Find Me a 100 Winner: Look to Lee to go low in Georgia

Although the European Tour has been the best place to find longshot winners this year, three of the last four winners were trading at less than three figures and this week's event, the season ending DP World Tour Championship, tends to go to a fancied runner.

As highlighted in the preview, only two of the first 11 winners of the event have been any bigger than 44.043/1 before the off (Matthew Fitzpatrick at 110.0109/1 in 2016 and Danny Willett at 150.0149/1 in 2018), and I'd be surprised if we see a rag winning this time around.

The PGA Tour has been a tough gig for anyone looking for big-priced winners and since Phil Mickelson caused an almighty shock at the USPGA Championship way back in May, the only triple-figure priced winner witnessed is Cameron Champ at the 3M Open in July but I'm still going to put all my eggs in the basket marked RSM Classic.

In contrast to the DP World, the RSM Classic (which doesn't yet stand for the Robert Streb Monopoly Classic) is very much an outsider's tournament with four of the last five winners going off at a triple-figure price.

Mackenzie Hughes was a 600.00599/1 chance five years ago, Austin Cook followed him in at 160.0159/1 and after Tyler Duncan had claimed the crown in 2019 at 450.0449/1, Robert Streb won the tournament for a second time last year at 1000.0!

We're due an outsider on the PGA Tour and this place looks perfect.

I had a long list of fancies for this event so to cut it down to just four I've eliminated all bar one that's been drawn to play at the Plantation Course tomorrow.

As highlighted in the preview, the wind is forecast to get up markedly on Friday so playing on the more exposed of the two tracks used - the Seaside Course - on Friday could have a detrimental effect.

That's eliminated the in-form hat-trick seeking Streb, Keith Mitchel, Kramer Hickock, Adam Long, Andrew Landry, and Stewart Cink, who were all on my very long shortlist but I simply have to stick with Danny Lee, despite the draw.

Look to Lee to go low in Georgia

To win this event you need to putt well on the Bermuda greens and after ranking first for Putting Average at the Bermuda Championship in his penultimate start, where he arguably should have won (finished second) and having putted well again in Mexico last time out, when finishing seventh in the World Wide Technology Championship, he feels like a must have bet, even with the potentially poor draw.

Lee's sole success to date came in the now defunct Greenbrier Classic - a tournament that looks like it may correlate nicely with this one. The aforementioned Streb has finished second there a couple of times and the man Streb beat in extra time last year, Kevin Kisner, who was also bidding to win here for a second time, was in the playoff that Lee won at Sulpher Springs in 2015. As was Streb.

Back 1.5 u Danny Lee @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Matt's the man when the wind blows hard

This year's Honda Classic winner, Matt Jones, was also second at the Greenbrier (2013), and although he's never performed brilliantly here, with a decent draw, I thought he was over-priced at 170.00169/1 given the venue really should suit him perfectly.

With JB Hansen in Dubai and Jason Kokrak in Texas, we witnessed a couple of players that had turned 30 winning for the second time in reasonably quick succession last week, and Jones is in that ilk. If he can get a fast start at the Seaside Course tomorrow he'll hang tough around the Plantation when the wind blows and I was happy to chance him.

Back 1.5 u Matt Jones @ 170.0169/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Take Thompson to contend again

At 200.0199/1, another Honda Classic winner, Michael Thompson, looked too big. The 36-year-old has never bettered his third here on debut in 2011 but he's putting nicely this year and he arrives in decent form after finishing 15th in Mexico last time out.

He won the 3M open in impressive fashion last year so he's no back number and he's another that appears to have the correct draw.

Back 1 u Michael Thompson @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Trainer too big after Houston heroics

Of the really big-priced contenders, Bermuda specialist, Peter Malnati looks huge if the putter warms up this week. But the one I simply couldn't leave out was the 2019 Puerto Rico Open winner, Martin Trainer, who finished fifth at the Houston Open last week, where he putted nicely - ranking ninth for Putting Average and fourth for Strokes Gained Putting.

Trainer's form was abysmal prior to last week but that's just what he does. All of a sudden, from seemingly nowhere, he finds something, and he usually builds on it.

In addition to his PGA Tour victory, he's won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and once on the Latinoamerica Tour and on every occasion he's shown glimpses beforehand. When he won in Puerto Rico, he did so after a promising 28th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and that 28th came after a string of six missed cuts.

Back 1 u Martin Trainer @ 740.0739/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 15.014/1, 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

I'll be back tomorrow night or Friday with the In-Play Blog.

