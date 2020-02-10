Genesis Invitational 2020: Sergio can ramp it up at Riviera

Main Bet: Sergio Garcia each-way @ 50/1

Riviera is definitely a Sergio Garcia course and he's banked two top fours (2012 and 2015), a sixth (2007) and seven top 25s in 12 visits.

Some Sergio quotes about the long-standing Californian event:

"It is a tournament that I really enjoy playing. I really love the golf course. I think when it plays firm, it's the kind of golf course that is asking you to hit the proper shots.

"Yes, it is old-school. It is quite long, too. Yeah, greens for the most part are fairly small, so it's the kind of golf course that if you're playing well and you're hitting a good amount of greens, you always feel like you have birdie chances. You don't usually have a lot of, you know, 50- and 60-footers. So it's just a solid golf course."

Some of the essence of Garcia's comments is captured in the stats of recent winners.

Three of the top four ranked in the top six for Strokes Gained: Approach and that backs up the idea that this is a "second-shot course".

In fact, you could argue it's a first-shot course too.

Dustin Johnson ranked 1st for Strokes Gained: Off The Tee in 2017 while Bubba Watson was ranked in the top 16 in that category in the last two of his three wins at the course (2016 and 2018).

One other thing to note is that most recent winners at the course were driving the ball well coming in.

The last four winners here had ranked 7th for SG: Off The Tee in one of their previous two starts and before Strokes Gained stats came along, Bubba was 1st for Total Driving when he won the first of his three Riviera titles in 2014 while shock 2013 winner John Merrick was 8th for TD in the week of his win.

Sergio is trying out new equipment this week but it seems to be working well.

He was solid off the tee in his three starts in the Middle East, gaining over 2.2 strokes in each and when sixth in The Saudi International last time he ranked second for SG: Approach.

Also T23 in Dubai and T8 in Abu Dhabi, Garcia gained nearly 24 strokes Tee To Green across those three events so is looking sharp.

Speaking before his top six in Saudi, he said of his game: "Feels pretty good. I feel like the first two weeks, they have been pretty solid.

"Obviously a couple things here and there that, you know, beginning of the year, kind of getting used to some of the new equipment and stuff like that. But overall, I've seen a lot of good things, it's been positive."

The Spaniard has been in the world's top 100 for more than 20 years - the second longest current streak - and said in Dubai after having the stat pointed out: "A friend of mine sent it to me a couple of weeks ago. I love to have a really good start to the year and get my World Ranking back to at least top 20 in the world, which is a bit more comfortable than where I am now. Hopefully we'll be able to do that fairly soon."

He's currently 41st so looks like he has some inner motivation to press the accelerator.

This looks a great venue for him to continue his bright start to 2020 and perhaps chalk up another win for Europe's rejuvenated veterans following the victories for Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell.

Next Best: Patrick Cantlay each-way @ 20/1

There's so many with chances this week and I'm very close to putting up Bubba Watson to continue his sequence of wins at Riviera after victories in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Tony Finau at 25s is close too but I'll opt for Patrick Cantlay at 20/1.

The American was fourth here two years ago and backed it up with tied 15th last year so he gets on really well with the course.

The World No. 6 was tied 11th at Pebble last week while in his previous five starts either side of Christmas he racked up two second places and a fourth.

On that evidence, he's got plenty of each-way appeal but it's about time he added another win.

As a Californian, this is a home game for Cantlay and he alluded to that when finishing runner-up to Bubba (played alongside him in the final round) two years ago.

"I know I've got a bunch of friends and family in the crowd, and that's always nice," said Cantlay.

"But I feel really comfortable on this golf course and I like being up here and, you know, I think there's a lot to be said for that."

Cantlay has played plenty here despite having just four official starts - "I know the golf course really well", he said in 2018 - and his current season-long stats stats, 7th in SG: Approach and 8th SG: Tee To Green, suggest he's ready to throw in another big title challenge.

Speaking at Pebble last week, he told reporters: "I've been playing really well. I feel confident and comfortable with the game."

His progress in the last few seasons has been excellent and this could be another big step.

Final Bet: Sung-Hoon Kang each-way @ 200/1

It's been a good week for South Koreans in Los Angeles with 'Parasite' the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at The Oscars.

So perhaps Sung-Hoon Kang can add to the celebrations on Sunday.

Before some readers recoil in horror that I'm tipping someone on the basis of an Oscars win, Kang was one of a handful of players who came out when running the field through a couple of filters.

The stats show that 13 of the last 16 winners at Riviera had already recorded a top 15 at the course while, as noted by Steve Rawlings, 13 of the last 14 champions had played the event at least five times.

Add in the earlier stat about the last four winners here ranking 7th for SG: Off The Tee in one of their previous two starts and that really does whittle the field down.

But Kang survives the statistical hurdles.

He's played here five times, made the cut in all of them and enjoyed a run of 8-22-16 from 2016-2018.

Two starts ago he was ranked 4th for SG: Off The Tee at TPC Scottsdale and he was 3rd in that category in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. On the season-long stats he's 12th.

Kang's actual results aren't amazing but he was tied 16th at the Farmers Insurance Open and sat in the top three with 18 to play.

That was on Poa Annua grass (24th in SG: Putting) - the surfaces this week - and the Kikuya from tee to green at Riviera, which is very unusual in the United States, is used in his Korean homeland.

Those with good memories may recall him shooting a 60 at Monterey Peninsula in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am so he's certainly played some good golf on the West Coast.

The 32-year-old from South Korea won the AT&T Byron Nelson last year so has cleared that hurdle while against top-class opposition he was seventh in the 2019 PGA Championship and has made six of his seven cuts in majors.

Kang is ranked in the top 25% for Driving Distance so gives it a good tonk off the tee so, all in all, he looks an interesting 200/1 shot.

Others at big prices I looked at were Patrick Rodgers and Matt Jones.