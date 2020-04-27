Outlaw Tour GCU Championship: Say yes to Yannik

First, if you're new to the Outlaw Tour, it's Arizona's Developmental Professional Golf Tour, part of what we'd think of as a mini tour or satellite circuit. Why is it still going ahead when everywhere is in lockdown? That's because the governor of Arizona has decreed golf to be one of the state's "essential services and activities"

Last week, after looking at some recent events, I concluded that there was enough in the the results to show that this wasn't just flailing in the dark. Most of the top-five finishers either had some extra class or were in impressive form.

I ended by making two tips:

Colton Yates @ each-way @ 16/1

Back Derek Bayley each-way @ 12/1

Both were in good form ahead of the 36-hole event (most on the Outlaw Tour are 54 by the way, including this week's tourney) and Yates was up there for most of the two days before dropping to T9.

Bayley, though, did land the each-way cash as a closing 66 gave him a third straight fifth place finish.

So, fifth and ninth, not a bad start.

The tournament was won by Nicolo Galleti, who had finished third and second the previous two weeks so was very much on the shortlist.

Runner-up Yannik Paul had finished fourth the week before while third-placed KK Limbhasut was a runner-up on his previous start and third two weeks before that.

Well, betting on the Outlaw Tour certainly seems to have a high degree of predictability. Stick with the obvious and don't try and reinvent the wheel.

First Bet: Yannik Paul each-way @ 16/1

Yannik Paul (don't back his German twin Jeremy Paul by mistake even though Jezzer has good claims himself) is definitely one of the form horses on the Outlaw Tour and, therefore, is worth at bet at this sort of price.

He's finished 8-9-4 in the last three 54-hole events and then added a second place (two 66s) in last week's Legacy Shootout.

To be honest, you can back him on that alone although there's a course form boost too.

The GCU was staged at this venue on the Golden State Tour back in November and Paul fired 67-68-66 to take solo fourth place.

A quick word on the top of the market where Calum Hill and Dylan Wu are joint-favourites at 13/2.

Scotland's Hill, who is staying with his American girlfriend during these strange times, landed the Verrado Founders Championship on his last start at the end of March and, as a European Tour star, obviously has some extra class.

Wu has some excellent Korn Ferry Tour form under his belt since January (2-18-7-27-11-4) and was sent off at just 10/3 last week.

He didn't justify that incredibly skinny price but sixth place was hardly a disgrace and 54 holes will give him more chance to show his skills than 36 although he did miss the cut here in November.

You'll also notice PGA Tour regular J.J. Spaun, who was T30 at Torrey Pines, T47 at TPC Scottsdale and played all four rounds at the Genesis.

He's 9/1 which will either be shown to be too short or a cracking bet. I'll take the risk though and leave him out.

Second Bet: Derek Bayley each-way @ 18/1

Perhaps one week into my Outlaw Tour betting career is too soon to be showing someone loyalty but it was good to wake up last Thursday and find out that Derek Bayley had played his last 18 holes in 5-under to land the each-way cash.

He was only 12/1 on that occasion but is 18/1 here.

With eight top 10s in his 10 Outlaw Tour starts this season, the latest three being top fives, he's always fishing around for the each-way money so I'll follow him again.

Mark Anguiano is a course winner and added another victory at the Fallbrook Open at the start of March but the 8/1 looks short enough given that he hasn't played for a month.