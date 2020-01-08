Find Me a 100 Winner: Outsider picks for the South African and Sony Opens

There's no question about which of this week's two main events is likely to produce a shock winner. The South African Open is invariably won by an obvious candidate and this year's favourite won the previous renewal at this venue by six strokes. In contrast the Sony Open has produced numerous massive shocks down the years.

Winther's scrambling skills a big plus

The latter is therefore worthy of greater focus but the former does offer a chance to back a player at big odds whom I have thought for a couple of years might belatedly break through. If Jeff Winther is to do so, there's plenty to suggest it will come in South Africa.

Back Jeff Winther 0.5u @ [140.0]

Back Jeff Winther for a Top 10 Finish 1.5u @ [11.0]

The 31-year-old Dane seems to reserve his best golf for South Africa. His last 13 visits - all in events of this co-sanctioned variety - yielded 12 cuts and nine top-30 finishes. Two visits to Randpark for the Joburg and SA Open yielded finishes of 27th and seventh place.

There is a logical explanation. As Steve Rawlings notes in his comprehensive preview, the key stat to follow here is scrambling. Among this field, Winther ranked second in that category in 2019.

A disappointing finish to last year slightly tempers enthusiasm but Winther was fourth in the Open D'Espana as recently as October and a solid 11th in Germany a month earlier.

De Jager also worth consideration

If you're looking for an alternative outsider, try Dave Tindall's each-way selection Louis de Jager. He ticks a number of boxes and would be my reserve outsider pick here.

As for the Sony, Justin Thomas represents a formidable favourite and, as always at this level nowadays, there's no shortage of elite opposition. That also means inflated odds about outsiders and, as noted above, they often come through at Waialae. Here's two at odds higher than [300.0], who are perfectly capable of breaking through somewhere in 2020.

Approach play is the key skill at Waialae

Back Talor Gooch 1u @ [320.0]

Place order to lay 15u @ [14.0]

Back Talor Gooch for Top 10 Finish 1u @ [17.5]

Talor Gooch started 2019 really well, registering consecutive top-four finishes on the PGA Tour in January. A year earlier, he started by making the top-20 on debut at Waialae. His best category - 15th for strokes gained: approach - is arguably the most important category to follow at this course.

Can he cope with this week's forecast strong winds? Well, his best recent result, fourth in the Houston Open, came in the windiest of weeks. Gooch also closed 2019 with a top-25 finish at Sea Island - one of the courses that Steve Rawlings notes offers strong form correlations.

Zhang looks a victim of nationality bias

Back Xinjun Zhang 1u @ [320.0]

Place order to lay 15u @ [14.0]

Back Xinjun Zhang for Top 10 Finish 1u @ [17.5]

Also available at [320.0], Xinjun Zhang's odds look a classic example of nationality bias. I cannot believe an American with his 2019 numbers would be anywhere near this level. Two wins among five top-three finishes on the KornFerry Tour, followed by three top-20s with a best of fourth to start the new PGA Tour season.

As with Gooch, the best of those results came in Houston in fairly windy conditions. That he ranks 23rd for strokes gained: approach in the new season is another positive and so too his sole previous effort at Waialae. On that course debut in 2018, Zhang rose from 116th after day one to 25th, finishing 65/66/67.

Best of the rest for my money is Nate Lashley - available to back each-way at 125/1 with eight places. Regular readers will recall backing Lashley several times with some success last term. This excellent iron player is under-rated and he played well enough for three rounds last week in the Tournament of Champions.

