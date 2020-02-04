AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am: Snedeker can snare Pebble treble

Main Bet: Brandt Snedeker each-way @ 22/1

Several trends pop up when looking through the list of past winners at Pebble Beach.

Since 1994, every winner bar one has been from the United States. The exception was Vijay Singh, who was world number two at the time.

They aren't just any old Americans either: nine of the last 11 have played in the Ryder Cup.

Finally, it's an event where you get a lot of repeat winners.

Phil Mickelson was winning for a fifth time last year, Mark O'Meara - another American Ryder Cupper - also has five wins and scrolling further back there's a few U.S. legends who landed the trophy three times.

Dustin Johnson has also continued the theme of home-based Ryder Cup stars shining on this beautiful part of the Monterey Peninsula. DJ has two wins and a couple of second places.

There's a few who fit the bill when using those trends and I'll put up Brandt Snedeker as my first pick.

Snedeker is a two-time winner of this tournament having bagged the title in 2013 and 2015 while he also has a fourth and an eighth.

While he adores Pebble, it's more than just course form. Snedeker has a penchant for poa annua putting surfaces and just loves playing on the West Coast.

He also has two wins at Torrey Pines - an obvious course to use when correlating form given its grass types, location and small greens - and he reminded us if his liking for this style of golf just two weeks ago when finishing in a tie for third.

Looking at his numbers there, the 39-year-old wasn't great off the tee but that doesn't matter much here at Pebble as it's a pro-am don't forget, meaning the fairways are generous so they don't upset the captains of industry and random sports/film stars.

But he was ranked in the top 20 for SG: Tee To Green, Around The Green and Putting (fifth with 5.243) and a repeat of those will work well here.

Forget last week's missed cut in Phoenix - that was the fifth year out of six he hasn't made the top 20 there - and focus on his stellar record in coastal California.

Take the 22/1.

Next Best: Cameron Champ each-way @ 40/1

Cameron Champ hasn't played in a Ryder Cup but I reckon he will be have done in the not too distant future.

This is just his second look at Pebble but it went well last year as he closed with a 69 on the host course to finish in a tie for 28th.

He's already a winner on California poa annua greens this season having laned the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa while he gave us another reminder of his suitability for these conditions with tied 16th in the Farmers Insurance Open a fortnight ago.

Champ was third with a round to go and, although he racked up too many bogeys on Sunday, he did leave on a high note after making eagle at the last for the second day running.

His approach to the par-5 closer in round three was jaw-dropping, suggesting he has the potential to go far. To be honest, he's already a fair way down the road having won twice in just 41 starts.

A brilliant driver of the ball (1st for SG: Off The Tee at Torrey Pines), he'll hopefully leave himself plenty of short shots in to these small greens and the putter has been decent the last few weeks (top 20 for SG: Putting at both The American Express and the Farmers Insurance).

Beyond the numbers there's also an 'X' factor this week. When Champ won the Safeway Open, he spent every day commuting to visit his grandfather, Mack, who was on hospice care in Sacramento about an hour away.

They have lots of special memories but one came at Pebble where Mack, who passed away in October, caddied for Cameron in the First Tee Open in 2012.

He was reminded about it at Pebble last year and said: "Oh, that will still last with me. He walked 72 holes, for how old he was (71). The week after he was hurting, but it's just great memories and we played well that week, too."

Take the 40/1 on the hugely-talented 24-year-old.

Final Bet: Kevin Na each-way @ 66/1

For the final bet, I considered Jordan Spieth at 35s but wanted more given the dubious trust I and plenty of other punters have in him.

He drove it better last week but still seems to be putting the pieces together.

Jason Day has a strong record at Pebble Beach and it would be no surprise to see Dustin Johnson or Patrick Cantlay justify their short odds.

A sixth win for Phil Mickelson? Hmmm. He's never won back-to-back here and is jetting in from the Middle East so there are some doubts.

J.B. Holmes and Patrick Rodgers have possibilities but look too short for me on the Sportsbook.

Instead I'll close with a bet on Kevin Na at 66s.

The American missed the cut in Phoenix but prior to that he ranked 1st for SG: Approach when finishing 17th in The American Express.

And rewind just four starts before that and Na took victory in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas thanks to a red-hot putter.

In other words, there are plenty of strengths in his game and when he puts them together he's dangerous.

You won't find 66/1 about many players who boast three wins in the last 19 months but Na has always been underrated. That was fair enough when he just couldn't get over the line but these days he's a changed man.

As for course form, he has a fourth and a fifth here and also made the top 20 two years ago.

He's also got a second and a fourth in the last three years at Riviera which has some strong correlating form and Na certainly doesn't mind the slow pace of play at Pebble.

At huge prices I also considered DJ Trahan and Michael Thompson while Scott Stallings at 80s was another on the radar.

But I'm happy to go with my American trio of Snedeker, Champ and Na.