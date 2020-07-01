Rocket Mortgage Classic First Round Leader: Put trust in Tringale

Each-way terms: 1/5 odds, 6 places

Weather forecast for Detroit Golf Club: The early starters are welcomed by temps around 70 degrees and from 2pm until close of play the thermometer gauge settles at around 92. Winds are very light with nothing more than 5mph expected.

First-round leader history:

2019 - Nate Lashley (63)

Strategy: We only have one year of evidence but Lashley was a morning starter when he set off on his wire-to-wire victory in 2019. Nine other players shot 64/65 and low scores were coming from everywhere. Expect something similar with such a pleasant forecast so we won't use tee-times as a guide.

Count on Cameron

Cameron Tringale enjoyed his first trip to Detroit Golf Club last year when shooting 68-67-65-71 to finish in a tie for fifth place, his third-round lap of 7-under the highlight.

He's got a proven record this season as a fast starter and sits in 15th spot on the PGA Tour's R1 scoring average charts.

Expanding the search, Tringale is constantly quick out of the blocks and in 2019 the American had a run where he shot in the 60s in 15 of his 17 openers.

So far this season, he fired a 64 to sit second after Thursday's play at the RSM Classic while, just two starts ago, he was tied third following day one of the Honda Classic.

The 110/1 looks big and may be a slight reflection of him missing the cut at the Travelers Championship last week.

However, that was his first event back (opened with a 70) so let's cut him some slack.

Back on a course where the memories are positive, he can get off to one of his routine quick starts. He heads out at 07:55 from the 10th tee.

Side with Stallings

It may be putting eggs in baskets but I'm also keen on my outright pick Scott Stallings.

He's 80/1 to lift the trophy and 85/1 for first-round leader.

Stallings did his best work on day one here last year when opening with a 66 which put him tied 11th after 18 holes.

And a quick look at the PGA Tour's current R1 scoring charts shows him in 10th place with an average score of 68.79.

He's fired a 64 and a 65 - not in round one admittedly - since the re-start so has been shooting some low numbers and finished tied sixth in last week's Travelers Championship so seems to have plenty of confidence.

He's also morning starter at 07:55 so gives us further good reason to start swishing the leaderboard early.

There's Noh limits

Seung-Yul Noh emerged from lockdown with a sparkling 64 in round one of the Travelers Championship.

That put the Korean in fifth place after the first round and he followed through with his effort to take 11th place.

His golfing career was put on hold following two years of mandatory military service in South Korea which meant he didn't play on the PGA Tour between October 2017 and January 2020.

He missed his first four cuts back despite showing a few sparks but last week's T11 was a real confidence boost.

Noh is playing this season on a medical exemption and needs 359 FedExCup points to retain his Tour card.

Last week banked him just 56 so there's plenty more work to do and his incentive is high.

Still just 29, Noh has won on the PGA Tour, the European Tour and the Asian Tour so definitely has a touch of class about him.

He's twice held an 18-hole lead on the PGA Tour (2017 Pebble Beach and 2016 St Jude Classic) so I'm hoping he can make it three from his afternoon tee-time.

Noh, who ranked 5th for SG: Putting at last week's Travelers, heads out at 12:10 from the 1st.

Like Tringale, he's 110/1.