Best Golf Tips This Week: Our experts on the Memorial and Euram

Memorial Tournament - The Punter's preview

There's nowhere better to start than with Steve Rawlings' in-depth preview of this week PGA Tour event - the second consecutive one at Muirfield Village in Ohio - so find out who he thinks might have what it takes.

Steve says: "The greens will definitely run faster, the rough will be taller and hole locations and tees will vary to last week but I'd wager that having got a feel for the venue so recently is a plus. Anyone who lined up last week won't have travelled this week and they would have acclimatised nicely by now."

Euram Bank Open - The Punter's Preview

The European Tour stays in Austria for the Euram Bank Open - the second of two concurrent dual ranking events there - and Steve has delivered a typically comprehensive preview.

He says: "You can practice all you like but nothing compares to playing tournament golf and I'd be wary of backing anyone who didn't tee it up last week at the Diamond Course."

Back Marcel Siem @ 90/1 (Sportsbook)

BackJason Day @ [75.0]

Memorial Tournament - Three each-way bets

Dave Tindall is back to preview the Memorial Tournament and he's three each-way selections for the action at Muirfield Village.

He says: "Gary Woodland came out of the pack to finish tied fifth last week and clearly did his best work on the weekend."

Back Gary Woodland each-way @ 40/1

Find Me a 100 Winner: Trio of iron specialists to back at The Memorial

Paul Krishnamurty runs through his best three picks at odds of 99/1 or better at Muirfield Village, where he also mentions an alternative trio.

He says: "Harris English's form has transformed over the last year and the stats back it up - fifth among these for greens in regulation, 13th for scrambling. Twelve starts this term have yielded eight top-20 finishes."

Back Harris English 1u @ [250.0]

Place order to lay 10u @ [15.0]

And finally... the form guides

Andy Swales provides the form stats for Memorial and points out:

"World number one Rory McIlroy has been a little sluggish since starting up again post-lockdown, and is yet to register a top-10, and the same goes for number two Jon Rahm."

Andy also discusses the European Tour form in his update ahead of the Euram.