Find Me a 100 Winner: Big-price bets for the Vic Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

My initial instinct for this week's column was to focus solely on the PGA Tour. Outsider winners in Australian co-sanctioned affairs are pretty rare at the best of times and in-form players at 99-1 or better are very thin on the ground among a weak Vic Open field.

However on reflection, given that the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is not especially fertile territory for outsider-punting either (as explained below), a couple of bets are in order.

Accurate, experienced Aussies can go well again

Getting placed in the Vic Open won't require a special standard. Looking through past leaderboards, it is perfect for an experienced Aussie with knowledge of the course and conditions. The sort that doesn't hit it far enough for most courses nowadays but who won't be so handicapped at the 13th Beach.

Back Terry Pilkadaris 1u e/w @ 100/1 (1/5 odds, seven places)

Step forward 46 year-old Terry Pilkadaris. He finished a respectable 24th last year and, back in 2013/14 had registered consecutive top-tens at the course. His accuracy and scrambling stats suggest he'll perform relatively well again on a short course where those skills really matter.

Plus there's a good piece of recent form in the bag, finishing seventh in the Hong Kong Open three weeks ago. Journeyman he may be, but Pilkadaris would fit in alongside numerous names to have been placed in recent renewals of this event.

Leon underestimated on 2019 form

So for that matter would [250.0] chance Steven Jeffress or even Jordan Zunic [350.0] - who finished fifth and seventh respectively two years ago.

Back Hugo Leon 2u @ [160.0]

Place order to lay 20u @ [12.5]

Hugo Leon is preferred, however, at [160.0]. The Chilean struggled in two Aussie majors before Christmas but the best of his 2019 European Tour form - top-tens in the elite Open de France, KLM Open, Czech Masters and Belgian Knockout - warrants a place much nearer the top of the market.

Moreover, Leon started brilliantly here 12 months ago with 64 to sit second after round one. Granted, he faded away but a similar start on his 2020 debut would see these odds crash.

Onto Pebble Beach. As Steve Rawlings explains in his comprehensive preview, outsiders do win here but they have tended to be the sorts that are virtually impossible to identify. Two of the last four started at [1000.0].

I've added some comments and tips to that piece while Steve is on holiday and have plumped for the second favourite Patrick Cantlay. I generally regard this event as one for the favourites, or those with stellar course form. You won't find many of the latter among the triple-figure prices.

Watney boasts eyecatching course credentials

Back Nick Watney 2u @ [170.0]

Place order to lay 20u @ [12.5]

Nick Watney does tick some boxes and is therefore my sole outsider in the event. Born and college-educated in California, this one-time majors candidate was runner-up in the 2015 renewal among four top-14 finishes in the event.

He finished 2019 in decent shape, registering top-15s at Sea Island and in this state at Silverado. Watney ranks 21st for greens in regulation among these over the past six months, and hit more than 72% of greens in each of his last six starts. Those sort of numbers can get the job done here.

Brandon Wu shortlisted after US Open heroics

Numerous alternatives came in for consideration. Pat Perez [160.0] also has plenty of course form. Rookie Brandon Wu [250.0] enjoyed a brilliant US Open debut at Pebble Beach last year, finishing 35th, and showed up well early at Torrey Pines.

Harry Higgs [170.0] and Matthew NeSmith [220.0] ticked several boxes on form, but were rejected due to the poor record of debutants. [350.0] seemed big about RSM winner Tyler Duncan.



