Waste Management Phoenix Open: Back Berger for fast start

Each-way terms: 1/5 odds, 6 places

Weather forecast for TPC Scottsdale: It's a chilly start (ball won't fly at all) for the very early tee-times before it begins to warm up to something more respectable around the mid-60s by midday. It won't get too much warmer though with temperatures peeking at 72 degrees. Wind is fairly minimal.

R1 leader history:

2019 64 Rickie Fowler (am), Justin Thomas (am), Harold Varner (pm)

2018 64 Bill Haas (pm)

2017 64 Matt Kuchar (pm)

2016 65 Rickie Fowler (am), Shane Lowry (am), Hideki Matsuyama (pm)

2015 64 Ryan Palmer (pm)

Strategy: It's easy to think that the cold mornings and warmer afternoons favour later starters but the evidence is mixed. I'll favour the p.m. wave though and go for a 1:2 split.

Bank on Berger

Daniel Berger has an excellent record in this event with two top 10s and a T11 in five starts.

He's also twice taken just 65 blows around the par 71 at TPC Scottsdale and that's what you want in a first-round leader bet - an ability to go low on the venue in question.

The first of those came in round one in 2015, putting him second, while his other was in round two in 2018, leaving him third at halfway, so he's done his best work early.

He returns to a tournament he clearly likes in solid form with each of his last 12 rounds being 70 or under. That included four laps in the 60s at The American Express last time.

Speaking about this event a couple of years ago, he said: "It's one that I really look forward to. You always get kind of that butterfly in your stomach when you walk through the tunnel on 16, but it's a great atmosphere and it's something that I'll have on my schedule for a long time."

Berger has ranked in the top 13 for SG: Tee To Green in both his 2020 starts (Sony and American Express) so it's just the putter that he needs to heat up a little.

Promisingly, he tends to putt these greens well and ranked second for Putting Average here in 2017.

Berger, a 12:25 starter from the 10th, is 60/1.

Look to Laird

Martin Laird is easily filed into the category of course specialist at TPC Scottsdale.

The Scotsman makes this place his base and that extra local knowledge has shown as he has four top 10s to his credit.

He also has a habit of making fast starts, his opening laps since the start of 2014 reading 67, 66, 69, 67, 68, 65.

Laird was fourth after day one last year and has been T9 or better following Thursday's action in three of the last five editions.

True, he hasn't been pulling up many trees of late but he made the cut at Torrey Pines last week and has a proven record of heating up in the desert.

Take the 95/1 about the 13:05 starter.

An can make early leaderboard climb

Byeong Hun An tees off in the penultimate morning group from tee No.10 at 08:50 so should avoid the very chilly early stuff.

He's got two obvious plus points - a liking for the course and a good record in round one.

The Korean was the first-round leader at October's CJ Cup, August's Wyndham Championship and November 2018's Australian Open so he's topped the 18-hole standings three times in his last 30 starts - a strong strike-rate.

He was quickly into his stride again at last week's Farmers Insurance Open, sitting third after Thursday's action.

Adding to that is a fine record here as An has form of 6-23-20 in three starts at TPC Scottsdale. Even better than that is his R1 record in the event: 4-12-6 after rounds of 66, 68 and 66 respectively.

Take the 50/1 that he surges to the top again.