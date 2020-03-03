Qatar Masters Tips: Five each-way bets for this week's Education test

EW Terms: 1/5 Odds | 7 Places

Dave Tindall: Back Connor Syme @ 80/1

A Scot (Andrew Coltart) won the inaugural Qatar Masters while Paul Lawrie was twice a winner at Doha GC. Playing well in the wind was part of the reason and, although the tournament switches venues this week to Education City GC, I still think it will help to be able to handle some gusts. After all, the new course is still in the Qatari capital so weather conditions will be similar and Syme looks a nice price at 80s in this modest field. The 24-year-old already has three top-11 finishes on the European Tour this season and the latest came in Oman last week where he shot lower each day to finish T10. His game looks in fine shape and this is a good chance to flash his obvious class again.

Paul Krishnamurty: Back Grant Forrest @ 66/1

Given that we're all guessing to a large extent about this new Doha venue, the safest plan may be to stick with the fundamental rule for the old one - namely the ability to handle exposure to wind, which obviously elevates the best links exponents. Scotland's Grant Forrest already fits that bill and will doubtless become a specialist in time. He's also on an excellent run - finishing fourth at the wind-exposed Mauritius Open before Christmas, then following up with a solid quartet of results during the Gulf Swing. Weekend scores of 69/68 enabled the 26-year-old to soar up the leaderboard for a top-ten finish - his third consecutive top-30.

Steve Rawlings: Back Mikko Korhonen @ 50/1

Having made 13 birdies and just one bogey on Friday and Saturday in Oman, and having birdied the sixth hole on Sunday, disaster struck for Mikko Korhonen around the turn in round four when he bogeyed the eighth and double-bogeyed the ninth. He rallied on the back-nine with a couple of birdies but it wasn't enough and he missed out on the playoff by two strokes to finish tied for fourth. That was still a great effort though and he should draw plenty of inspiration from his fellow Finn, Sami Valimaki's victory. Having won in each of the last two years on the European Tour, at an industry-best of 50/1, I thought he was worth chancing at the new venue to go in again.

Joe Dyer: Back Brandon Stone @ 40/1

Brandon Stone came mighty close to a fourth European Tour win when going down in a playoff last week. That result came after a 10th place so why not take a chance on the South African staying hot and going one better? While two of his tournament victories came in his homeland, the most recent was at the Scottish Open to show his ability to perform on a links and that suggests this challenge could suit. Still just 26, there's every reason to think he has plenty of improvement to come and I'll take a chance on a motivated Stone going close again.

Mike Norman: Back Ross Fisher @ 33/1

The industry-best 33/1 on Ross Fisher looks too good to ignore. With no course form available due to the switch in venues, it makes sense to lean on current form and the veteran Englishman certainly has plenty of that. What's more, it's all come in the desert where the European Tour pitched up again this week. Fisher was tied sixth at both the Abu Dhabi Championship and Saudi International and he kept it going with tied 10th at the Oman Open on Sunday thanks to a closing 67. He ranked third for greens in regulation in Oman (84.7%) so, if the putter works well too, he can put his name high on the leaderboard once more and challenge for the title.



