The Punter's In-Play Blog: Early pacesetter value given the draw

13:30 - February 7, 2020

We've already reached the halfway stage of the Vic Open on the European Tour (previewed here by Paul Krishnamurty) but having been away for a few days and having only returned home very late last night, I haven't had a pre-tournament bet and having had a good look at the current situation Down Under, I'm happy to continue sitting on my hands.

Frenchman, Robin Sciot-Siegrist ,who won the Northern Ireland Open on the Challenge Tour three years ago, and who was placed several times last year before finishing second in the Challenge Tour Grand Final to gain access to the European Tour, leads by a couple of strokes over Aussie, Travis Smyth, but it's very bunched after that and I'm more than happy to leave the event alone, for now at least. I have got involved at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am though, where there may well be quite a draw bias...

Patrick Cantlay, who Paul backed before the off, is the warm favourite after an opening six-under-par 66 around Spyglass Hill, which sees him sitting tied for second and two strokes behind Canada's Nick Taylor. The only other players trading at [20.0] or below are pre-event favourite, Dustin Johnson, tournament specialist, Jason Day, and five-time winner, Phil Mickelson, who Paul also backed before the off.

That's a nice start but Cantlay, Lefty and DJ look like they may have been assigned the worst draw. All three kicked off the event at Spyglass and all three play Monterey Peninsula today before moving on to play the host course, Pebble Beach, on Saturday and Sunday. That's ordinarily a decent draw and as yesterday's hole averages (detailed below) demonstrate, Monterey is the easiest of the three in the rotation so they should make hay today, but as detailed in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, on which day you play each course in the rotation can be crucial and playing Pebble on Saturday does look like being a handicap this year.

-0.827 = Monterey Peninsula (70.173)

-0.077 = Spyglass Hill (71.923)

-0.058 = Pebble Beach (71.942)

With the wind due to blow at its hardest tomorrow, playing the most exposed course, Pebble, is far from ideal. Jason Day, and the leader, Taylor, play the tree-lined and sheltered Spyglass on Saturday while the market leaders will be toiling on the clifftops at Pebble and while I don't want to play Day just yet, I have got the leader onside.

Day looks short enough given he hasn't played brilliantly in a long time and that he trails the leader by four but I'm happy to chance Taylor at [22.0]. As pointed out in the preview, you can recover from a slow start to win in this event but we've still seen six first round leaders go on to win since 2005.

In all probability, given he's playing Pebble today, Taylor is likely to be caught and passed but if he's still in or around the lead after round two and if the forecast stays the same or even worsens, he'll be a much shorter price this time tomorrow.

Taylor led the Shriners Hospital for Children Open after round one back in November before going on to finish only 29th but he may have learnt from the experience and he does at least know how to win on the PGA Tour. The 31-year-old won the Sanderson Farms Championship in style back in 2014.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am In-Play Selection:

Nick Taylor @ [22.0]

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter