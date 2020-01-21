Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Five of Europe's finest to back each-way

EW Terms: 1/5 Odds | 8 Places

Dave Tindall: Back Henrik Stenson @ 20/1

After a mostly disappointing 2019, Henrik Stenson ended the year on a high with an excellent victory in Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. It was vintage stuff from the Swede as he peppered flags and struck the ball beautifully. Yes, that was a limited field but we've seen in the past how players can win that event and use it as a springboard for success the following season. Stenson has already launched his 2020 campaign and while tied 23rd in the Singapore Open was hardly pulling up trees, a closing 66 will have given him some momentum. The Emirates GC in Dubai looks an ideal venue for him to ride it. Stenson lived in this part of the world for a decade and won this trophy back in 2007. He has a further seven top 10s and three of those have come in the last four years. A windy forecast may also help separate the 2016 Open champion from the field so everything looks in place for a Stenson punt at 20s.

Paul Krishnamurty: Back Martin Kaymer @ 28/1

Martin Kaymer is on the comeback trail and, fresh off an excellent weekend to make the Abu Dhabi top-ten, is tipped at a course where he looked a certain future winner from the very start. He was the hottest youngster in golf when finishing runner-up in 2008 on debut, and followed up with top-fours on his next two visits. Even during the years when his game imploded, the German only once finished worse than 31st at the Emirates. Granted, it does feel a bit wrong taking 28/1 about a player who hasn't won since the 2014 US Open. No matter - earlier he was prolific and his iron play is too good to not win tournaments forever. He was always the type to bring his A-game to the big events and these desert golf conditions are arguably his favourite.

Steve Rawlings: Back Tom Lewis @ 100/1

Tom Lewis has an ordinary record at the Emirates, this week's venue for the Dubai Desert Classic. In six attempts, he's yet to miss the cut but he's never cracked the top 30 either. I'm happy to chance him at the industry-best 100/1 regardless though. As highlighted in the preview, form at the Dom Pedro Victoria Course, home of the Portugal Masters, appears to correlate very well with this week's venue, so a much-improved effort here wouldn't be a big surprise given he's won in Portugal twice - in 2011 and 2018. Lewis missed the cut last week in Abu Dhabi but that was his first start since he finished sixth in the DP World Championship in Dubai in November and he could easily improve considerably now that the rust has been knocked off.

Joe Dyer: Back Bernd Wiesberger @ 25/1

Given he is one of the European Tour's hottest golfers I am slightly taken aback to see Bernd Wiesberger a little way off the favourites in the market and he must be a spot of value at 25/1. Yes, the Austrian put in a demoralising final round last time out but it can happen to any player and it was only really a poor nine holes that ruled him out of the reckoning. Wiesberger has a best finish of fourth on this course as well as further top 10 and given his current good play I fancy him to put right last week's stumble with a strong showing this time out.

Mike Norman: Back Rafa Cabrera-Bello @ 30/1

Course form really stacks up at the Emirates; star names like Stenson, Kaymer, Westwood, Garcia, and Poulter have regularly performed well at the venue regardless of their form going into the event. So it's another big name player that I'm happy to chance this week as I can easily see Rafa Cabrera-Bello going close to victory if anywhere near his best. The smooth-swinging Spaniard has a fine record in this event, winning it in 2012 before producing form figures of 2-11-6 in 2016/17/18. Not only that, RCB has a huge liking for desert golf in general with three top three finishes to his name in Qatar alone, and he's a fine links golf exponent too, which always correlates well in this part of the world. The 35-year-old his missed just one cut from his last 23 events played, and from his last 15 starts he has finished in the top 20 on nine occasions, included seven times in the top 12 and four times in the top six. A T12 in Abu Dhabi last week is also highly encouraging.

