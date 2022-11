Punter wins £5.1K with brilliant double

A Betfair punter was celebrating after they scooped £5.1K on a first goalscorer double at the World Cup on Tuesday.

The bettor backed Cody Gapko to score first in the Netherlands v Qatar. The 23-year-old duly obliged after 26 minutes to make it three in three for him and wrap up the first leg of the bet.

Gapko has been one of the stars of the tournament so far and looks like a man to have on side in the knockout phase.

Christian Pulisic to score first

Cody Gakpo to score first



We paid out £5.1k to one punter on this £100 OddsBoost first goalscorer double yesterday!



Most backed first goalscorers at #FIFAWorldCup since the team news#AUSDEN | #TUNFRA pic.twitter.com/fVqoRVuLI6 -- Betfair (@Betfair) November 30, 2022

After that, the punter had to wait for the day's second pair of matches, with USA taking on Iran at 7pm.

They backed Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic to break the deadlock for the Americans in the hotly anticipated clash.

The 24-year-old turned struck from close range after 38 minutes, sending the Betfair bettor into dream land as they won £5.1K from their £100 stake.

The only downside was that Pulisic collided with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, suffering a blow to his abdomen, and was taken off at half-time.

USA fans will be hoping he's fit when their team plays the Netherlands and the mighty Gapko in Saturday's lat 16 clash.

The only other confirmed Last-16 tie at the time of writing is England's clash with Senegal, following their 3-0 win over Wales yesterday evening.