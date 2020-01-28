Saudi International: Five each-way bets for the Saudi sizzler

EW Terms: 1/5 Odds | 8 Places

Dave Tindall: Back Gavin Green @ 55/1

Gavin Green enjoyed a fruitful 2019 on the European Tour and looking back at the results you could say that it was this event that kicked off a fine year. After some middling results across the Desert Swing, an 11th at the Saudi International represented the bright spot of his early results and the only top 20 until the Volvo China Open which spurred him onto a decent summer with three top 10s across four events. Power is said to be the key skill this week and Green possesses that in abundance and following an encouraging run over the last few weeks looks primed to go close.

Paul Krishnamurty: Back Adri Arnaus @ 45/1

Form often holds up across events at this time of the year, as the European Tour goes through the Gulf Swing. I therefore expect another very good showing from Adri Arnaus, to follow up on his third place in Dubai. This Saudi course should suit him better, as it is absolutely tailor-made for bombers. This 25-year-old Spaniard ranks eighth among this line-up for driving distance over the past year, averaging 311 yards off the tee, and must rate one of the likeliest players to break through with a win in 2020. He's been a runner-up three times already and, as last week demonstrated, can evidently cut it at elite level.

Steve Rawlings: Back Grant Forrest @ 200/1

We've only had one previous renewal of the Saudi International so we don't have much to go on but what limited evidence we do have suggests that the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club suits big-hitters and great putters so I'm taking a chance on Scotland's Grant Forrest. The 26-year-old has ranked inside the top-five for Driving Distance in each of his last four starts and inside the top-seven for Putting Average in three of those starts. He ranked second for DD and seventh for PA when finishing 16th in Dubai last week and I'm happy to take a chance at a whopping 200/1.

Joe Dyer: Back Jack Singh Brar @ 150/1

Jack Singh Brar enjoyed a bright 2019 on the European Tour, has started the new year in very solid form and the young Englishman looks one to follow at a big price this week. While a win in this company may be unlikely, the Desert Swing has yielded a pair of top 20s already and that makes the 150/1 on offer very appealing with the Sportsbook paying down to eighth place - and Steve showed us last week that you should not be afraid to play at big prices. Singh Brar certainly has the length off the tee to contend but it's his wizardry on the greens that could really allow him to contend, the 23-year-old is rated the third best putter on tour this year.

Mike Norman: Back Mikko Korhonen @ 175/1

Having had just one previous staging of the Saudi International it's tough to get a handle on what type of player is required, so I'm putting my faith in a consistent performer at a massive price. Mikko Korhonen has won on the European Tour in each of the last two seasons, including a good renewal of the Volvo China Open where he putted superbly to get to 20 under par. A good putting week is likely to reward this week also and the 39-year-old goes into this event having made 13 of his last 14 cuts. A highly respectable T30 at last week's Dubai Desert Classic is another positive, as is the fact that he made the cut around this venue 12 months ago when he shot three successive rounds in the 60s.