven top 25s from Colonial onwards showed he could certainly play.

Fast starts were part of the deal too and as well as starting with a 63 at the Desert Classic he shot that same number in round one at Mayakoba in mid-November. That put him second after 18 holes and he went on to finish third.

Other notable starts were his 64 at John Deere (second after R1) and 67 at the Safeway Open (fifth after R1).

He's one of the newbies in the field but some low numbers on courses with Bermuda greens and his good play at the end of 2019 suggest 55/1 is worth a look.

Long tees off at 10:30am.

