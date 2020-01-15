Find Me a 100 Winner: Outsider picks for The American Express

In most weeks when there are tournaments on both main tours, we prefer to like to pick bets out in both. On this occasion, however, I'd rather go all in on the PGA Tour.

Migliozzi rated best outsider in Abu Dhabi

Whilst there are plenty of likeable types at huge odds in Abu Dhabi, that looks a classic Rolex Series affair - dominated by the world-class market leaders.

I did consider a couple outsiders - Guido Migliozzi at [200.0] and Romain Langasque [230.0]. Three of our each-way picks - Pablo Larrazabal, Andy Sullivan and Charl Schwartzel - are available between [100.0] and [130.0] win only via the exchange.

This pro-am is famous for upsets

In contrast, The American Express is the latest version of a famous old tournament which has produced all manner of upsets over the years. Check out Steve Rawlings' preview for a great, comprehensive overview of the event and how trends have developed.

Back Brian Stuard 0.5u @ [200.0]

Back Brian Stuard for a Top 10 Finish 1.5u @ [11.0]

Shock winners here have ranged from rookies like Adam Long last year to veteran Brian Gay in 2013. My first pick has a lot more in common with the latter: a short, straight hitter; great putter.

Stuard finished top-ten on his first two attempts at this event in 2013/14. He comes in off eight consecutive cuts, with a best result of fourth at Summerlin - another birdie-fest in the desert. Future of Fantasy rate him a specialist on Bermuda greens so everything is in place for another solid week at least.

Bomber Clark appeals after good debut

Back Wyndham Clark 1u @ [240.0]

Place order to lay 10u @ [15.0]

Back Wyndham Clark for a Top 10 Finish 1u @ [16.0]

Clark, alternatively, fits the combination of inexperienced bomber/good putter profile that regularly contends in this. He hasn't played for two months since finishing a solid 2019 on a downer but eight top-20s including four top-tens was a decent return overall.

I like his tendency to start tournaments strongly as a trading angle. Clark sat fifth at halfway in his debut here last year, en route to a respectable 18th.

Ryder overdue to put four good rounds together

Back Sam Ryder 1u @ [270.0]

Place order to lay 10u @ [15.0]

Back Sam Ryder for a Top 10 Finish 1u @ [16.0]

Likewise, Sam Ryder has a habit of starting very strongly and fading. He sat third at halfway last week at the Sony before ruining it with a poor third round. At the Shriners, he was fourth through 54 holes.

That may suggest he can't put four rounds together but Ryder's 2018 season was more productive, yielding a quartet of top-seven finishes. His best golf has come in low scoring affairs with the very best coming at the aforementioned Shriners event (18th and third in the last two renewals).

Stallings rated best among the rest

Three alternatives warrant a mention. Three-time winner Scott Stallings [270.0] is always worth a look in California. Three of his last six events in the state yielded top-seven finishes and he'd previously twice finished top-eight in this event.

Beau Hossler [250.0] was putting well before Christmas and would be very well suited if regaining his best. Finally, Greenbrier runner-up Richy Werenski [310.0] was also short-listed, on the basis of his debut ninth here in 2017 and good putting.

